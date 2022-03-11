Join 411’s Live Impact Wrestling Coverage

Keep Refreshing For The Latest Results

Sacrifice was this Saturday and boy did things get shaken up quite a bit for Impact. We saw a new Knockouts Champion crowned in Tasha Steelz as well as new Knockouts Tag Team Champions in The Influence. We also saw Josh Alexander make his huge return attacking Moose following his match with Heath at Sacrifice. Josh is set to challenge for the Impact World Championship at Rebellion but tonight he makes his return to the Impact zone. VBD also became new Impact Tag Team Champions defeating The Good Brothers on Saturday. With all this going on lets waste no time and get to the action.

– Josh Alexander is out to kick off the show and the crowd is excited to see him back. He tells us he’s been obsessed over becoming champion but was sent home and had to think about his future with this company. He had to come to peace with the fact he may never hold the Impact World Title once again. He says his son was a consistent reminder as he was there for both his biggest and lowest moment in his career. His son would look at him and ask when he was going to get his hands on Moose, now he can tell his son that on April 23rd he will have his revenge.

Honor No More are out to interrupt Josh, Eddie Edwards with the microphone in hand. Eddie says its sweet he wants to give his son a nice new memory but he keeps getting interrupted by the crowd. Eddie tells him to tell his son the truth that he was handed the keys to the castle since being hired by Impact. Josh tells Eddie if he says his sons name one more time it’ll be the last time he says anything for a long time. Josh asks if Eddie forgets that Josh risked the X-Division world title to bring the Impact world championship back to the roster and the fans. Eddie cuts him off and says the fans don’t give a crap about Josh, look what they did to Eddie. Josh calls Eddie out for making excuses and says it’s his own fault he’s come up empty handed. Josh tells Eddie he joined Honor No More because he got complacent.

Matt Taven cuts off Josh and rings off his and Eddie’s accolades. He tells Josh that he and Eddie had different title reigns than Josh because theirs didn’t end prematurely in front of their wives. Josh cuts right back telling Taven his title reign ended an entire company. Josh is done talking and is ready to go to war with Honor No More. He has the upper hand for a moment but quickly the numbers get to him. Willie Mack, Rich Swann, Rhyno and Heath hit the ring to make the save for Josh. All hell has broken loose. The good guys stand tall in the ring as Scott D’Amore comes out yelling at everyone. He says that the fans are excited for some action. He tells Eddie he’s going to hand him an opportunity, Eddie vs. Rich Swann one on one. Scott says that the talking is over and Willie Mack is facing Kenny King. Lastly D’Amore says Honor No More is banned from ringside all night long. – Great opening fire from Josh, glad to see him back with Impact. Interested to see him get to finish off the issues started with Honor No More, there are a lot of great matchups we could get with Josh vs. any of them. Josh realigning with team impact immediately adds a lot more credibility to the group.

Willie Mack vs. Kenny King

King with control early goes for a cover on Willie but he kicks out early. King with an elbow to the back of the head sending Mack into the corner. Back bounces of the ropes with an armdrag on King. Willie sends King into the ropes and drops him with a shoulder block sending him to the outside. Willie meets him outside with a dive. Both men to their feet and Mack drops king with a chop to the face. King to his feet and fights back momentarily only to run right into a backdrop from Willie Mack on the outside. Willie sends King to the inside of the ring and charges him in the corner but is dropped with a drop toe hold. King hangs up Mack on the top ropes and hits him with a kick to the face landing on the apron. King back inside the ring and hits a springboard legdrop on Mack and covers for a two. Both men to their feet and Mack takes control with a series of strikes and follows with a powerslam in the center of the ring, he attempts to follow with a standing moonsault but King moves just in time. King stomps away at Mack before stretching his arm and leg back in the ring. Mack forces a break with a ropebreak but King repositions into a camel clutch working over the lowerback of Willie Mack. King jumps up to land on the lowerback but Mack rolls over with his knees up into the groin of King. The ref lets it go, Mack starts to gain momentum dropping King with a samoan drop and covers King for a two count. Both men to their feet and they exchange strikes, King bounces off the ropes and runs into a forearm, Mack does the same receiving a forearm from king. King with a powerslam on Mack and covers for a two count. Mack in the corner King hits him with a forearm into a tebone suplex. The referee with only a one count as the shoulder is up. King to the top turnbuckle and goes for a swan dive onto Mack but he moves, Mack with the stunner he heads to the top rope and hits a frog splash onto King and covers for the victory in 8:32.

Rating: ***

Review: This was a simple solid singles match between two veterans. Mack and King are two guys I’ve watched for some time and couldn’t wait for them to get their opportunity. This felt a bit different from the old days of seeing them as young rising stars but they’re two vets who can clearly go. Mack should consider using the original names of the moves he stole from wrestlers more popular than him. But that’s just me.

