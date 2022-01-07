Join 411’s Live Impact Wrestling Coverage

Keep Refreshing For The Latest Results



It’s Thursday night so that means we’ve got another round of WWE firings night of Impact wrestling on AXS TV! We’re only two days away from Hard to Kill this Saturday. That mean’s WE’VE GOT A GO HOME SHOW!!! Which I’ve got to say feels a bit strange after back to back weeks of clip shows but oh well.

Last time we saw a new full length episode of Impact was on December 16th and Josh Alexander defeated Rohit Raju in what may have been one of Rohit’s last Impact appearances as he recently announced his deal was up. We also saw the continued feud between Moose, W. Morrisey and Matt Cardona over the Impact world Championship. Deonna Purrazzo continued her quest for gold after signing her contract with Mickie James for their title match on Saturday and also announced an upcoming match with ROH Women’s champion Rok-C.

Impact looks to close a few chapters (and start new ones Masha Slamovich anyone?) and get fans excited for a pretty stacked PPV this Saturday. My expectations for this go home show are limited but I’m really excited to see how Hard to Kill is this Saturday and what Impact looks like next week as we start to see some fresh faces get involved. Let’s get to the action.

Before the Impact: Juice Robinson w/ David Finlay def. Raj Singh w/ Rohit Raju

– We get a recap of the contract signing from the last regular episode of impact which is greatly appreciated with the two week break.

Tasha Steelz w/ Savannah Evans, Lady Frost & Chelsea Green vs. Jordynne Grace, Rachael Ellering, & Rosemary

I saw some suggestive photos of Chelsea and Joey Janela floating around Twitter this afternoon now she’s about to kick some ass on Impact. This should be a good preview of what these women are bringing this Saturday to a historic Ultimate X match. Ellering and Steelz kick this one off and Ellering drops Tasha with a trip and locks in a headlock. Steelz tries to do the same but Rachael sees it coming and tosses Steelz into her own corner where she opts to tag in Lady Frost. Frost gets a good reaction and does some taunting but Rachael drops her with a shoulder block. Frost with a kip up but Ellering takes control yet again. Frost and Ellering stare down. Ellering looks to tag in Chelsea but Tasha tags herself in. Rosemary tags in and Tasha regrets her decision immediately. Rosemary with a sliding clothesline. Both women to their feet and their exchange chops before Rosemary sends Tasha into the corner. Tasha fights out but eats a forearm from Rosemary in the corner and Rosemary locks in her patented leg lock with the rope assist before the referee forces a break. Rosemary outside the ring and she eats a BIG BOOT from Savannah Evans on the outside. Back in the ring and both women exchange strikes before Tasha drops Rosemary with a kick. Rosemary sits up and forces Tasha into the corner and tags in Rachael. Ellering takes control and teases the senton but Tasha has it scouted, Ellering had that scouted and kicks Tasha before hitting her with a senton. Lady Frost tags in and charges Ellering in the corner who drops her before tagging in Jordynne Grace. We get some tag team action before Jordynne forces Frost into the corner and tags Rachael back in. Ellering with a forearm sending Frost into the corner. Chelsea reluctantly tags in and this match breaks down. Chelsea with a pump kick drops Rosemary. Chelsea dives to the outside taking out all of the women outside. Lady Frost to the top and she takes everyone out with a moonsault. Frost tosses Ellering into the ring and Chelsea goes for a curb stomp but Ellering moves, Chelsea hits the curb stomp for the victory in 7:19

Rating: **3/4

Review: This was a solid women’s opener that does have me intrigued in the Women’s Ultimate X. I’m pulling for Lady Frost because she was awesome in this match but the crowd had a few favorites as well. Should be a fun match.

– They produced a pretty sweet highlight package for the triple threat main event, they should cut this up and push it on social media heavy because it’s pretty cool. I prefer the cowboy parts more than the weird pop/techno middle of the package but it’s cool all around.

– Right after the package Moose cuts a promo on Cardona and Morrisey. He mentions that the two men he’s facing at Hard to Kill are dangerous because of the things he’s done to screw them. He says any other world champion would complain about how the deck is stacked against them and anything can happen, but he’s looking forward to it, because on that day he proves he’s the most dangerous man in this locker room. Moose holds up the championship and promises to prove he’s THE Wrestling God Moose. I’m picky with production, but still, can’t we shoot this in a spot where we’re not picking up background noise? Also I think it’d have been better to save this for a bit later in the show not right after the video package.

– Hard to Kill is presented by The Free Fall and we get a sneak peak. Scary Thriller trailer ** at best.

JONAH vs. Jake Something

Gotta agree with Striker this would be an upset win for Jake Something but I hope he gets some decent offense in this one. Early tie up and JONAH tells Jake ‘THIS IS MY RING’ Striker’s voice keeps changing in this one kinda funny. Jake looks for a shoulder block and these two beefy dudes smash into each other with neither budging. JONAH slaps Jake and sends him into the ropes. Jake with a third shoulder block and he drops JONAH. JONAH is stunned as we go to break and Jake snuffs him with a right hand as the commercials start. Lets GO!