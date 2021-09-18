Join 411’s Live Impact Victory Road Coverage

Keep Refreshing For The Latest Results

Hello there, Impact Wrestling fans! It’s time for another Impact! Plus PPV in none other than Victory Road. September is bringing us what looks to be a fun card with Christian Cage defending the Impact World Title against Ace Austin, The Good Brothers battling Rich Swann & Willie Mack and more.

I am Jeremy Thomas, and tonight looks to be a fun (if somewhat inconsequential) show to give us our monthly Saturday dose of Impact.

Anyway there’s a lot of show to cover, so let’s go ahead and get right into it.



* We get started off with a vingette about how the road to the top is hard and when you get there, it gets harder because there’s always a target on the champion’s back. We get previews of the X-Division Title match, the Knockouts Tag Title match, the World Tag Title match, and Ace vs. Christian Cage for the World Title. The road to victory is arduous but simple: who wants it the most? The road starts now!

Steve Maclin vs. TJP vs. Petey Williams

Petey and TJP take it to Maclin right off the bat but he fights them off and slams them both into the corner. Peter is thrown out the ropes, TJP flips through a whilp into the ropes and Petey rolls Maclin up for a nearfall that turns into a series of nearfalls. TJP catches himself in the ropes and dodges a Maclin dive, then he runs at Petey who sends him over the ropes onto Maclin! William then dives on them both! Maclin back in the ring with Petey who goes for a fallaway slam but gets caught and turned into a suplex. Maclin goes out and gives a uranage backbreaker on the stage.

He’s back in the ring but gets whipped by Petey, who comes off the ropes into a hard back elbow. Maclin covers for two. Maclin is manhandling Peter and hits a floatover suplex, cover gets two. The crowd chants for Williams as Macline knocks TJP off the apron and then comes back to pick Williams apart. Big stop to down low on Williams, gutwrench backbreacker, cover is broken up by TJP. Maclin is fighting both men off, he whips TJP hard into the corner and stomps him down, then knee chokes him and sends Petey over the top to the apron. TJP with a kick to Steve’s head and goes up but Peter trips him on the ropes. Maclin hangs bot TJP and Peter in the Tree of Woe! He charges in for a spear, covers Pete for two, covers TJP for two. Petey gets boot up when Maclin charges him spinning armbreaker by Williams and then a German suplex! Running knee strike from Williams! He dives over the ropes into a rana on Maclin and rolls him in, springboard Codebreaker and a cover but TJP breaks it up.

Petey and TJP trade shots, Maclin takes over with kicks, enzuigiri but Maclin wipes Petey out! He charges at TJP in the corner but TJP takes him down! All three men up and trading shots now, Maclin gets double teamed and beaten into the corner. TJP goes up but Petey pulls him down, he goes up but gets pulled down by TJP! They make an agreement and both go up for a double 10-hot! Petey sends TJP to the outside and locks in a sharpshooter on Maclin, TJP back in and he goes for an octopus hold that allows Maclin to break it all up. Petey goes for the Canadian Destroyer but TJPO backdrops him, TJP takes Maclin down and comes off the ropes with a charging hip to Maclin, one on Petey, Detonation Kick to Maclin and a cover but Petey breaks it up. TJP sends Williams to the outside and goes up top, he leaps but Maclin dodges, PETEY WITH THE DESTROYER! But Maclin moves in quick, hits his finish before pinning TJP.

Winner: Steve Maclin (10:20)

Rating: ** 1/2

Thoughts: Solid if not spectacular opener. Everything was slick and Maclin picks up a win to continue his push. No shocker here.

* D’Lo Brown and Striker break down tonight’s card.

Black Taurus vs. John Skyler vs. Jake Something vs.

Laredo Kid vs. Trey Miguel

The six star off and it becomes chaos quickly as Jake is set outside and Skyler dives on him, with Miguel joining in. Taurus and Laredo start off in the ring as Taurus springboards off the ropes into an armdrag and sends Kid out, Miguel lasts slightly longer before John Skyler comes in. They face off for a few before the rest join and Jake SOmething takes everyone down. Kid battles with Jake and gets caught trying to do a rana, slamming him down. Jake whips Kid into the corner and runs in, Kid dodges and hits a springboard dropkick. Trey leaps into the ring and comes off the ropes several times until he hits a rana on Laredo. SPlash into the corner, monkey flip and a double stop to the Kid!

Skyler comes in and attacks Trey from behind, battering in him the corner. he takes a second to grin and Try briefly takes over after dodging before Skyler spears him. Taurus in now, he splashes Skyler in the ropes, Skyler comes off the ropes into a Samoan drop. Jake in now and takes Taurus down, them Miguel and Kid superkick him and then begin battling. Jake tries to intervene and eats a meteor DDT! Trey covers Jake and Kid in quick succession for two-counts.

