Join 411’s Live Impact Wrestling Coverage

Last week Anthem sent Tommy Dreamer to relieve Don Callis of his duties. Tonight the newly-founded team of Eddie Edwards and Satoshi Kojima challenge Violent By Design’s Joe Doering and Deaner for the IMPACT Tag Team Titles.

*Callis and Omega enter backstage but Callis is asked to leave. Callis snaps and lets himself in.

SINGLES

Rosemary vs. Kiera Hogan

Rosemary chases Kiera outside early. Rosemary finds her and doesn’t let go, applying the Upside Down in the ropes. Tasha sees an opportunity and snags her leg as Kiera distracts the ref. Tasha mocks Rosemary at ringside as Havok appears for backup. Kiera charges up a boot in the corner for a near fall. Rosemary powers out of the corner and nails a flapjack to shift momentum. Rosemary hits a reverse DDT but can’t put her away. Kiera regains control but Rosemary powers up. Kiera floors her with a roundhouse kick for a near fall. Rosemary hits As Above So Below to win.

WINNER: Rosemary

**3/4

This was a pretty good match with good energy from both women. Rosemary continues to regain momentum for herself and team with Havok.

*Chris Bey is minding his own business going into Ultimate X as Petey Williams and Trey Miguel approach. They give him an ultimatum to join them against Ace, Fulton, Rohit, and Shera.

*Scott D’Amore thanks Tommy Dreamer for helping get rid of Callis, as he reveals that Anthem has asked him to stay on as a consultant. D’Amore is wowed by this.