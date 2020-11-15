Join 411’s Live Impact Turning Point Coverage

Hello friends! I’m Steve Cook, here with you for another Saturday night presentation from Impact Wrestling. Turning Point was one of TNA Wrestling’s first annual events, and the first edition’s main event pitting America’s Most Wanted against Triple X featured one of the company’s all time moments: “Prime Time” Elix Skipper walking the top of the Six Sides of Steel to deliver a hurricanrana to “Wildcat” Chris Harris. It would have melted social media if social media existed at a large scale in 2004.

So you could say that Turning Point is a tradition unlike any other.

– Opening video package that I wish Barry Scott was still alive to give the voiceover for.

– Josh Mathews & Madison Rayne call the action tonight.

Daivari vs. Eddie Edwards: Two veterans going at it here. Some chain wrestling to start, Edwards focusing on the arm, Daivari with a headlock into a headscissors by Edwards. Arm drag! Daivari goes back to the headlock, more basic wrestling here. Setting a pace, as the insiders would say. Announcers are putting over Heath & Rhino’s eventual Tag Team Championship challenge. Largely ignoring the action to set up things for later. Vertical suplex by Edwards gets two. Nice overhead belly to belly. The momentum shifts when Daivari sends Eddie shoulder first into the ringpost. Daivari gonna work over that arm now, using the safety rail to do so. Works that arm & shoulder back in the ring. Back elbow by Daivari barely gets 1. Gonna take more than that. Edwards comes back with a vertical suplex, but Daivari keeps that control. Shoulder first into the ring post a couple of times. Working the armbar back in the ring. Hammerlock variation. Chops in the corner by Daivari. Edwards fighting back! Daivari tries to go up top, which sets up the backpack stunner for Edwards for two. Edwards kicks Daivari down, tries to go up top, Daivari follows him up, gets knocked off but crotches Edwards. Hurricanrana off the top by Daivari gets two! Josh compares Edwards to the Energizer Bunny. Madison questions comparing a former world champion to a bunny, but bunnies have been pretty successful in Impact. Tiger Driver by Edwards gets two. Daivari puts his feet on the ropes for a near-fall, the ref sees it, Daivari gets pissed, distracted, and Edwards hits the Boston Knee Party for three!

Winner: Eddie Edwards

Match Rating: **1/2

– Josh & Madison run down the card.

Jordynne Grace & Tenille Dashwood (w/Kaleb with a K) vs. Rosemary & Taya Valkyrie: I feel like if Jordynne & Tenille could get along, they would be the team to beat based off of their combined ability. That’s a big “if” though. Taya looking like a perfect angel tonight, which she wants us to think she is. Rosemary & Tenille start us off. Tenille posing for pictures. Rosemary joins in, not what Tenille was hoping for. Taya tags in, and Tenille tags out. The two powerhouses going at it here! Good back & forth, shoulder tackes from Grace, a senton gets a near-fall. Jordynne wants a tag, but Tenille is busy stretching! Yowie wowie. Taya takes the advantage off of that. Good teamwork from Taya & Rosemary. Rosemary with a modified Muta Lock that Jordynne has to spend a rope break on. Fortunately, this isn’t a Pure match. German suplex by Taya on Jordynne gets a nearfall. Tenille finally makes a tag, but it results in her breaking up Jordynne’s spine on the pine for Taya, which probably would have gotten a three count. Oh well, Tenille gets to work now! Tenille Sandwich gets two. She locks in the Dashwoodie. That doesn’t finish Taya off. We finally get some sort of teamwork from Dashwood & Grace, as Grace takes the tag and gets an elbowdrop for two. Taya with the spear! Rosemary takes the tag, Tenille doesn’t because she wants to take pictures, and Rosemary beats Jordynne down. Rosemary takes out a cameraman. Double underhook driver (which I assume has a name) gets the three count for Rosemary & Taya!

Winners: Rosemary & Taya Valkyrie

Match Rating: **1/2

– Some good story telling here. I’m guessing Jordynne & Tenille won’t be a tag team going forward.

– The Deaners yell at each other backstage. I can’t blame Cody for being mad about losing to Johnny Swinger.

Brian Myers vs. Swoggle: Swoggle offers the hand of friendship. Myers doesn’t take it. Swoggle with the headscissors! Swoggle with the tope suicida through the middle & bottom rope! That’s about the end of Swoggle’s offense though. Myers dominating now. Gotta tell ya, it’s a little weird watching a grown man beating up a little fella. Not my cup of tea. Every time Swoggle gets some fire, it gets snuffed out pretty quick. Josh just figured out that Myers might be mad at Swoggle since he clamped his testicles with tongs a little while back. I mean, I wouldn’t appreciate such treatment. German suplex by Swoggle! He’s going up top to pay tribute to Eddie! He takes too long though, and Myers cancels that idea. Myers follows Swoggle up, Swoggle bites the leg and knocks Myers off. Tadpole splash gets two! Big ol’ clothesline from Myers after some recovery time finishes it.

Winner: Brian Myers

Match Rating: **

– Well, Myers isn’t done with Swoggle yet. Crazzy Steve chases Myers off.

– XXXL talks about how James Storm & Chris Sabin were in good tag teams at one point.

XXXL (Acey Romero & Larry D) vs. Chris Sabin & James Storm: You want to talk about “long-term story telling”?

At Slammiversary 2011, @fakekinkade substituted for an injured @RealRobertRoode to help @JamesStormBrand defeat The British Invasion. Storm finally returns that favor teaming with @SuperChrisSabin to face XXXL TOMORROW at #TurningPoint! pic.twitter.com/NV0KzcPYVa — IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) November 13, 2020

There ya go! Let’s see how these boys look as a team. Pretty good early! Sabin ends up eating some big boy offense eventually. Fortunately Sabin doesn’t have Romero sit on him. Well, originally. It happened the second time. Josh can’t tell Acey & Larry apart, which is weird to me because those are two different looking people. It’s not like they’re Nikki & Brie, or even Stan & Steve! These big boys just beating Sabin down. Storm over there trying to rile up the non-existent crowd. Finally, the hot tag! Storm going off on Larry D. Double team kicks by Storm & Sabin. Dives on opposite sides of the ring! More dives! DIVE DIVE DIVE DIVE DIVE. Double suplex on Larry D. BEER! GUNS! That wouldn’t be a bad name for these guys actually if they last past this match. Acey tags in and slams Sabin down, gets a senton for a two count. Sabin evades the double running into. Kicks from Sabin & Storm get the three count!

Winners: Chris Sabin & James Storm

Match Rating: **1/2

– Not surprising that two tag team specialists would form a good tag team.

– The Deaners are looking for Johnny Swinger & some evidence. There’s a gun in that fanny pack!