Join 411’s Live Impact Wrestling Coverage

Hello there, Impact fans! It’s Tuesday and that means it’s time for another episode of Impact Wrestling. I’m Jeremy, and y’all know how this works. The Knockouts Tag Team Championship Tournament is continuing, we’ve got Wrestler’s Court and much more, so let’s jump right in!

As a reminder, the GoFundMe for Larry’s daughters is still active and if you can make a donation, that would be awesome. Thank you so much to everyone who’s done so thus far.