Join 411’s Live Impact Wrestling Coverage

It’s Thursday night so we’re about to get served up with a full dose of Impact wrestling. Last week we saw a continuation of the feud between Moose, Cardona and Morrisey and tonight we’ve got ourselves a contract signing for their match at Hard to Kill. Will Cardona once again stand tall over Morrisey and Moose or will we see a different result this week?

We’ve also got a plethora of interesting matches on tap for tonight. Josh Alexander interrupted Rohit Raju’s match last week in a fit of rage due to JONAH’s shenanigans. This week Josh has to face Raju one on one. Rohit is no small task and this should be a decent match assuming no monsters named JONAH get involved. In other singles action we’ve got Chris Bey taking on Laredo Kid in what should be an awesome X Division match. Speaking of the X Division, Trey Miguel will face John Skyler in a singles match that could have future championship implications should Skyler win.

Also on tap we’ve got the weird pairing of Gallows & Doring taking on Rich Swann & Willie Mack. The Good Brothers and VBD came together with a common goal in attacking Heath, Rhino, Willie & Rich. It’ll be interesting to see if this unique pairing can get a victory this week. Last week The Influence and The Iinspiration were a unique pairing that fell apart, this week we’ll see the fallout of that as Tenille Dashwood is set to face Jessie McKay in singles action. Sounds like another good episode on tap so let’s jump right into it.

Before the Impact: Ace Austin defeats Hernandez in a singles match.

* Jimmy Rave tribute to open the show.

* Recap of last weeks main event between Morrisey and Cardona.

Rohit Raju vs. Josh Alexander

Raju tries to catch Josh off guard with a right hand but Josh backs him into the ropes immediately forcing a break. Raju recognizes the injured ribs and starts targeting them but Josh tosses him across the ring and drops him with a boot to the chest. Josh sends Raju into the ropes and hits him with a back elbow sending him to the mat. Raju on the apron and looks for a spear but Josh moves and kicks him in the chest. Raj Singh gets involved and gets dropped with a boot outside but Raju rams him ribs first into the barricade before slamming him into the ring apron. Raju slides Josh into the ring and continues his assault dropping him to the mat with a series of strikes and chops. Raju goes for a cover and gets a two count. Josh back to his feet in the corner and Raju meets him with a chop but Josh revereses out and hits Raju with a series of chops of his own. Raju reverses out but Josh gets an ankle pick. Raju drops josh and covers for another two count. Raju off the ropes and runs into a firemans carry roll through. Josh on the middle rope and Raj Singh distracts him long enough for Raju to catch him with a ddt off the middle rope and then sends him gut first on the top rope. Raju covers Josh for a two count and continues hammering away with strikes and kicks. Josh to his feet he looks for a german but Raju reverses out off the ropes and runs right into a release belly to belly. Josh chargers into the corner with a forearm to Raju and drops him with a suplex. Raju fights back but eats a kick to the face from Josh. Raju with a roll up but Josh fights out. Josh sells the ribs and Raju locks in a submission while hammering at the ribs with forearms. Josh reverses out and locks in an ankle lock on Raju. Singh on the apron to distract Josh but Josh drops him with a forearm. Josh lifts Raju up but Rohit hits him with a forearm, Josh fights back and sends Raju into the corner with a forearm. Josh charges Raju but he moves and catches Josh with a series of movies in the corner ending with a cannonball in the corner. Rohit to the top rope and hits a double stomp on Josh Alexander right on the ribs. Raju covers but Josh kicks out just before three. Raju off the ropes and Josh looks for a german Raju revereses but Josh goes for the C4 Spike, the ribs prevent it so Raju hits an enziguri on Josh. Josh catches Raju in the corner and sets his leg in the ropes before leaping up and stomping on the back of Raju’s legs. Josh lifts Raju up and hits him with the C4 spike and covers Raju for the victory.

Rating: **3/4

Review: This was a really solid opening match, I thought Josh was going to run through Raju but as I mentioned in the opening Rohit is no slouch so i’m glad they let him look pretty good in this one. Josh winning relatively quick despite taking a beating is a testament to his toughness. Also cool that JONAH didn’t get involved, a nice clean match. Interesting note, the fans were calling for JONAH at the end of this one.

* Gia is backstage with the Good Brothers & VBD, she asks how they came to form an alliance. Karl says that they’ve got everyone gunning for them so it only made sense to align with them but they don’t trust them. Gallows talks his history with Doring, but says you have to keep your friends close and your enemies closer. Eric Young says this isn’t a friendship or an alliance it’s a business deal, a necessary piece of the beautiful design. Eric says that tonight Doring and Gallows will set the tone tonight and show the world what violence is all about. This was a really good promo actually, and I enjoy VBD along the Good Brothers.