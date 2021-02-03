Join 411’s Live Impact Wrestling Coverage

Keep Refreshing For The Latest Results

Here we go, this week on IMPACT, we’ve got company from AEW in Matt Hardy and Private Party, we look forward to Tommy Dreamer’s birthday in a big tag team main event where he teams with IMPACT World Champ, Rich Swann against birthday belated Chris Bey and the top challenger, Moose.

Last week on IMPACT, Joe Doering pinnned Cousin Jake with Eric Young extending an offer to be in his group. Trey made his return to IMPACT following a brief hiatus and the exit of his partners, Dez and Wentz. Trey pinned Callihan, causing both him and his partner Ken Shamrock to cause chaos.

TASHA STEELZ vs. HAVOK

Tasha uses her speed and gains some confidence early on. Havok shuts that down with her power as expected. Tasha continues to evade the powerhouse offense of Havok and rattles her with some pump kicks. Brandon Tolle is the official in this match, after getting ripped off of his money last week by Fire and Flava. Tasha works on the knee of Havok, grounding her. Havok turns things around, launching Tasha into the corner and meeting her with a boot. Havok whiffs on a roundhouse, and Tasha makes a mistake in trying to irish whip the bigger opponent. Havok starts dominating but Kiera grabs the foot of Havok, distracting her. Tasha tries to capitalize but Nevaeh won’t allow it. Havok nails the tombstone for the win.

**

That was a fine match, with a pretty expected finish. This feud exists but isn’t grabbing me in any way.

Last week, after IMPACT went off the air. Shamrock lost his cool on the refs. Callihan tried to prevent Shamrock from going to far, but his partner snapped and knocked him out. D’Amore says Shamrock is suspended for good now, and Callihan is happy to hear it. That seems to be the end of Ken Shamrock’s run in IMPACT. Glad he went out on top before his NXT run.

Swann and Dreamer are backstage. The champ says he will handle things tonight, so Dreamer is fresh for No Surrender.

The Machine Gizzle and the The Big LG are excited to main event AEW Beach Break tomorrow night. They’re also hyped to “BEAT UP JON MOXLEY”. Aha. James Storm and Chris Sabin approach, demanding respect and a match. The Good Brothers agree to meet Beer Guns next week in the ring.

MADMAN FULTON vs. JOSH ALEXANDER

Fulton is out to his solo theme song, which I haven’t heard in a minute. Alexander tries to snatch the ankle early but Fulton dumps him with a release suplex. Fulton pulls Alexander’s neck and shoulders into the post. Alexander fights back with some heavy duty strikes. Alexander rolls into an ankle lock but gets kicked to the outside. Fulton meets him outside and chokeslams him onto the apron. He deadlift chokeslams in the ring to follow up, for a near fall. Fulton pulls him to the top rope but falls victim to a powerbomb and the Jay Driller for the win.

**3/4

That was a fun little sprint making for a solid win for Josh Alexander. I’m not sure Fulton should be the fall guy for Ace Austin and continued losses are not a good thing for any monster character.

Brian Myers is out, sporting an eye-patch after a raged Eddie Edwards attack last week. Myers blames himself for starting a feud with the most unprofessional wrestler, Eddie Edwards. He reminisces about the days that Eddie took pride in his wrestling ability, claiming his trainer Killer Kowalski is rolling in his grave at the thought of Eddie being this “deathmatch worker”. Myers wants a match at No Surrender but refers to a doctor’s note. Eddie Edwards stops him before he can make an excuse, and Hernandez appears, taking Eddie out. Matt Cardona’s music hits and he takes out Hernandez. Cardona and Edwards unite for this interesting tag team assortment.

Edwards and Cardona agree to meet Bad Mood Brian and his new buddy Hernandez at No Surrender.