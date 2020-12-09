Join 411’s Live Impact Wrestling Coverage

Keep Refreshing For The Latest Results

Hello there, Impact fans…and AEW fans! It’s Tuesday and that means it’s time for another episode of Impact Wrestling. I’m Jeremy, and y’all know how this works. We may have a bigger than usual crowd today, as AEW’s own Kenny Omega will be addressing his World Title win over Jon Moxley on tonight’s episode. Not gonna lie, that’s a little surreal to even type. Anyway, this is a huge opportunity for Impact to find some new audience members, and hopefully they can capitalize. So without further ado, let’s jump right in!

For those new to the chat who want to know how to watch Impact by the way, it’s on AXS TV or you can watch on Twitch here.

As a reminder, the GoFundMe for Larry’s daughters is still active and if you can make a donation, that would be awesome. Thank you so much to everyone who’s done so thus far.

* Previously on Impact AEW Dynamite: Don Callis is doing commentary as Kenny Omega takes on Jon Moxley for the AEW World Championship. After a hell of a match, Moxley snaps and Callis gets on the apron, only to get decked by the champ. That lets him pass a microphone to Omega, who nails Moxley with it behind the ref’s back and ultimately get the win and the title. Callis celebrates with Omega and then rushes him out of the arena, promising answers Tuesday on Impact. JR: “I’ve just been jobbed!”

* We get a look at a bus heading to Skyway Studios in Nashville, and Josh Matthews says that he’ll enter the bus tonight for an exclusive sit-down with Omega.

Josh Alexander vs. Chris Sabin

Josh and Sabin circle a bit and then lock up, into some chain wrestling. Sabin with an armdrag, Alexander back up and they go into a test of that Alexander turns into a kick to the gut. Sabin into the ropes, he rolls under a clothesline and hits a rana and armdrags into a shoulderlock. Alexander to his feet, he backs Sabin into the ropes and sends him off. Sabin with a kick to the head and he comes off the ropes right onto Josh’s shoulders for a somersault slam. Stomp to the gut by Alexander, then a knee to the spine. Sabin picked up, fights back but eats a knee to the gut, a pair of short-arm clothesline by the North member. Backbreaker to Sabin and a cover for two. Alexander stomps and kicks at Sabin, then picks him up and pushes him the corner for a knife-edge chop. A second, but Sabin ducks it and hits a couple of his own. Alexander whipped out of the corner but Alexander turns around and hits a big kick. Jumping kneedrop and a pin for two. Alexander with a shoulderlock on Sabin in the center of the ring. Sabin gets up and fights back, but gets hammered down by Josh. He picks Sabin up, snap suplex. Knee to the back and a chinlock as Shelley shouts encouragement on the outside. Sabin up to his feet and a jawbreaker breaks the hold. Alexander is right back on Sabin with a shot and a whip into the ropes, Sabin with a schoolboy for two! Alexander with a full nelson, Sabin slips out and hits an overhead kick to Alexander’s dome. Sabin with an inverted atomic drop and crucifix pin, Alexander kicks out but Sabin with a dragon screw leg whip and a dropkick to the knee! La Magistral cradle gets two! Alexander charges but Sabin sends him to the outside and gets on the apron, punt kick is ducked and Sabin is back inside for a dive on Josh to the ramp! Page and Shelley over to offer encouragement to their partners, Sabin gets Alexander up and rolls him into the ring. Sabin goes up top, crossbody pin gets two. Sabin goes to get Alexander on his shoulder but Josh blocks it and hits a forearm to the head, Sabin charges in and eats a back elbow, Sabin ducks a big kick but gets caught in a waistlock. Josh pushes him into the corner, backroll pin but Sabin holds onto the corner, back elbow by Sabin. Sabin up top, super-rana but Alexander catches him! Big powerbomb backbreaker gets a nearfall. Josh says he’s got this and picks Alexander up, goes for a double underhook, picks Sabin up but Sabin flips out and hits an enzuigiri! Sabin charges and Josh ducks, clothesline by Alexander and a belly-to-belly suplex. Alexander charges but Sabin gets the knee up, Sabin up top, missile dropkick to the back of the head! Sabin lies in wait, Shining Wizard! Sabin gets Alexander on the shoulders, Alexander slides off, big elbow by Josh! Page is looking excited as tells Josh to drop him on his head. Alexander doesn’t seem happy but goes for it and Sabin grabs the knee, turns it into a jackknife pin for three!

