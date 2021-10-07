Join 411’s Live Impact Wrestling Coverage

Keep Refreshing For The Latest Results

Impact Wrestling

Date: October 7th, 2021

Location: Skyway Studios, Nashville, Tennessee

Commentators: D’Lo Brown, Matt Striker

– We are only two weeks away from Bound for Glory live in Las Vegas Nevada on Saturday October 23rd. The show is already looking to be a huge one for Impact. Before Impact World Champion Christian Cage and Challenger Josh Alexander can square off for the championship in Vegas they’ll be teaming up on Impact. Last week Ace Austin involved himself in Christopher Daniels Impact Wrestling return against Madman Fulton and Josh Alexander came out to even the odds. Austin was pretty mad about this so he demanded Scott D’Amore make things right. So this week we get Austin and Fulton vs. Cage and Alexander.

We’ve also have continued tension between FinJuice and The Bullet Club. With El Phantasmo making his way to Impact FinJuice realized they may need some back up. So this week we’ll see FinJuice partner with Chris Sabin to take on the dastardly Bullet Club.

Impact’s Knockouts Knockdown tournament is only 48 hours away and the Knockouts are ready to give a preview of what’s to come. Mercedes Martinez makes her Impact wrestling debut in six woman tag action partnering with Tasha Steelz and Savannah Evans to take on Lady Frost, Kimber Lee and Brandi Lauren.

On top of all of that we’ll hear from Heath after making the save for Rhino, and the continuation of the X Division Championship tournament plus much more. Impact last week was a lot of fun let’s see how they follow it up!

Before the Impact: Laredo Kid defeats Matthew Rehwoldt in a fun match im surprised wasn’t on Impact after theyve built it on the show recently.

– Impact opens with a recap of last weeks Impact featuring the return of The Fallen Angel Christopher Daniels to singles action as well as the main event between W Morrisey and Eddie Edwards. Followed by the typical Intro.

The Bullet Club (El Phantasmo, Hikuleo, and Chris Bey) vs. FinJuice & Chris Sabin

– Big Too Sweet salute to kick off the match from the Bullet Club. Josh Mathews calls this a match with a big fight feel and I’m inclined to agree. Bey and Sabin start things off. Bey backs Sabin into the corner and taunts. Action kicks off with a Chris Bey sunset flip into an attempted cartwheel head scissors from Bey. We get a WRESTLING chant and round of applause for the exchange between Bey and Sabin.

Juice and El Phantasmo tag in and Phantasmo calls for a test of strength. Phantasmo with the fakeout and stomps on juice’s foot. Tossed into the ropes and a moonsault dodged by Juice but Phantasmo with the springboard moonsault connects. Juice regains control and drops Phantasmo with an Atomic drop. Juice tosses Phantasmo into the ropes and drops him with an elbow. Juice tags in Finlay who nearly loses his balance on a springboard double axe handle but it connects. We get quick tags from Sabin then Juice all hitting the Axe handle.

Phantasmo with a finger poke to Juice to regain control. He tags in Bey who goes for an axe handle of his own but Juice reverses and takes control. he starts nailing Bey and Phantasmo with strikes before the numbers get to him. Bey drops Juice with a huge kick but Juice with the kick out at two. Hikuleo tagged in and teases a top rope maneuver but pops down and hits a back rake instead. Juice rolls through to tag in David Finlay who drops Hikuleo with a running dropkick to the knee. Finlay drops Hikuleo into the corner with a drop kick and goes for a cross body but Hikuleo catches him. Finlay slips out but runs into a big boot for his trouble.

Bey tags in and Finlay regains control and tags in Sabin. Sabin drops Hikuleo off the apron before dropping Bey and Phantasmo with a double cross body. Both men get to their feet and Sabin drops both with a step up DDT assisted by Bey’s face. FinJuice and Sabin hit the triple dive outside the ring onto all three members of the Bullet Club outside of the ring. They toss Bey back into the ring. Sabin goes for the cover but it’s broken up at the last second by El Phantasmo.

We see the Good Brothers still on vacation tuned in to the match at hand. Hikuleo chokeslam, splash from Phantasmo and Bey goes for the cover. Sabin kicks out at a last second two count. Bey goes for art of finesse but its countered into a backslide for two. Sabin goes for the Cradle shock but Phantasmo hits Sabin in the groin while the ref is distracted. This is enough for Bey to hit Art of Finesse on Sabin for the victory.

Winners: The Bullet Club in 8:57

Review: B+ Solid opener with a lot of action and both teams look great, The Bullet Club win after their typical dastardly deeds and FinJuice + Sabin still have a score to settle.