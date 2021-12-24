Join 411’s Live Impact Wrestling Coverage

Keep Refreshing For The Latest Results

Hey there everyone, Winfree tagging in for Andrew this week but he should be back next week. Tonight we’re doing Part 1 of the Best of Impact 2021, plus some of the Impact year end awards. So let’s kick back, relax, and enjoy the best that Impact had to offer this year.

Josh Matthews and Scott D’Amore have hosting duties on a festive set. They’re pumped to look back at the year and hand out 3 awards tonight while 3 more will follow next week. We start by heading to a 6-man tag team match from Hard to Kill.

Match #1 – Trios Match: Rich Swann, Moose, and Chris Sabin vs. Kenny Omega and the Good Brothers (Doc Gallows and Karl Anderson)

We join as Moose gets a hot tag and starts running wild. Omega takes a triple kick in the corner then a discus clothesline from Moose that gets a near fall. Sabin tags in and Omega takes more offense before avoiding a corner rush then Sabin takes a series of corner attacks before taking a triple team back suplex and double neckbreaker but the pin is broken up. Omega grabs Sabin and hits a Doctor Bomb for a near fall. Moose intercepts Omega with a knee, Gallows kicks Moose then eats a missile drop kick from Sabin. Anderson takes out Sabin, Swann deals with Anderson then Omega drops him with a V Trigger. Moose intercepts Omega on the top rope with a C4 off the top and Moose almost spikes himself. Sabin hits the Cradle Shock but Anderson breaks up the pin.

We flash forward to Omega using Moose as a weapon then looking One Winged Angel on Moose but Moose escapes and Omega eats a Doomsday Device from Swann but that only gets a 2 count. Swann and Omega trade blows but Omega lands a V Trigger, Swann escapes a One Winged Angel and hits a poisoned Rana. Kicks from Swann, then he heads up top for the second rope 450 splash but Omega kicks out at 2. Swann heads up top again, Omega avoids the second rope Phoenix Splash and the Good Brothers hit the Magic Killer on Swann but Moose is here to break up the pin. Moose eats a V Trigger, but no sells it then takes a second one and Gallows pulls him out. Omega drills Swann with a V Trigger, One Winged Angel and Omega pins to win.

OFFICIAL RESULT: Kenny Omega and the Good Brothers won

Rating: 3 stars

Decent little highlight from that match, I’m not that high on Omega’s style in general and this was somewhat emblematic of why, but if you like what he does no one does it better.

D’Amore and Matthews wonder about how many more magical moments will come from the opening of the Forbidden Door. After this break we’ll get some awards and more clips.

We get a bit of Jordynne Grace asking Chris Sabin for advice on Ultimate X. Sabin says upper body strength is key, this leads to a lot up pullups from Grace, allegedly lasting over an hour. Sabin lost count but thinks Grace is ready.

Matthews and D’Amore talk more and reminds us that Hard to Kill is coming up in January.

A series of debuts follow, Matt Cardona, Kenny Omega, W. Morrissey, Jay White, the return of Frankie Kazarian, Mickie James, Christian Cage, Christopher Daniels, the debut of JONAH is the last one shown.

D’Amore and Matthews recap what we just saw, and call Impact the most unpredictable 2 hours in wrestling. After this break we’ll get Tag Team of the Year.

We come back as our hosts set up a clip.

Match #2 – Tag Team Match for the Impact Tag Team Titles: Good Brothers (Doc Gallows and Karl Anderson) vs. (c) FinJuice (David Finlay and Juice Robinson)

We join the match as Gallows works a headlock on Finlay, some elbows then a chinlock follow. Finlay tries to fight back, he lands a few kicks out of the corner then hits a flying European uppercut and both men are down. Anderson tags in, as does Juice. Juice runs wild for a bit then dives onto Gallows. Jabs from Juice to stun Anderson, then an inverted atomic drop and a side kick. A cannonball senton from Juice follows but Anderson kicks out at 2 on the cover. Finlay tags back in, Anderson takes an assisted Russian leg sweep but again kicks out at 2. Juice tags back in, they’re still abusing Anderson and hit a Demolition Decapitation but Gallows breaks up the pin. Gallows gets double clotheslined out of the ring, they set Anderson for a Doomsday Device but Gallows pulls Finlay off the top. Anderson hits a neckbreaker then they hit the Not 3D for a 2 count. Gallows tags in, they want the Magic Killer but Finlay breaks it up, Juice grabs a small package on Gallows and pins to win.