Try and Kid now trading forearms, Kid takes over but a waistlock turns into a back kick and Jake comes in, grabbing Laredo Kid and choke slamming him ONTO Trey! Jake goes for a Gorilla press but gets SPEARED by Taurus! Crucifix bomb to Kid, and then he powerslam Skyler INTO kid! Trey now up and he stars at Taurus, they both come off the ropes into a double spear by Skyler! Cover on Trey for two. Jake in now and grabs Skyler for a choke slam, but Skyler drops and pulls Jake through the ropes. Laredo Kid in and trips Skyler, he goes to dive on Jake but back kicks him instead, Try dives onto Jake and Taurus with a corkscrew plancha onto all of them! In the ring, Skyler schoolboys Kid for two, Kid kicks SKyler and gets him on the top, climbing up with him. Moonsault belly to belly gets the pin!

Winner: Laredo Kid (8:12)

Rating: ** 3/4

Thoughts: This was a chaotic and fast-paced match which is exactly what you’d expect from these guys. Nice to see Kid get the win, and everyone else had their chance to shine.

* We get a recap of the feud between Tenille Dashwood/Madison Rayne and Taylor Wilde.

Tenille Dashwood vs. Taylor Wilde

The ladies circle a bit to start and Tenille takes over with a few shots to the back. Wilde is fighting back, whip into the ropes and drop drown trip. Wilde covers for two. They jockey for position, Dashwood with bodyshots and Irish whip, Taylor dodges a trip and then hits a spinning headscissors. Waistlock but Dashwood elbows out, whip into the corner and Tenille charges into a boot. Kaleb with a K catches Wilde’s foot and distracts her so Tenille can drag throw Tenille by her feet out of the corner.

Tenille gets backed off and Madison chokes Rayne against the ropes. Tenille moves in and strikes a pose for a picture but Wilde swings to screw it up. Tenille is pulling Wilde up but she fights out and locks in a small package, but Tenille is out and clotheslines Wilde down. Cover gets two. Tenille with a seated full nelson submission. She pushes Wilde face-first into the mat, but Wild is fighting back to her feet! She breaks the hold but gets pulled into a short-arm clothesline for a near-fall.

Tenille argues with the Impact Zone audience before locking the full nelson back in with a bodyscissors. Wilde fights out and gets hammered in the back, Tenille flips her into a pin attempt for two. WIlde with a jawbreaker and fights back as Kaleb gets on the ropes to distract the ref and Rayne pulls down the ropes to send her to the outside. The ref catches Rayne with Wilde in a front facelock, and the ref ejects everyone from ringside after Jordynne pushed Madison!

Back in the ring, Wilde rolls a stunned Tenille up for a two-count. We get a couple more alternating roll-ups, and Tenille decks Wilde but Wilde fires back! Wilde unleashes the fists and clotheslines Dashwood off the ropes, tilt-a-whirl backbreaker gets two. Waistlock by Wilde but Tenille reverses and drop toe-holds Wilde into the bottom turnbuckle, she hits a charging bodysplash and covers for two. Tenille sets up a double underhook but Wilde turns it around into a suplex for two. Wilde sends Tenille under the ropes to the apron and moves in, but Tenille hits a neckbreaker against the ropes. Wilde back in and reverses into a German suplex for three.

Winner: Taylor Wilde (9:16)

Rating: ** 1/4

Thoughts: Tenille isn’t my favorite when it comes to ring work, and this was flat in a couple of situations but there was nothing actively bad and the right woman won.

* Gia asks Callihan and Edwards about agreeing to team up. Sami says hell must have frozen over since they’re working as a cohesive unit. He says he’s been saying for years he’s not a bad guy and references the baseball bat, and Eddie says don’t push it. They’re teaming because they need to in order to beat Morrissey and Moose. He’s doing it for himself and his family. Sami says he likes Eddie’s style and they’re taking it to the two biggest dogs in the yard, proving that they’re the gatekeepers of Impact. Sami walks off, Alisha says she doesn’t trust Sami and wants to be ringside. Eddie agrees.

No Disqualifications Match

Rohit Raju vs. Matt Cardona

Cardona attacks during Rohit’s entrance and quickly gets stomped down by Rohit and Shera. He rolls Cardona in and Raju directs traffic as Shera with a chokeslam backbreaker.

The bell officially rings once Shera is sent away and Cardona takes over! He beats on ROhit and sends him outside, Rohit dodges the basement dropkick and decks Cardona. Stomps to the downed Matt on the outside, he goes to slam him into the ring steps but Matt reverses. Cardona with a side Russian legsweep into the guardrail and he throttles Raju a bit before rolling him into the rig. Cardona goes to climb in but is hit with a low blow and then a running knee strike sends him to the outside.