– Moose is backstage with Scott and discusses the fact that Josh went behind his back to get a new contract and a new championship opportunity. Scott says that those things do make him mad but he was there to sign Josh to a long term contract and while he’s not thrilled about it he got it done. He tells Moose he will need to agree to the terms of the match or he will be stripped of the Impact Championship.

John Skyler vs. Crazzy Steve vs. Ace Austin

This is a triple threat match for a slot in the triple threat match at Rebellion. I feel like they just did this set up to an X-Division title match, could’ve added another competitor at least. Steve is the only one who has yet to mix it up with current X-Division champion Trey Miguel. Early on Ace tries to team up with Skyler but Skyler makes it clear that wont be happen when he tricks Ace and attacks him. Steve in the corner and dodges a dive from Ace, instead diving on Skyler himself. Ace dodges a Steve dive but gets dropped for his efforts anyways. Skyler gets involved and gets dropped then has his neck stretched out with a twist from Steve. Steve drops Ace but Fulton pulls him to the outside for the save. Steve goes for an outside dive but Skyler catches him and covers him only to have Steve kick out. Steve sends Skyler to the outside and hits a dive onto Skyler. Fulton distracts Steve giving Ace a chance to hit him with an enziguri and stop his momentum as we go to commercial.

Back from break and Skyler has Steve locked up in a submission only for Ace to break up the hold. Ace and Skyler exchange strikes before Ace sends him to the corner. Ace explodes across the ring hitting Skyler and Steve with forearms. Skyler reverses sending Ace into Steve who dumps Ace to the outside. Steve and Skyler mixing it up inside the ring and drop Ace off the ring apron. Skyler with a spear from the outside into the ring on Steve. Skyler follows with a powerbomb and covers Steve for a two count. Skyler pulls Steve to the corner and makes his way up the turnbuckle, Steve reverses looking for a superplex, Skyler fights out of it and lifts Steve onto his shoulders, Steve fights out dumping Skyler off the top turnbuckle. Ace gets Steve caught up on the top rope and hits a springboard kick on Skyler covering for a two count. Ace meets Steve on the top rope going for a suplex but Steve hangs on. Steve fights out going for a sunsetflip powerbomb but Ace hangs on giving Skyler a chance to kick Steve in the gut. Steve bites at Skyler, Skyler holds Steve up and Ace hits a variation of the fold and covers for the victory in 10:45.

Rating: ***1/4

Review: This was solid x-division action with three good superstars but a bit of a clash of styles. That’s what the x-division is all about and usually it’s great, this wasn’t bad but was just good. The X-Division has a habit of having awesome matches but this felt a step below that. I’m intrigued to see who the third man in the triple threat is but I think I have a good idea. The match they’re building to will be exciting. Trey on commentary was nice.

– Bhupinder is backstage talking to Gia when Raj Singh comes up and interrupts. He suggests that they team but Larry D jumps in and is mad. He says he doesn’t work here but it’s sad Impact has time for this but not him. Gujjar goes to tell him off but Raj interrupts only to get smacked for his effort. Gujjar grabs Larry and stares him down sending him cowering. Raj says this is why they need to be a team but Gujjar doesn’t seem to agree.

– VBD get a promo package, Eric Young says the Good Brothers had power and control as champions but only had them as long as they did because of VBD. Eric says they let them hold the titles until they wanted them. He says a lot of people in wrestling will say something they can’t deliver but he’s not them. He says they took the world championships and asks if it was fate or all by design.

The Influence, Tasha Steelz & Savannah Evans vs. The Iinspiration, Chelsea Green & Mickie James

With new champions crowned at Sacrifice it makes sense that we run it back with a big eight woman tag team match. Chelsea was injured at Sacrifice but she should be good to go by way of physical therapy and is cleared for competition. Mickie comes out and I can’t help but feel the country themes all sound too similar. Cassie and Tenille kick this one off and Cassie is heated after losing her championship on Saturday. Cassie with the tag to Jessie but Tenille quickly takes control tagging in Madison. They taunt the Iinspiration before Jessie fights back with a forearm to Madison. Madison tags in Savannah and Evans lifts Jessie up by her throat. Jessie fights out hitting a diving forearm on Evans in the corner. Cassie tags in and they hit some combination kicks dropping Savannah. Cassie with the cover but Savannah with the quick kick out. The Influence distract Cassie and Evans drops her with a samoan drop. Evans with a big legdrop on Cassie and follows with forearms. Savannah tags in Tasha who stomps away at Cassie in the corner. Savannah tags in and spears Cassie into the corner three times in a row before tagging in Madison. Madison with the headlock on Cassie, the crowd wills her to her feet but Madison spears her back into her corner and tags in Tenille. Tenille with a suplex on Cassie and covers for a two count. Dashwood drags Cassie to the corner and tags Madison in the match. Cassie reverses a double irish whipe forcing the to collide into eachother. Tasha makes a quick tag dropping Jessie off the apron. Cassie makes a tag to Mickie. Mickie with a dive on Steelz before hitting her with a rana. Evans dropped to the outside but Mickie runs right into a cutter from Evans. Mickie goes to tag Chelsea but Kaleb drops her off the apron and she favors her wrist. Kaleb gets kicked in the groin on the outside. Mickie with the Mick DDT for the victory for her team.

