Join 411’s Live Impact Wrestling Coverage

Keep Refreshing For The Latest Results

Date: October 14th, 2021

Location: Skyway Studios, Nashville, Tennessee

Commentators: D’Lo Brown, Matt Striker

– We are just one week away from Impact Wrestling’s biggest PPV event of the year Bound For Glory! Christian Cage is set to defend his Impact Wrestling Championship against Josh Alexander at that event but first this week they’ll participate in the Bound for Glory Summit. Tensions are high between these two after their not so cohesive victory last week over Ace Austin and Madman Fulton, will they keep it together or will this one come to blows early?

– We will also see the continuation of Impact’s tournament to crown a new X-Division Champion as El Phantasmo will take on Rohit Raju and Willie Mack in a triple threat to determine the last participant in the X-Division title match at BFG. El Phantasmo is not the only Bullet Bullet Bullet club member to lace up his boots this week as Chris Bey is set to go one on one with Chris Sabin after the Bullet Club stole one from Sabin & FinJuice in six man tag action last week.

– Bound for Glory will also feature Impacts Call Your Shot Gauntlet which has similar rules to a battle royal with the final two wrestlers competing in a singles match to determine the winner. This week on Impact we look to see who will enter first and who will enter last in that gauntlet and we will settle that with a battle royal. Seems like a lot of battle royals but i’m a battle royal guy so i’m in. The winner of this match will enter #20 at BFG while the last person eliminated will enter the gauntlet at #1.

– Also set for tonight: Savannah Evans vs. Lady Frost, VSK vs. Rich Swann, and more!

Before the Impact: Recap of recent digital media tournament matches. Fallah Bah & Jordynne Grace have advanced to the six way title match in Vegas.