Rohit with a shot against the guardrail and he has a chair, he drops Cardona windpipe first into the chair and then wraps the chair around his head, slamming him into the ringpost. Rohit picks Matt apart and then rolls him into the ring before throwing another couple of chairs in. Raju in but Cardona has recovered, he gets some shots but Rohit cuts him off. Rohit puts a chair on Matt’s face in the corner, kicks him a couple times and then hits a cannonball onto the chair. Irish whip, Cardona reverses, he goes up but gets tripped off the second rope, Rohit covers for two. Rohit sets a chair against the second turnbuckle and goes to whip Matt into hit, but he fits back and kicks Rohit down. Slingshot head-first into the chair!

Cardona with a shot to Rohit, they trade shots but Cardona takes over, he hits a Codebreaker to Rohit off the ropes. Matt with a chair, he puts it in Raju’s face and charges in for a kick! Cover gets two. Cardona is frustrated, he goes outside and throws a garbage can into the ring. He goes to hit Rohit with it but Raju kicks him, grabs Cardona and goes to suplex him into the can, Matt blocks it and hits a fireman’s carry cutter onto the garbage can! Cover gets two. He charges in, Rohit leapfrogs, jumping Flatliner gets two! Raju sets up two chairs and front suplexed Matt onto them, then climbs up — DOUBLE STOMP to Cardona through the chairs. Cover gets a near-fall. Raju with a chair edge to the gut and then a shot to the back, he comes in but CARDONA WITH THE LOW BLOW! Cardona tosses a chair at Raju, he catches it, missile dropkick and then Radio Silence! Cover — Shera is back out and breaks it up! Cardona with Radio Silence onto Shera! He comes back in the ring, gets a chair thrown in his face, Drive By! He sets Cardona up but Chelsea Green is out and she ducks then kicks Rohit hard! RADIO SILENCE! And there’s the pin.

Winner: Matt Cardona (10:49)

Rating: ** 3/4

Thoughts: This was pretty good. Shera’s involvement was kept minimal and both Cardona and Rohit used the stipulation well. The finish was not surprising at all but the execution was good. I have no complaints.

* We get a recap of Chris Bey joining Bullet Club and feuding with FinJuice, and then Hikuleo’s involvement.

Hikuleo & Chris Bey vs. FinJuice

Hikuleo is terrifyingly tall. Bey and Juice are starting off and Bey jockey for position a bit, with Bey diving for the leg a couple of times and Juice barely dodging a spinkick. He catches Bey and hits an armdrag off the ropes, then bodyslams him. Bey thrown into the corner, Finlay tags in and comes off the top with a hammer blow. Tandem offense into a diving neckbreaker for two. Finlay works the arm and tags in Juice, backdrop bu Finlay and squatting senton by Juice. Bey sent into the ropes but counters into a chopblock, and he immediately begins to target the ankle. Hikuleo tagged in and he throws FInlay into the ropes, then lays in a series of back elbows with Juiice’s leg trapped in the ropes. Bey gets a cheap shot and Hikuleo goes for a pin for two.

More shots and another pin from Hikuleo for two. Bey tagged in and he comes off the ropes with a dropkick to the knee. Roll-up by Bey gets two and he goes right back to the leg and ankle with an elbow. He charges into the corner but Juice with a back elbow. He’s fighting back to his corner and gets the tag! Finley in hot and he takes Bey down with shots and a dropkick before knocking Hikuleo off the apron! Bey charges in but Finlay gets the foot up, Hikuleo in and Finlay charges into a choke — powerslam! Bey now lays in mounted punches and then flips Finlay over for a pin attempt that gets two. Hard whip into the hostile corner, Hikuleo tagged back in and he chucks David into the corner. BIG chop and then a whip across the ring and big splash. Delayed vertical suplex and he holds Finlay there forever: he connects and bridges but Juice breaks it up. Bey in now and Finlay is fighting both of his opponents off, he gets tossed into the corner but gets the boot up. He low bridges the ropes and sends Hikuleo over, Bey hits several kicks but Finlay reverses a slam and then hits the tag!

Juice in and he lays in the punches to Bey, telling the ref to shut up when he counts. Whip across the ring and splash, then repeated clothesline shots in the corner! BIG bodydrop and he’s lying in wait, Bey up into jabs — faked knockout punch (“just kidding!”) into a DDT for two! Bey with a desperation dropkick to the knee as he’s picked up and Hikuleo gets tagged in but he eats punches from Juice! Finlay in and they send Hikuleo over the top, Finlay dives and Juice follows to take the big man down! Hikuleo in the ring and Juice, Bey panckakes Juice’s ankle fron the outside and Hikuleo finishes it.

Winner: Bullet Club (10:45)

Rating: *** 1/4

Thoughts: Very technically sound, enjoyable match here. These two teams work really well off each other and it manages to be incredibly enjoyable without needing to stay at 100 MPH the whole time. Kudos to all four men.

* We get a recap video of the Moose & Morrissey vs. Sami and Eddie feud.