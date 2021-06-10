Join 411’s Live Impact Wrestling Coverage

Keep Refreshing For The Latest Results

Tonight the main event of Against All Odds is finalized with Kenny Omega defending his IMPACT gold against Moose and a potential addition of Sami Callihan.

THE SUMMIT

Scott D’Amore wastes no time on the intro and his standing in the ring. He invites Tony Khan to a mixed reaction. Callis makes his entrance as D’Amore and Khan are getting along. Callis acknowledges the talk of Callihan being added to the main event. He lists Callihan as blacklisted and dangerous, which Khan hesitantly agrees to. D’Amore and Khan discuss it and agree to a one-on-one match. Khan then pitches that the match takes place at Daily’s Place in Jacksonville. D’Amore mentions that the man that wins the World Title will meet Sami Callihan at Slammiversary.

It makes no sense to me for Moose not to be getting the big match at Slammiversary but we will see how it goes. Callihan hasn’t exactly been winning a lot of matches in recent months and needs some more momentum. The Against All Odds match occurring at Daily’s Place should be pretty cool.

*D’Amore books a tag match with The Good Brothers against Sami Callihan and a partner of his choice in a street fight for Against All Odds.

*We join Brian Myers for his “How to Be a Professional” program. He teaches Sam Beale how to cut a promo before ranting about Matt Cardona and leaving.

*Callihan is backstage questioning who will be his partner as Tommy Dreamer makes his grand return. Callihan reluctantly agrees.

IF HAVOK WINS, SHE WILL BE ADDED TO AGAINST ALL ODDS TITLE MATCH

Rosemary vs. Havok

Rosemary hits two spears immediately for a near fall. She applies a Muta Lock to maintain the pressure. Havok gains control as we head to break. Havok hits a powerful clothesline for a near fall, as she continues to grind away at Rosemary. The Demon Assassin hits two more spears to put her away. Susan, Kimber Lee, and Deonna jump Havok and Rosemary. An enraged Susan grabs the mic and demands that the Kimber Lee vs. Tasha Steelz match happens now.

WINNER: Rosemary

**1/4

That match was fine. I’m glad that it remains Deonna vs. Rosemary as that his a fresh, marquee matchup.

SINGLES

Kimber Lee vs. Tasha Steelz