Join 411’s Live Impact Wrestling Coverage

Hello and welcome to this week’s live IMPACT coverage. We are coming off the heels of an eventful IMPACT featuring the farewell of Taya Valkyrie, but the addition of TNA legend James Storm, and AEW stars, Matt Hardy and The Private Party.

We get a recap of last week’s wild events where Jerry Lynn targeted Chris Sabin in 2021.

Matt Striker welcomes sports fans and our world champ is out. Swann talks about his road to stardom, and the target on his back as a result of this. He invites Tommy Dreamer down for his monthly main event slot. Swann previews No Surrender, which falls on Tommy Dreamer’s fiftieth birthday. Swann gets nostalgic about his days of watching Dreamer. Swann offers a shot to Tommy Dreamer at No Surrender, to fulfill a dream. Sami Callihan objects to this, and talks about his representation as head of IMPACT. Chris Bey is here. I smell a pattern. Bey is also celebrating his birthday on this date, which should result in a title shot. Moose is here, reminding Swann of his promise of a shot. They brawl and Willie Mack rescues Swann and Dreamer. Callihan pulls out his iPhone and summons Ken Shamrock, who is decked out in IMPACT sweats. He helps destory everyone. Where’s Teddy Long? The bad guys stand tall, leaving Dreamer, Swann, and Mack defeated and outnumbered. Normally Tommy Dreamer is the surprise hero…but he’s already been busted out.

We are backstage where Swann, Mack, and Dreamer demand a match against the evil four. They’re headed for Scott D’Amore, the bookerman. He informs them that Scott Steiner isn’t available, but someone else is. They’re pretty excited about it. They preview tonight’s matches topped off by the Fire and Flava Fest and Matt Hardy and Private Party’s return.

MATT CARDONA and JOSH ALEXANDER vs. ACE AUSTIN and MADMAN FULTON

Cardona makes his debut IMPACT entrance. It’s cool to see three bright, young IMPACT stars being featured, with a little extra star power in the former Zack Ryder. Alexander and Fulton kick things off. Alexander struggles to handle the power early. Ace Austin gets the tag. ALexander gains control and Matt Cardona becomes legal. He does an assisted flip to Ace and his monster on the outside as we head to commerical.