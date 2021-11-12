Join 411’s Live Impact Wrestling Coverage

Keep Refreshing For The Latest Results We’re back for yet another night of Impact Wrestling! Tonight’s episode is full of championship implications as we have two #1 contenders matches set for Impact. First we have The Club facing off with Finjuice to determine the #1 Contender for The Club’s Impact Tag Team Championships. We’ve seen this match end in shenanigans before but Scott D’Amore has promised we will have a clear cut winner tonight.

Also tonight, Matt Cardona, Eddie Edwards and W. Morrisey will all compete in a triple threat match to decide who will face Moose for the Impact Championship. All three men have a history with Moose and reason to lay claim to a potential title shot. Interesting to see this #1 contenders match without Josh Alexander.

We’ll also be treated to some different faces this week as Rocky Romero, Minoru Suzuki and Mercedes Martinez will all be competing on Impact tonight in their own respective matches. Each of these superstars have recently begun appearing for Impact and tonight they will all be in action. Tonight’s Impact looks stacked so let’s get right to it!