Join 411’s Live Impact Wrestling Coverage

Last week, Kenny Omega was given an ultimatum to show up as new champion or be stripped. Sami Callihan placed his name in the bucket of number one contenders to Omega, who took him, Eddie Edwards and FinJuice out with assistance from The Good Brothers.

UNDER SIEGE QUALIFER

CHRIS SABIN (w/JAMES STORM) vs. RHINO (w/VBD)

This is oozing TNA as Rhino met Sabin for his debut back in 2005. Sabin works the arm before catching Rhino with a running dropkick, sending him outside. Sabin bashes Rhino with quick elbows but Deaner catches him on the ropes, allowing Rhino to clothesline him. Rhino changes the pace, sending Sabin to the mat with each shot. Sabin breaks free from Rhino but they clash heads. Sabin fires some forearms and a jumping kick, sending Rhino outside again and meeting him with a dive. Sabin hits a dropkick from the top looking to win but Rhino gets a shoulder up. Deaner acts as a distraction allowing Rhino to jab a thumb to the eye of Sabin. Rhino hits a superplex, flooring both men. Sabin avoids a Gore attempt and slips into a cradle pin for a quick victory. He joins Chris Bey, Matt Cardona, and Sami Callihan at Under Siege, with two more spots to be filled.

That match was solid with Sabin working a good fiery comeback. Sabin advances to the contenders match, joining fresh group of guys.

*Brian Myers is backstage upset that he isn’t in the Under Siege main event. Rosemary hands him a tarot card and calls out his ego, which Myers neglects. Black Taurus appears flooring him with Rosemary handing him a new card.

*Omega, The Brothers, and Callis are gloating about beating everyone down last week. Kenny vows to coach The Good Brothers realizing that they need to win matches to stay on top.

SUSAN (w/KIMBER LEE) vs. TAYLOR WILDE

Taylor cartwheels into a rear lock taking her down to a front chancery. Susan pops out but Taylor snatches an arm and hits the ropes for an arm drag. Susan hangs Taylor up on the ropes, allowing Kimber to choke her. Tenille and Kaleb with a K walk down the ramp. Taylor fights back sending her over with a headscissor takeover. Susan rolls to the floor where Taylor hits a rana from the apron. Kimber drags her down but Kaleb stops her from interfering. Tenille hangs Susan up and Taylor lands a German Suplex to win. Tenille and Kaleb expect an immediate alliance but Taylor walks out.

This was short but entertaining for what it was as Taylor Wilde looks great in her comeback so far. This storyline is just getting started and I’m interested to see where it goes.

*Deonna is interviewed backstage where Rosemary approaches as a challenger. Deonna tries to walk off but Havok corners her. Deonna gets startled arranging a contenders match between the two.