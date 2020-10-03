Join 411’s Live Impact Victory Road Coverage

Keep Refreshing For The Latest Results

Welcome to 411’s IMPACT Victory Road 2020 Report. We are in beautiful Nashville, Tennessee.



The Rascalz vs. XXXL



Wentz and Romero start the match, and Wentz uses his speed to evade Romero in the opening moments. Wentz goes for a crucifix, but he can’t budge Romero. Wentz hits the ropes and charges at Romero, but Romero levels him with a knee to the gut. Wentz whips Romero to the outside and makes the tag to Dez. Dez dives to the outside but gets taken out by Romero. Romero rolls Dez back into the ring and makes the tag to Larry D. Larry D delivers a stiff forearm to the jaw and then works over Dez in the corner. Larry D hits a Falcon Arrow but only gets a two count. Larry D tags Romero, and Romero follows up with a back suplex for a two count of his own. Romero makes the tag to Larry D, and Larry D stomps on Dez’s back. Larry D grinds his boot into Dez’s neck and follows up with a powerbomb. Dez fights back with a super kick, but Larry D regains control with a clothesline from behind. Dez FINALLY makes the hot tag to Wentz and splashes Larry D in the corner. Wentz hits a standing moonsault, but Romero breaks up the pin. Dez gets the tag but gets sandwiched between Larry D and Romero. Larry D hits a running splash, but Wentz breaks up the pin. Wentz dives onto Romero on the outside but then eats a clothesline from Larry D in the ring. Dez levels Larry D and then heads up top. Dez hits the Final Flash and gets the three count.

Match Result: Dez defeats Larry D with the Final Flash.

Match Length: 9:27

Slimmer’s Rating: **¾



Brian Myers vs. Tommy Dreamer





Myers and Dreamer lock up to start, and Myers takes down Dreamer with an arm drag. Dreamer goes for an arm wringer, but Myers counters into another arm drag takedown into an arm bar. Myers transitions to a head lock, but Dreamer breaks free and gets back to his feet. Myers slides behind Dreamer and catches him in a rear waist lock, but Dreamer counters into an arm drag takedown into an arm bar of his own. Myers breaks the hold and chokes Dreamer over the second rope. Myers works over Dreamer in the corner, but Dreamer creates distance. Dreamer charges at Myers in the corner, but Myers evades, and Dreamer posts himself. Myers stomps on Dreamer’s shoulder and delivers a suplex for a one count. Myers drives his knee into Dreamer’s back and goes to the chin lock. Dreamer hits the ropes, but Myers takes out the legs to send Dreamer right back to the mat. Myers again drives his knee into Dreamer’s back and goes back to the chin lock. Dreamer fights back to his feet and catches Myers with an inside cradle for a two count. Myers once again goes back to the chin lock, but Dreamer fights out and kicks Myers to the outside. Dreamer hits a diving clotheslines off the apron before both men crawl back into the ring. Dreamer hits an elbow shot to the head and catches Myers with a sit-out powerbomb for a two count. Myers hits a DDT, but Dreamer grabs the bottom rope to break the count. Myers charges at Dreamer, but Dreamer catches him with a cutter for another two count. Myers fights back with a kick to the head and gets a two count of his own. Myers heads up top, but Dreamer flips him back down the mat. Dreamer hits the DDT, but this time Myers gets his foot on the bottom rope to break the count. Dreamer heads up top, but Myers knocks the ropes to send Dreamer tumbling back down to the mat. Dreamer struggles back to his feet, but Myers levels Dreamer with a running clothesline and gets the three count.

Match Result: Brian Myers defeats Tommy Dreamer with a running clothesline.

Match Length: 10:55

Slimmer’s Rating: ***



IMPACT X-Division Championship Match

Rohit Raju (Champion) vs. Willie Mack





Raju and Mack circle each other to start and lock up in the middle of the ring. Mack muscles Raju to the corner, but the referee calls for the clean break. Raju this the ropes and charges at Mack, but Mack levels Raju with a shoulder block. Mack charges at Raju and hits a hurricanrana. Raju heads to the outside to catch a breather before sliding back into the ring. Raju lands a volley of punches to Mack, but Mack fights back with a stiff forearm shot. Mack ducks a head kick, but Raju sweeps the legs. Raju heads back to the outside, but Mack follows him. Mack works over Raju on the outside and then rolls him back into the ring. Raju lands a volley of kicks and locks in a rear chin lock. Mack fights back to his feet, but Raju whips him to the corner and follows up with a running neck breaker. Raju goes to work with elbow shots to the chest and covers Mack for a two count. Raju locks in a standing arm bar, but Mack counters with an inverted atomic drop. Mack hits a back elbow shot and a spinning slam. Mack hits a standing moonsault but only gets a two count. Mack goes for a stunner, but Raju blocks. Raju locks in a crossface and rolls Mack to the middle of the ring. Mack powers out of the crossface but immediately eats a running knee shot. Raju heads up top and dives toward Mack, but Mack evades. Mack hits an exploder suplex but only gets a two count. Mack goes for a splash in the corner, but Raju evades. Mack and Raju slam into each other, and Raju tumbles to the outside. Raju can’t make it back into the ring and gets counted out.

Match Result: Willie Mack defeats Rohit Raju via countout.

Match Length: 11:11

Slimmer’s Rating: **¾