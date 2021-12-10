Join 411’s Live Impact Wrestling Coverage

Keep Refreshing For The Latest Results

Impact Wrestling

Taped in Las Vegas, NV

Commentary: Striker & D-Lo

We’re back for another episode of Impact wrestling. Last week Impact laid the groundwork towards their Hard to Kill PPV event on January 8th 2022. We saw Matt Cardona pick up a victory over Moose in tag team action and W. Morrisey taking advantage of Moose post match. Now we’ve got the main event for Hard to Kill set. We also saw Jonah make his return to the Imapact wrestling ring against new comer Jai Vidal.

This week we’ve got a full card announced including mixed tag action between Deonna Purrazzo & Matthew Rehwoldt taking on Chris Sabin & Mickey James ahead of Purrazzo & James upcoming Knockouts title rematch. We also have The Decay taking on the team of The Iinspiration and the Influence. Rhino looks to settle the score with Eric Young in a street fight and The Learning Tree take on Finjuice. Rohit Raju will also have a singles match against Lawrence D after Rohit wasn’t invited to WrestleHouse.

All this announced and i’m sure we’ll see more from Moose, Cardona, Morrisey, JONAH, Josh Alexander and more. Let’s get to the action!

Before the Impact: Lady Frost def. Kimber Lee – Good win for Lady Frost and they appear to be pushing her signing with the company heavily so she’s set to be a strong player in the Knockouts division as she should she’s great.

– Impact opens with a recap from last weeks show highlighting the upcoming Impact Championship triple threat.

Chris Sabin & Mickie James vs. Matthew Rehwoldt & Deonna Purrazzo

Deonna and Mickie start things off but Rehwoldt says he wants to take care of Mickie for Deonna so he tags in. Rehwoldt with a bit of control early but Mickie slaps the taste out of his mouth before tagging in Sabin. We get a double team kick to Rehwoldt before Sabin covers for a one count. Sabin gets Rehwoldt in the corner and hits him with a running elbow before locking in a submission. Rehwoldt fights out sending Sabin into the ropes and hits him with a forearm to the back. Sabin on the middle rope and Rehwoldt pulls his foot out from underneath him. Rehwoldt with a cover and forearm to the face for two. Rehwoldt tags in Purrazzo and she lays into Sabin with strikes into the ropes before using the middle rope to choke Sabin. Purrazzo with a short clothesline and drops Mickie from the apron before covering Sabin but Mickie breaks it up at two. The ref forces Mickie out of the ring and Deonna Tag Rehwoldt in. Rehwoldt with a vertical suplex to Sabin and covers for two. Rehwoldt continues on Sabin with a knee to the back and a headlock. Sabin fights out and tries to make a tag but Rehwoldt prevents it with a powerbomb to Sabin and covers for two. Rehwoldt to the top and jumps right into a dropkick from Sabin and both crawl to their partners and both make a tag. Mickie and Deonna exchange strikes with neither taking control until Deonna cracks Mickie with a forearm and sends her into the ropes but Mickie fights back with a series of strikes of her own. Mickie looks for a DDT but Rehwoldt distracts. Sabin with a dropkick to Rehwoldt. Deonna distracts Sabin but Sabin dives to the outside on Rehwoldt. Deonna follows Sabin and spears him from the apron. Mickie with a dive to the outside on Deonna and Sabin. Mickie tosses Deonna into the ring but Rehwoldt distracts. Deonna catches Mickie on the top rope but Mickie fights out and hits Deonna with the Thesz press from the top. Deonna rolls through and covers Mickie, Rehwoldt grabs Deonna’s hand to give her leverage and they steal the victory with the pinfall over Mickie.

Rating: ** 1/2

Review: Not a bad opener but I miss the fast paced X Division openers we’ve gotten. I also could do without all the subjective finishes but it works here. This was just a regular impact intergender tag, not bad but pretty run of the mill for them at this point.

– Cardona is backstage with Gia and runs down his history in Impact and promises to become Champion. Morrisey says typical Mid-Cardona and runs Cardona down. He says he takes what he wants and he deserves a 1 on 1 match with Moose. Morrisey tells Cardona there’s a lot of time between now and Hard to Kill and it’d be a shame if he doesn’t make it. Cardona says enough with the veiled threats lets wrestle tonight and if he loses he’ll step out of the match. Cool Cardona’s going to get his win back from Turning Point. Good ol’ 50/50 booking.