OFFICIAL RESULT: FinJuice retained the Impact Tag Team Championship

Rating: 3 stars

Another solid highlight from a good match. FinJuice and the Good Brothers have solid chemistry.

Alright, your Tag Team of the Year out of Good Brothers, FinJuice, Violent By Design, Bullet Club, Rich Swann and Willie Mack is the Good Brothers. We get a quick promo from the Good Brothers, they run down their accolades and promise more of the same in 2022 as we head to break.

We come back and get clips of Rich Swann vs. Kenny Omega in a title vs. title match from Rebellion.

Match #3 – Title for Title: Rich Swann vs. Kenny Omega

We join in progress as Omega hits a Snapdragon suplex. Swann blocks another one and hits a Cutter. Omega avoids a Lethal Injection and Swann takes out the ref with the move. Clothesline from Omega, he gets a chair but the replacement ref takes it from him. Callis and Omega object to this as this is the AEW ref but that allows Swann to hit the Lethal Injection, a Magistral cradle is countered though and Omega’s cover gets 2. Swann avoids a V Trigger and lays in kicks then hits the Richinoku Driver for a near fall. More kicks from Swann then he heads up top for the Phoenix Splash but Omega avoids it, hits the V Trigger, tries the One Winged Angel but has to settle for a Croyt’s Wrath for a near fall. Jay Driller from Omega connects but again only a 2 count. Another V Trigger from Omega, then another one, but Swann avoids a third one by collapsing to the mat. Omega mocks Swann as Eddie Edwards and Willie Mack try to encourage him. Another V Trigger to the back of the head from Omega, but Swann fires up with punches to the body and head but he takes another V Trigger, then hits a suplex cutter to down Omega. Swann up for the second rope Phoenix Splash but Omeag avoids him, hits another V Trigger, hits the One Winged Angel and pins to win.

OFFICIAL RESULT: Kenny Omega won the Impact World Title

Rating: 2.5 stars

That’s not a rating for the match, just the clip and the closing stretch was a bit repetitive heading into the finish when taken in isolation like this.

D’Amore reminds us that Omega held the Impact title hostage until Christian Cage won it back at AEW. We then get a verbal recap of Josh Alexander winning the title from Cage only to have Moose take it from him a minute or so later. After this break they’ll give out the Knockout of the Year award.

Deonna Purrazzo and Matt Morris talk about how Purrazzo’s rematch with Mickie James is a Texas Death Match. Purrazzo puts herself over and reminds us this is the Age of the Virtuosa.

Back to Matthews and D’Amore who talk about Purrazzo showing up at Ring of Honor’s Final Battle and invite Rok C to defend her title against Purrazzo in Impact.

Knockout’s Match of the Year is next, the winner is Deonna Purrazzo vs. Mickie James from Bound for Glory.

Match #4 – Knockouts Title Match: (c) Deonna Purrazzo vs. Mickie James

We join as James hits a hurricanrana then a flying Thesz press for a 2 count. Purrazzo avoids a DDT and pump kicks James for a 2 count. Purrazzo wants the Queen’s Gambit but Mickie back drops her and hits kicks then the jumping DDT to pin for a near fall. Purrazzo fights out of the corner with strikes, tries the Queen’s Gambit again but again James avoids it. Back kick from James connects, Purrazzo tries for the Venus de Milo but James gets to the ropes to force the break. James rolls to the apron, Purrazzo tries to follow up but James kicks her in the head then gets caught with a Queen’s Gambit coming back in though James kicks out at 2. Purrazzo is nearly apoplectic, she heads out of the ring and gets a chair. The ref argues with her over the weapon and gets it away from her, but that delay allows James to recover a bit. They fight up onto the ropes but James fights her off the ropes then catches the ref accidentally with a flying Thesz press. Purrazzo gets the chair but James with the Mick Kick to drive it into Purrazzo’s face then covers for another near fall. James returns to the top rope but Purrazzo cuts her off and follows her up top. Purrazzo grabs a kimura over the ropes for 4 of the 5 count then arm tosses James off the top rope. James hits another back kick, hits the Tornado DDT and pins to win.

OFFICIAL RESULT: Mickie James became the NEW Knockouts champion

Rating: 3 stars

Just the closing stretch but even with just this segment the story was very clear to follow and pick up on.

X-Division champion Trey Miguel wants to know where Scott D’Amore is and wants a match with Macklin. He wants to prove he can beat Stephen Macklin, and here’s Gail Kim as the newest member of the Impact management team to make him vs. Steve Macklin at Hard to Kill for the X-Division title. That sends us to break.

