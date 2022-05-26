Join 411’s Live Impact Wrestling Coverage

Keep Refreshing For The Latest Results

We’re back for another episode of Impact on AXS TV and I must say tonight looks quite good. Typically you can look at a card and get an idea of how good things are going to be, usually Impact gives a decent card that exceeds expectations but from time to time we get a card like tonight’s that is stacked.

We’ll see the issues between Raj Singh & Bhupinder Gujar come to a head as they face off in tag team action when Raj teams with Shera to take on W. Morrisey and Gujar. We’ll also see Masha Slamovich get her first taste of some true competition in Impact when she takes on Havok in a singles match. That’s not the only exciting singles match of the night as there are three other very intriguing singles matches as Jordynne Grace takes on Chelsea Green, Chris Sabin faces off with Kazarian and Alex Shelley takes on Trey Miguel in an Ultimate X qualifying match. The main event looks to be VBD vs. The Briscoes & Josh Alexander following the events of last weeks show. Like I said they’ve got a great card on tap for tonight. Enough talking let’s get to it!

Alex Shelley vs. Trey Miguel

Gosh it’s great to watch Shelley on Impact so consistently, there was a while there I wondered if i’d get that pleasure ever again. That’s the best Trey’s entrance has ever looked. Trey and Alex shake hands early as commentary tells us they have a history as teacher and student. Trey wearing black and white gear to pay homage to Shelley. Looking like a sweet tag team the way they match. Trey and Shelley exchange holds, Shelley takes Trey to the mat with a wrist lock but Trey counters out and both men separate. Shelley backs Trey into the ropes, the ref forces a break, Shelley attempts a chop but Trey ducks it. Shelley and Trey exchange headlocks and keep the pace of this one relatively slow early. Trey sends Shelley into the ropes, Shelley drops him with a shoulder block immediately. Shelley lifts Trey up and tosses him into the ropes before charging him, Trey counters with a kick then follows up with a kick to the arm on the inside and a dropkick to the head. Trey bounces of the ropes and attempts a baseball slide but Shelley moves and nails Trey with a chop instead. The crowd calls for another but instead Shelley sends Trey back inside, he slides through and kicks Shelley in the face. Trey attempts a moonsault but Shelley moves just in time and nails Trey with another chop. Shelley slides back into the ring and does push ups to taunt his opponent. Shelley back to the outside and sends Trey face first into the ring post. Shelley looks for another chop but Trey ducks it and Shelley hits the ring post instead. Trey with a moonsault off the turnbuckle to the outside. Trey sends Shelley inside, he heads up top and dives but Shelley moves and Trey rolls through. Trey charges Shelley and Shelley kicks out his knee dropping him to the mat. Split crowd more in favor of Shelley though. Shelley wraps the knee of Trey up in the ropes before the ref forces a break. Shelley attacks the opposite knee with a dragonscrew out of the corner. Shelley with a slap to the back of the head of Trey before stomping away at him. Shelley grabs the leg but Trey counters with slaps right to the face. Shelley with another dragonscrew sends Trey screaming as he hits the mat. Shelley attempts a superkick but Trey ducks it, Shelley follows right up with a kick to the back of the head. Shelley locks in the motor city stretch but Trey just barely crawls backwards to get his feet to the ropes for a break. Shelley keeps hold of a wristlock and attempts a chop but Trey blocks it, Shelley off the ropes looks for a baseball slide but Trey ducks it and hits a double stomp onto Shelley leaving both men down. Both men to their feet, Trey to the middle rope, he flips over Shelley, Trey with a series of kicks and a double stomp to the back of Shelley as he starts to take control. Trey hits at his knee because that’s what you do when you’re hurt and want it to feel better. Both men up and Trey hits a neckbreaker, he rolls right back into a dragonsleeper. Shelley easily slides out and hits Trey with a forearm to the face. Shelley attempts a suplex but Trey counters with a flip over Shelley and a double stomp to the back of the head. Trey covers for a two count before Shelley kicks out. Trey charges Shelley in the corner and he’s sent face first into the middle turnbuckle. Both men slow to get up, finally they do and exchange stiff forearms. Shelley with a kick to the knee and then a series of big chops that send Trey to the mat each time. Shelley tries to hyperextend the elbow of Trey and he does, Trey fights back and his shoulder is fine as he lays into Shelley with a series of kicks and strikes. Trey heads up top but he’s cut off by Shelley, Trey with a kick to the face of Shelley and he falls back to the mat. Trey to the top and goes for the meteora but Shelley moves. Shelley with a driver and covers Suplex for two. Trey to his knees and Shelley with a weak kick to the arm. Shelley lifts Trey up and hits automatic midnight. Shelley covers but Trey kicks out, Shelley counters right into the motorcity stretch, Trey rolls through for two, they exchange roll up attempts and Trey picks up the victory after locking in the roll up just right. Trey wins in 12:20. Shelley storms off immediately after the match.

Rating: ***

Review: This was a sound match and a great opener. Both Shelley and Trey are two superstars I really enjoy, i’m not a huge fan of how Trey won here as he could’ve looked much stronger in victory if you ask me. Roll up victories are cool but they’ve become a bit trendy in wrestling now days and I don’t hate it but in matches like these where i’m interested and invested i’d rather it be a more decisive finish. Can’t complain much though as they had plenty of time to deliver and they did just that.

– Gia is backstage with The Briscoes and Josh Alexander, she asks for their thoughts on their upcoming match tonight. The Briscoes go off on VBD and say they may have numbers but tonight they have help. Josh says that Eric may have a history as champion but to take it back he’s going to have to be better than he’s ever been. As Josh walks off the Good Brothers walk up on the Briscoes and say they’ll never be considered the real champions until they’ve beaten the Good Brothers. Karl says their reign doesn’t count until they beat the Good Brothers so Jay says ‘lets make it count’.