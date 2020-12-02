wrestling / News
Join 411’s Live Impact Wrestling Coverage
December 1, 2020 | Posted by
Keep Refreshing For The Latest Results
Hello there, Impact fans! It’s Tuesday and that means it’s time for another episode of Impact Wrestling. I’m Jeremy, and y’all know how this works. We’re deep into the first round of the Knockouts Tag Team Tournament, with Impact gearing up for their next monthly Impact! Plus show. There’s a lot to get to, so let’s jump right in!
As a reminder, the GoFundMe for Larry’s daughters is still active and if you can make a donation, that would be awesome. Thank you so much to everyone who’s done so thus far.
with Su Yung. And Rich Swann defeated Ken Shamrock but was assaulted by Sami Callihan, and when Eddie Edwards came to the rescue he was left bloody by Callihan.
WE OWN THE NIGHT! (AKA Title Sequence!)
Motor City Machine Guns vs. XXXL
More Trending Stories
- CM Punk Wishes He Could Still Talk to Gorilla Monsoon & Phil Zacko
- Eric Bischoff Reflects On Eddie Guerrero’s Death, His Unique Relationship With Eddie
- Bayley On Challenges Of Changing From Babyface To Heel Persona, Why It’s Difficult Playing Babyface In Wrestling
- Alberto Del Rio Accuser Allegedly Apologizes to His Family, Del Rio’s Brother Posts Response