Winner: Chris Sabin (9:17)

Rating: ***

Thoughts: Really good match to start off the show. Alexander got to show off his technical side and Sabin did Sabin things effectively. The dissension between the North is starting to build slowly and that’s an intriguing direction with Page’s contract status in question at the end of the year.

* Josh and Madison break down what’s to come and talks about the AEW Dynamite situation. Matthews breaks down what happened again and hypes his interview with Callis and Omega, promising to ask “the hard questions.” Madison says it has to feel unnatural to say the AEW World Champion is here at Impact with EVP Don Callis and sells how much this “breaks the rules.”

* Moose is backstage when Chris Bey comes in to talk about their match and strategy. He wants to talk moves and Moose is ignoring him. Moose finally says his hands talk for him, and is Bey sure he wants to talk? Bey says he should be nicer, especially since he’ll be World Champion after Final Resolution, and Moose says he guesses “we’ll” talk to you after this Saturday.

* We get a “paid advertisement” from All Elite Wrestling with Tony Schiavone and Tony Khan, looking like the two biggest dorks on the planet. (Relax guys, I say that with love. It’s adorably goofy.) The whole thing very much has 1980s cable access feel. Tony says he could absolutely stop it if he wanted to, but instead he’s helping fund the show via the paid ad. The only thing he doesn’t like about it is how Omega won the belt. Tony says Callis is welcome to come to Dynamite with Omega and is really looking forward to seeing them. He puts over the card:

– Dynamite Diamond Final: MJF vs. Orange Cassidy

– Lance Archer & Lucha Bros. vs. Eddie Kingston, The Butcher, and The Blade

– AEW Tag Team Championship Match: The Young Bucks vs. The Hybrid 2

Tony also says that he may check out some of the tag teams, and says he has investments in Nashville and there’s rumors he might buy Impact. He asks Tony about his time in Impact, and Tony says it was “one night, then I quit the business for 18 years.” Okay, that was a solid line. Also tomorrow: Sting speaks with Schiavone.

Brian Myers vs. TJP

Can TJP be the first guy to get a really good match out of Myers in Impact? Let’s see. Bell rings and they circle into a lockup, TJP thrown to the mat. Another lockup and Myers with a wristlock. TJP flips out and hits a dropkick, kips up and Myers gets out on the apron to take a moment. He’s back in and they go into a test of strength, Myers in control and gets TJP down to his back, TJP spins free and trips up Myers for a quick pinfall attempt. Back up, TJp with a headlock but gets shot into the ropes, ducks a clothesline, out onto the apron. Myers charges, TJP slides in and trips Myers up, turning it into a Sharpshooter. into an inverted Indian deathlock. Myers gets to the ropes and the break happens at three. TJP up and he is backed up by the ref as Myers gets up, Brian with a shot to the gut and the head to take control. Stomps by Myer in the corner and he jaws with the ref, then whips TJP across the ropes. TJP catches himself and goes up vertically inverted in the corner, into a headscissors and Myers goes outside. TJP springboards off the top and out onto the apron with a dropkick! TJP down to the floor and picks Myers up, rolling him in. TJP up top, Myers up quickly and cuts him down. Myers talks trash and shoves TJP off the top to the floor, and we’re going to break.

