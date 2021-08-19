Join 411’s Live Impact Wrestling Coverage

Keep Refreshing For The Latest Results

Hello there, Impact fans! It’s Thursday evening, and…

GUESS WHO’S BACK?

Yep, it’s Jeremy, and I’m stepping in to cover Impact Wrestling tonight. Jack should be back next week but in the meantime, I’m here with you for the next couple of hours! We’re just one day away from Impact Emergence where Brian Myers will challenge Christian Cage for the Impact World Championship. Tonight the champion will appear, Melina will make her Impact in-ring debut, we will get THE RETURN OF LOCKER ROOM TALK and more. There’s a lot to get into, so let’s jump right in!

