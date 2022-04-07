Join 411’s Live Impact Wrestling Coverage

Keep Refreshing For The Latest Results

We’re back Impact Wrestling fans for another episode of Impact on AXS TV. We’re just a few weeks out from Impact’s next big PPV Rebellion, but before we get there we have to revisit some of the action the Impact Wrestling roster found themselves involved in this weekend. This weekend Impact held their multiverse of matches event at WrestleCon featuring a number of very interesting matchups. This week on Impact we’ll be given the pleasure of watching some of the matches from the event including the massive main event featuring The Briscoe Brothers taking on The Good Brothers. This should be a fun show for anyone who may have been watching another show or attending another event that night. I missed the show live so this is an awesome chance for me to see some of the matches I was interested in.

– Josh Matthews is live from the Impact control room to tell us what we’re going to see tonight. He leads us into the X-Division championship match at Multiverse of Matches.

Ultimate X, X-Division Championship

Trey Miguel (c) vs. Chris Bey vs. Rich Swann vs. Vincent vs. Blake Christian vs. Jordynne Grace

We jump into the match as Trey is taking control and climbing the rafter the grab the cables but he’s stopped by Rich Swann and Chris Bey. All three men mix it up momentarily until Bey sends them both to the outside. Jordynne Grace catches Bey on the corner and hits Bey with a muscle buster and Swann with a clothesline simultaneously. Blake Christian takes out Jordynne Grace then hits Vincent with a death valley driver and follows it with double knees to the face. Christian scales the rafter and grabs the cables to try and grab the x-division title. He nearly grabs it before getting cut off by Trey Miguel. Trey sends Christian to the outside and hits him with a tope. Trey rushes back into the ring and tries to grab the title but he’s cut off by Vincent. Vincent with a suplex to Trey and then taunts the crowd before climbing up the rafters. Vincent grabs the cables and inches himself near the championship but Rich Swann breaks it up and hits Vincent with a superkick. Swann with a springboard cutter on Vincent. He takes a moment to taunt before climbing up the rafters for the cables. Swann leaps to the middle of the cables but Chris Bey brings him down and hits him with a spinebuster. Bey with the art of finesse on Swann before climbing for the championship. Blake Christian follows Bey and they start exchanging kicks on the cable. Bey falls and tries to bring Blake down, Blake falls right into a Canadian destroyer on Bey. Trey Miguel drops Blake then dive with a tope onto the crowd of wrestlers outside the ring. Trey tries to get back into the ring but Blake hits him with a springboard kick. Blake climbs up the top rope and onto the scaffold, rather than chasing the championship he goes further up the scaffold and dives onto everyone outside the ring. Jordynne Grace starts to climb across the ultimate x she recently won this style of match. Vincent pulls Jordynne down but Trey secures himself and grabs the championship down to retain.

Rating: ***1/2

Review: This was fun, we jumped in during the middle so we were right in on the action. It’s an ultimate x match so it’s not going to be the best structured match and from time to time the finish may not seem the best. The finish here was not exactly the most sensible, but we’ve seen much worse from X-Division matches in the past so I won’t act like it was awful.

– Post match Trey cuts a promo about being champion and saying he plans to retain his championship at Rebellion.