Back from break and TJP back in control as he hits a Tornado DDT. Both men slow to get up, TJP with an inverted atomic drop and gets whipped into the ropes, springboard crossbody! Kick to Myers’ cut, suplex by TJP and he holds on for another and then a third. TJP goes up top, Myers avoids, TJP rolls through, jumping Flatliner from Myers for two! Myers lies in wait, TJP up, he charges but TJP with a bodyscissors into a kneebar! Myers crawls toward the ropes and eventually gets it. TJP up and he goes after Myers who went out to the apron, Myers with a shoulder to the cut and then hangs TJP on the ropes. Myers back in, big kick caught, TJP with a back suplex. TJP is going up top again, will he get it this time? Mamba splash but Myers gets the knees up, Myers with a nearfall out of it. TJP up, gets picked up but slides down into a sunset flip, Myers out and TJP with another kneebar. Myers crawls slowly across the ring toward the ropes, he throws the ref into TJP. How was that not a DQ? TJP up, eats a spinebuster. Myers with a huge clothesline, gets three.

Winner: Brian Myers (7:08)

Rating: ** 1/2

Thoughts: Solid match, and Myers needed the win so I have no issue with the result. I do think it’s weird that Myers attacking the ref to break a hold doesn’t end in a DQ, but a wonky end doesn’t destroy the match’s work itself.

* Cody Deaner is backstage and Cousin Jake asks if he’s ready for his match with Eric Young. Jake says “We got this.” Cody says it ain’t about “we,” it’s about him. He has to go out there alone. Jake says Joe Doering will be there so at least let him be there as backup. Cody says Jake can come out, but he has to promise him that no matter what, he doesn’t get involved. Jake promises reluctantly and Cody walks off, with Jake following.

* TJP is looking frustrated backstage when Rohit Raju shows up to mock him over his loss. He says TJP isn’t doing that well, he tried to stand up to Myers and look what happened. He tried to pull his game with Suicide/Crazzy Steve and that didn’t work; 2020 isn’t his year but it is Rohit’s. He says he’s the greatest X-Division champion in this lifetime. He puts over the final Defeat Rohit challenge of 2020 at Final Resolution which will be open to anybody but him. He says maybe 2021 will be his year, but he doubts it. TJP says that for final Defeat Rohit challenge? Good luck.

Eric Young vs. Cody Deaner

Cody charges in right at the bell but eats an elbow. Young charges but gets backdropped, Cody tries to capitalize but gets shoved into the corner for a kneelift and hammers to the back of the head. EY off the ropes into a Thesz press and punches by Cody. Cody with a big punch and a kick to Young, he’s going apeshit on EY and stomps him in the corner. “I’m not a nobody!” he yells, then whips Young across the ring. He charges in but Young moves and Cody goes shoulder-first into the post. Young with stomps to Cody’s head, and he picks Cody up to choke him in the ropes in front of Jake. Young talks with the ref a moment and then picks Cody up, gets him on his shoulders for a Death Valley Driver for a two-count. EY not happy with that and he chucks Cody out of the ring. Jake tries to help Cody up, but he says he’s got this and gets on the apron for a shoulder to EY’s gut, then a sunset flip for two. Young with a back elbow right upon getting up. He yells at Cody and slaps his head, saying he warned him. EY is toying with Cody, who’s getting real pissed and says he’s not a nobody. He tells Young to attack and every punch powers him up. Kick to the gut by Young, he goes for a DDT but Cody throws him off and hits a clothesline and back elbow. Big scoop slam and Cody is feeling it. He goes up top and Doering gets close. Jake comes over and Cody warns him not to get involved. Cody with a diving headbutt but EY moves, and Young with a piledriver for three.

Winner: Eric Young (3:43)

Rating: * 3/4

Thoughts: A perfectly average squash match that did what it accomplished. Young looks strong, Cody got to be the tough underdog and it doesn’t hurt him to lose to a man who was just recently World Champion in short order. It was too short for any kind of decent rating, but the storyline was good.

After the match, Joe and EY attack Cody and Jake comes in to the rescue. That doesn’t work well and he gets DVD’d by Doering and clotheslined. Eric yells “That’s what you get!” They then grab both Deaners and go for double piledrivers, but Rhino is out with a pipe! Young and Doering bail, and Doering wants in but EY holds him back.

