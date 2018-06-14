Join 411’s Live Impact Wrestling Coverage

Keep Refreshing For The Latest Results

– We get highlights from last week’s show.

– Grado w/Katarina arrives and Eddie Edwards follows and kicks his ass with a kendo stick. Eddie says last week everybody saw that he had Sami beaten, bloodied, and he was about to kill him. But no, Dreamer ruined it. Dreamer has everyone fooled and he will expose him as a fraud. “Dreamer, get your fat ass out here!” Dreamer arrives and tries to calm Eddie down. