Join 411’s Live Impact Wrestling Coverage

Hello there, Impact fans! It’s Thursday evening, and I’m back! It’s Jeremy, doing a fill-in this week. Before we get started, I wanted to say a couple things about the loss of Daffney.

Daffney was a character who instantly appealed to me when I first saw her in WCW. I found this dark, gothic character who took very little shit deepy intriguing and it’s fair to say that she served as a template for many characters going forward from that. Daffney was a big part of my learning to appreciate women’s wrestling and even in having more appreciation for strong women characters in media. I always appreciated seeing her when she would pop up in places like TNA and I followed her career with interest on the indie scene.

It’s been a rough day for all of us, and never forget that you’re not alone. If you are going through a difficult time and you’re considering self-harm yourself, I implore you to call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255. In the UK, you can get help via the Samaritans helpline on 116 123.

We’ll miss you, Daffney.

That being said, we have a show to cover tonight that will feature Tommy Dreamer facing Ace Austin for a chance to compete for the Impact World Title at Victory Road, Josh Alexander’s open challenge for the X-Division Championship, and much more. So let’s get to it.

As a reminder, the GoFundMe for Larry’s daughters is still active and if you can make a donation, that would be awesome. Thank you so much to everyone who’s done so thus far.

Before The Impact

Jake Something vs. John Skylar

Lockup to start, Jake shoves Skylar to the mat and we’re…already on break. Okay then.

We’re back and Jake has Skylar in a wirstlock that gets reversed into a waistlock. Jake reverses and hammers Skylar down, then throws him across the ring. He picks Skylar up and is caught in a headlock, John shot into the ropes and gets taken down with a leaping body block. Skylar trips Jake up and knees him to the outside, then stalks him and shoves him into the ringpost. Skylar rolls Something in and lays in mounted punches, then showboats a tiny bit. He pulls Jake up but gets kicked in the gut, Skyler into the ropes, be nails Jake in the back and takes him down for a two-count. Seated headlock, Jake fights to his feet but gets dropped again as Skylar wears him down with a front facelock. Jake gets him up, backdrop but Skylar with a rollup into a Boston crap. Jake shoves him off, John with a couple shots and short DDT, cover gets two. Skylar with a kick to the back and Something fires back with a right hand, Skylar of the ropes into a back elbow.

Skylar takes Jake down but Jake is getting fired up despite Euro uppercuts. BIG clothesline from Jake! Jake is heating up, spinning lariat and he throws John into the ropes, eats a boot charging in but he clubs Skylar down! Sitout powerbomb gets a nearfall! Jake to the corner, he runs in but Skylar moves, Something with a back elbow. Skylar to the apron and he hangs Jake on the ropes, slingshot spear gets two! Skylar stomps on the ankle and then the other, he goes for a Boston crab but can’t get Jake over and he gets flipped by Jake’s legs. Jake charges into a kneelift but Jake knocks Skylar down with a punch. He charges in for a spear in the corner, sidewalk slam off the ropes and that’s it.

Winner: Jake Something (12:45)

Rating: ** 1/2

Thoughts: This started off slow but picked up pretty nicely. Skylar got more offense than I would have thought, but this turned out into being a very solid BTI match.

PREVIOUSLY: Christian beats Brian Myers at Impact Emergence to retain his title. Tommy Dreamer comes out and asks for a match with Cage. Ace comes out and makes his case, which leads into tonight’s match.

WE OWN THE NIGHT! (AKA Title Sequence!)

Madison Rayne, Tenille Dashwood & Kaleb With a K vs.

Taylor Wilde, Jordynne Grace, & Rachael Ellering

Kaleb starts off with Ellering and he has a bow tie on his neck brace. I love the Impact crowd, who are chanting “Rachel’s Gonna Kill You!” at Kaleb. Kaleb with a waistlock, reversed and Kalen is slammed down. He escapes to the outside and then slowly gets back in, goes for a clothesline but gets ducked and Ellering with a takedown. Kaleb up and he grabs the hair for a takedown but gets tripped. Gutwrench suplex and Grace is tagged in, double suplex and Grace with the pin attempt for two. Grace with clubbing blows to the front and back, off the ropes but Kaleb ducks through and gets tripped into the ropes, Grace to the apron for a running boot but Madison quickly trips Grace up.

Tenille tags in and lays in elbows to Grace’s neck, Rayne tagged in and lays into Jordynne. Snapmare and a kick, then a seated headlock. Grace fights to her feet and picks Rayne up, then drops her to the mat. Rayne keeps Grace held and calls in Tenille, who cuts Grace off from making the tag. Kaleb tagged in but Grace takes it to him, elbows Rayne & Tenille, Grace goes for the tag and after some wackiness she gets it! Wilde in hot and she comes off the ropes with a rana! Wilde takes out Maidson and Tenille but gets set in the corner, Kaleb with a splash attempt but Wilde moves and takes Kaleb out with a DDT! Nearfall broken up and Kaleb is trying to avoid the German suplex, with Rayne holding his hands from the outside. Grace kicks the hands and Wilde hits the suplex for the pin.

Winner: Team Babyface (5:02)

Rating: ** 1/4

Thoughts: Mostly a comedy match but it worked fine in that capacity. All the girls looked pretty good here and Kaleb was a good foil.

* We then get a recap of Deonna facing Melina at NWA EmPowerrr and ultimately getting the win. We also see Mickie James facing Kylie Rae and picking up the win before a masked Deonna attacks Mickie and wipes her out before leaving.

* Gia congratulates Deonna about her win and then asks about attacking Mickie. Deonna says it’s an ignorant question and says her actions speak for themselves. Rehwoldt says James thought Deonna couldn’t handle Melina on her own, but Deonna proved her wrong while Melina needed Trey Miquel last week. They’re now focusing on their futures, and Trey has Rehwoldt’s attention. Deonna says when they make a promise, they keep it, and not to cross the King and Queen.