Rating: **3/4

Review: This was a fine match but i’m not a fan of the new champion losing to the former champion cleanly. I’d guess that Mickie will get the title back in short order but I wouldn’t have minded Tasha winning and her being a dominant heel champion even if Savannah is helping assist that. Overall it was a good match with booking that I wouldn’t have personally went with but I see where it’s going.

– The Bullet Club come out and Karl’s got a microphone. He says the Bullet Club are here, they run down the teams they want to face including the Briscoes and VBD. Cool to see them hype up the multiverse of matches event coming up. Jay White says the Good Brothers will handle their business and he handled his business when he beat his old mentor Alex Shelley. Jay says Shelley wants to come back and test himself against the best wrestler in the world but he failed. Jay says he knows Shelley wanted the handshake but maybe he can come down and two sweet the leader of the Bullet Club.

Shelley comes out with a mic and calls Jay Jamie, he says he knows him as Jamie White who lived with Shelley for a year in a half while he wrestled for Ring of Honor. He says Jay paid all of his dues and then some. Shelley says he has no regrets for his match at Sacrifice because they went to war for twenty minutes. Shelley respects Jay as the best in the world but says that he fooled himself to think Jay would treat him with respect unlike others. Shelley says it hurts to know Jay couldn’t even shake his hand. Jay says thats his own fault for making it a personal issue, because to Jay it’s just business. Jay tells Alex he doesn’t know him, he knew him and he doesn’t know what he had to do to become who he is in the short amount of time. Shelley says he’s king switch and runs down his accomplishments. Jay says everything in wrestling happens because of him.

Shelley tells White that he helped shape this industry. He tells him when he goes to NJPW and wrestles Okada he’ll feel his fingerprints on him. He says when he goes to AEW and wrestles the Young Bucks they also have his fingerprints on them. Bey gets on the mic and asks Shelley why he’s still here, he asks if he likes how it feels being lonely. Shelley tells Bey that the adults were having a conversation. Shelley tells Bey that when he’s in Impact he’s never alone. Chris Sabin comes out and joins Shelley on the ramp. Sabin says now that they’re back together they’re the best team in Impact wrestling. He says they have no problem proving it and throws out a challenge. He offers Jay White & Chris Bey vs. The Motor City Machineguns. Let’s do it. Jay accepts the match and says he will teach them the same lesson he taught Shelley last week. Sabin says they oblige kicking that ass next week. That was a bit long, but it lead to a HUGE match which will likely build to a Machineguns tag title match. I hope this is an extended run but regardless I love Shelley in Impact.

– Josh catches D’Amore backstage and says he wants a match but Scott tells him to focus on the world championship. Josh says he’s not going to sit around and wait. Scott says if he wants a match he’s got it, next week him and Taven in the main event. Next week is STACKED.

– Deonna is backstage with Gia and she’s asked if she feels any remorse for injuring the wrist of Chelsea Green. Deonna says she had a lapse of judgement for showing remorse but she breaks arms and that’s what she does. She doesn’t feel any remorse and warns anyone who dares to answer the challenge. Gisele Shaw interrupts and stares at Deonna, Deonna tells her if she wants a title shot she can literally just have one. Gisele hints she wants one but Lady Frost reminds her she just beat her at Sacrifice. Deonna is annoyed listening to them and just declares she’ll face them both in a triple threat for both titles next week.

Eddie Edwards vs. Rich Swann

Swann with a dive onto Eddie before the match can even begin. They start brawling outside before the match and we take a commercial break. They’re still outside the ring as we return and finally this match gets under way. Eddie has control after catching Rich Swann as he slid into the ring. Maria joins commentary and says she doesn’t understand why Swann is so angry. Eddie with a chop to Swann in the ring. Swann reverses with a variation of a huricanrana. Swann tosses Eddie into the corner but he baseball slides to stop the momentum. Eddie drops Swann sending him into the corner face first and follows with a chop. Eddie suplexes Swann into the center of the ring and covers for a two count. Eddie lifts Swann to his feet and headbutts him to the back of the head. Eddie attempts a chop on Swann in the corner but he ducks and hits him with a chop of his own. Eddie quickly regains control and charges Swann in the corner. Swann reverses lifting him onto the apron following with a kick to the face sending him to the outside. Swann attempts a dive on Eddie but he dodges leaving Swann to dive onto the outside as we go to commercial.