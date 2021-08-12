Join 411’s Live Impact Wrestling Coverage

Hey kids! It’s the Cook Man here with you for this week’s episode of Impact Wrestling. We’ve got a battle royal to determine the next challenge for Kenny Omega’s Impact World Championship. FinJuice will take on Chris Bey & Jay White to further build White’s NEVER Openweight Championship defense against David Finlay at NJPW Resurgence. We’ve also got a match that caused me to agree to fill in this week here on the 411: Tenille Dashwood vs. Taylor Wilde.

Two of my favorites going at it? Let’s hook em up!

We open with clips from last night’s AEW Dynamite! Don Callis calls Christian Cage a hell of a ring general and says Kenny can’t wait to kick out of his finisher. Christian talked to Tony Khan, who happened to be with Scott D’Amore. Kenny has more than one championship, so he will be wrestling this Friday in the first match in AEW Rampage history. It’ll be Kenny defending the Impact Championship against Christian!

Matt Striker says we’ll hear from both men tonight. He & D’Lo Brown host this show. WE OWN THE NIGHT!