* Backstage, John E. Bravo is yelling at Dreamer about Lawrence D having shot him. He complain that he got shot and Mr. Mundo (that’s the stuffed dog, for those newcomers) got hit with the shrapnel. Dreamer tells him to calm down and worry about his and Mr. Mundo’s health. He says he’s got this and wields a kendo stick as he approaches XXXL. He tells Larry he shouldn’t be a free man, and doesn’t care that he was set up. Larry wants a match with Dreamer at Final Resolution with his freedom on the line. Dreamer says that match is made. Larry: “You mean to tell me that I can win my freedom from attempted murder in a wrestling match?” Dreamer says he can do whatever the hell he wants. Well, that will…be a match.

* Scott D’Amore is in his office, and Dreamer walks in concerned about what’s going on. So is Scott, who just saw the match being made. He hates wrestlers making matches. But it’s not going to ruin his day, he’s fine with it. Dreamer is concerned about Kenny and Don being there. He’s concerned about what it does to the locker room and says Don’s only in it for himself; it only blows up. Scott says he’s already blowing up but in a good way and he gets it; but he’s not the first one to be in for himself. He notes that even Lance Storm is happy, and he’s never unhappy. He says its a good thing, but Dreamer isn’t convinced.

Knockouts Tag Team Title Tournament Match

Kimber Lee & Deonna Purrazzo vs. Taya Valkyrie & Rosemary

The winners of this match face Kiera and Tasha in the semifinals. My Taya and Rosemary ship remains sailing strong, by the way. Rosemary and Deonna are starting off, and Deonna goes for a Fujiwara armbar right off the bat but Taya catches her throat. Deonna goes for it again but gets caught into a front facelock. Purrazzo gets out and wrenches the elbow, dropping down into an armbar that Rosemary gets out of. Tag to Taya and to Kimber, Kimber runs into a big boot. Taya with a knee to the face, she comes off the ropes with a crossbody but she’s right back up with a big kick and lays in punches on Taya for a two-count. Kimber picks Taya up, slams her into the hostile corner and tags in Deonna. Kicks to Taya and a boot choke against the bottom turnbuckle. Deonna argues with ref while Lee gets a cheap shot in. Punch by Deonna and Kimber in, she snapmares Taya and ties Taya up with her legs, Taya pushes back into a pin and Kimber breaks the hold. Kimber with a bodyscissors and Kimber lays in punches. Taya up and fires off with punches to the chest, short arm reversal by Taya with a clothesline. Taya goes for the tag and Kimber stops her, pulling her back to the other side of the ring. Purrazzo tagged in and stomps on Taya, double suplex and a pin for two. Purrazzo up and picks Taya up, elbow to the back of the neck and then another one. Deonna knocks Rosemary down and she tries to get in, the ref is distracted as Purrazzo and Lee stomp on Taya and Kimber is in now. Knife-edge chop to Taya, Taya fires back with one of her own and Kimber with another chop. Kimber sends Taya into the ropes, she holds in and hits a back kick and knee. Big elbows by both women and they’re both down. Taya gets the tag to Rosemary, Deonna tags in but Rosemary is in hot and clotheslines Purrazzo. Sling blade by Rosemary, splash into the corner, Exploder suplex! She goes for the pin, Deonna kicks out at two. Purrazzo up, gets grabbed by Rosemary, overhand chop and a whip into a short-arm reversal by Purrazzo, who goes for the armbar and Rosemary spins free. Purrazzo ducks a clothseline, Flatliner and she tags in Kimber. Lee with a nasty jumping neckbreaker as Deonna holds her. Taya knocked off the apron as Rosemary is back to her knees. Big kick by Deonna and the heels talk — Rosemary sits up! Taya’s in and hits a double clothseline! All four women are brawling in the ring, Taya and Kimber’s kicks are caught by Purrazzo and Rosemary, thrown off into double splits! Rosemary and Purrazzo brawl, Taya and Kimber trade shots. Deonna takes control and goes for a kick, but Taya ducks and Kimber gets kicked! Spear by Rosemary, Taya sends Purrazzo out, Rosemary drops Kimber and gets the pin!