Join 411’s Live Impact Wrestling Coverage

Keep Refreshing For The Latest Results It’s Thursday night so that means we’ve got another fresh new episode of Impact Wrestling on AXS t.v. ahead of ourselves. Impact’s just a few days away from Sacrifice this Saturday and things are really starting to heat up. Jay White has aligned himself and Chris Bey with The Good Brothers to once again change up The Bullet Club. This left G.O.D and VBD on the outside looking in so tonight that mean’s we’re getting a good ol fashioned 8 man tag.

Last week Eddie Edwards explained why he turned his back on Impact and aligned himself with Honor No More. Steve Maclin told the Impact audience last week that it didn’t matter what Edwards had to say he wants to get his hands on Eddie. So this week we’ve got Maclin and Edwards lined up in a singles match.

The Knockouts Division has been killing it lately and tonight we’ll find out who’s going to challenge for the Knockouts championship at Sacrifice. Chelsea Green will challenge Tasha Steelz in a number one contenders match after their argument over the matter last week. That won’t be the only Knockouts Championship match for Sacrifice as The Iinspiration will finally defend their titles against The Influence, after months of issues between these two teams we’ll finally find out who deserves to be Knockouts Tag Team Champions. All this and more is lined up for tonight’s episode of Impact so let’s get into the action!

Eddie Edwards vs. Steve Maclin

Oh hell yeah we’re starting with a great match to open the show. Edwards exchanges words with a few fans as he makes his way to the ring and commentary gives us the backstory on this match and Edwards recent turn. Maclin comes out and wastes no time rushing to the ring but eats a knee as he tries to get in. Edwards meets him outside the ring and they exchange blows with neither taking advantage early. Eddie hits Maclin with a headbutt that staggers Maclin but Maclin reverses an Irish whip and drops Eddie with a running knee. Maclin tosses Eddie into the ring to get things underway. Eddie and Maclin brawl on the inside as commentary tells us that everyone is banned from ringside for this match by order of Scott D’Amore. Maclin sends Eddie to the outside and hits him with a diving tope through the bottom rope to take out Eddie on the outside. Both men back in the ring and they go face to face as they exchange chops. Eddie bounces off the ropes and hits Maclin with an elbow before dropping him with a powerbomb cover for a two count. Maclin back to his feet in the corner and takes a chop from Eddie, he gets Maclin in another corner and goes for a second chop but Maclin blocks it, Eddie connects with a right hand that staggers Maclin. Eddie catches Maclin bouncing off the ropes with a clothesline. Eddie continues to talk trash to the fans as he backs Maclin into the corner. Eddie goes back to the chops in the corner on Maclin laying into him but Maclin gets serious and fights back with chops of his own. Eddie with a shot to the midsection and goes for a suplex but Maclin reverses, both men off the ropes and they crash into each other sending both to the mat. They beat the refs ten count and go back to exchanging forearms. Eddie takes control laying in three straight forearms but running right into a urinage into a backbreaker. Maclin sends Eddie into the corner chest first and hits him with a clothesline on the way out. Maclin with an Olympic slam, im pumped but the crowds not to into his comeback. Maclin to the top but Eddie hits him with a kick to the face. Eddie gets a decent lets go Eddie chant and he claims he doesn’t need it as he sets Maclin on the top rope. Maclin fights out dropping Eddie into the tree of woe and hitting him with the spear in the corner. Eddie rolls to the outside but Maclin wastes little time dropping him back first on the ring apron and following with an elbow from the apron. Maclin sends Eddie back into the ring but Eddie rolls out the other side. Maclin goes to grab Eddie and gets hit with a kendo stick for his effort. Eddie loses via dq in 6:50.

Rating; **3/4

Review: This was a solid match and I hope we get to see it finished down the line. I think this was executed really well Maclin was looking good and Eddie had to cheat to get out of the match. I think the crowd is going to come around to Maclin as a face by way of his good matches and consistently getting screwed. I didn’t expect this to happen or work so well but i’m enjoying it just not sure the crowd is ready to turn on Eddie.

Post match: Maria comes out with Honor No More to tell team Impact they’ve all been brainwashed and now that Eddie left they have to question everything. Heath says that’s the most delusional thing he’s ever heard. Vincent says that he knows delusional because he used to work with delusional people but Heath thinking he will become Impact World champion is beyond delusional. Heath calls Vincent to the ring and says he’ll show him how crazy he is. Vincent appears to take him up on his offer as he walks to the ring with Honor No More behind him.

Heath vs. Vincent

Heath looks to gain momentum going into his championship match with Moose at Sacrifice and Vincent could be the perfect guy for the job. However with Honor No More at ringside, anything is possible. Heath and Vincent lock up but neither takes control. Split chants with it being 70/30 in favor of Heath. Heath drops Vincent with a shoulder tackle and taunts his opponent. They lock up again and Heath goes behind for a waistlock but Vincent fights out with an elbow and sends Heath into the ropes, Heath throws himself into Heath with a crossbody chop and drops Heath. Vincent stares down Heath who again goes for a waistlock and transitions into a headlock but Vincent reverses out and both men get to their feet. Vincent with a kick to the midsection and sends Heath into the top turnbuckle but Heath blocks it sending Vincent face first into the turnbuckle instead. Heath lays into Vincent with a number of right hands before heading to another turnbuckle and smashes Vincent’s head into the turnbuckle ten times. Heath with a shot to the head and talks trash to Honor No More as he lifts Vincent up for an elbow to the head. Vincent catches Heath with a clothesline off the ropes and falls into the corner of Honor No More who mock him as Heath lifts him up and sends him into the ropes but Heath reverses sending Vincent into the ropes but Vincent returns and drops Heath with a neckbreaker. Heath with an atomic drop that sends Vincent to the mat, Vincent gets up but Heath sets him down and kicks him right in the lower back. Heath lays into Vincent with a series of shots to the head before stomping away at him. Heath bounces off the ropes but Taven grabs his boot distracting Heath. Vincent with a shot to the midsection and drops Heath with a neckbreak as we go to commercial.