wrestling / News
Join 411’s Live Impact Wrestling Coverage
Keep Refreshing For The Latest Results
Hello there, Impact fans! It’s Thursday evening, and…
GUESS WHO’S BACK?
Yep, it’s Jeremy, and I’m stepping in to cover Impact Wrestling tonight. Jack should be back next week but in the meantime, I’m here with you for the next couple of hours! We’re just one day away from Impact Emergence where Brian Myers will challenge Christian Cage for the Impact World Championship. Tonight the champion will appear, Melina will make her Impact in-ring debut, we will get THE RETURN OF LOCKER ROOM TALK and more. There’s a lot to get into, so let’s jump right in!
As a reminder, the GoFundMe for Larry’s daughters is still active and if you can make a donation, that would be awesome. Thank you so much to everyone who’s done so thus far.
More Trending Stories
- Impact Reportedly Interested In Jessica McKay and Cassie Lee, Other Company Also Interested
- Jim Ross On Shawn Michaels vs. Vader At WWE SummerSlam 1996, Michaels Stopping Vader’s Main Event Push
- Seth Rollins On His On-Screen Pairing With Becky Lynch In WWE, Potentially Working Together When She Returns
- Ric Flair Denies Being Man In Viral Photo Giving Oral Sex On a Train