– We recap Rich Swann & Willie Mack defeating VBD last week and Rhino making the save with Heath leading to tonight’s match with Eric Young.

– Eric Young cuts a promo on Rhino and says tonight he’s going to get Eric in a street fight. Eric says it’s not wise because he’s younger, smarter, and faster than Rhino. Eric says the design will continue to be beautiful even if it has to change. Eric says if Rhino plans on having Willie, Rich and Heath get involved then Joe Doring has a design for that.

Rohit Raju vs. Lawrence D.

Raju charges Lawrence but Lawrence puts his finger up and says he’s a lover not a fighter and sprays himself with cologne. Raju takes control with some strikes but is quickly dropped with a shoulder block from Lawrence. Lawrence catches Raju in the corner and hits him with a running uppercut. Lawrence with a running splash on Raju in the center of the ring and covers for a two count. Raju to his feet and fights back with a series of kicks dropping Lawrence with a kick to the head. Josh Alexander has arrived mid match and Raju is as confused as I am. Josh Alexander hits the ring and drops Raj Singh. Josh tells Rohit to leave but he wont so Josh drops him with a powerbomb to the knee making this match end via DQ.

Rating: N/A

Review: Not that this was starting off bad, but boy am I thrilled to see Josh Alexander.

– Josh Alexander grabs a mic and demands JONAH come to the ring as we go to break. Scott D’Amore comes out and tells Josh to calm down as we return from break. Scott gets it but JONAH isn’t coming out here. Does Scott ever take that silly headset off his neck sheesh. Scott says JONAH isn’t even here because he knew this might happen. Scott says he’ll get his hands on JONAH 1 on 1 at Hard to Kill. Josh asks if he’s expected to wait when he’s standing in the ring right now. Josh says the longer he has to wait on getting to JONAH the longer he has to wait to get his hands on Moose. Josh says Scott’s starting to test his patience. Scott says he’s not testing his patience he’s trying to teach him some. Scott goes off saying that he’s trying to help Josh become a champion but he’s losing control. Scott tells him to get his emotions in check. Josh rolls out of the ring and hits the C4 strike on a stagehand. Josh tells Scott this is him keeping his emotions in check before walking off. Can’t blame Josh for being annoyed, dude should’ve gotten a title shot weeks ago.

– Chris Bey is walking backstage with Hikuleo and they’re asked to sign some stuff and Bey get’s heated about being asked to sign something from an event they lost. He gets angry with the backstage guy and Laredo Kid comes up yelling at them in Spanish. Bey asks what he said and the backstage guy says he can’t repeat that on TV. Well at least we’re going to get Bey vs. Laredo Kid that should be sick.

– Steve Maclin is backstage and says he wants an X-Division title match, D’Amore agrees he hasn’t been beat but he also hasn’t beat anyone so he’ll have to get to the back of the line. Maclin walks up and the women from The Decay ask about the Ultimate X match, D’Amore says he delegated so they’ll have to ask someone else but doesn’t explain who that is exactly.

The Learning Tree (VSK & Zicky Dice) vs. FINJUICE

Juice drops Zicky with a kick to the stomach and Zicky calls for a break. Some string comes out of Zicky’s mouth and we get a strange spot before VSK makes the blind tag. Zicky tries to make the cover but he’s not the legal man and VSK berates him before covering for two. The ref is distracted with Finlay and The Learning Tree jump him momentarily. Zicky Dice tags in and goes to slam Juice into the boot of VSK but Juice reverses and sends Zicky into the boot instead. Zicky struggles to even make a tag but we get one. Zicky and VSK look for a double back drop but Juice reverses out and tags Finlay in. Finlay drops both men setting them up in opposite corners before hitting running European uppercuts onto both of them. Finlay tags in Juice and we get a double flap jack. Juice covers for a two and Zicky tries to break it up but Juice moves and Zicky falls onto VSK instead. VSK fights back but Finjuice regain control and we get the backbreaker elbow drop combination. Juice covers VSK for the victory.

Rating: **

Review: This match was OK but I don’t enjoy the idea that Zicky and VSK are too dumb to understand regular wrestling stuff like making tags. Especially when Striker then credits Zicky making these smart choices on the outside. I get the story they’re trying to tell but it’s not for me. Where’s our boy Sam Beale.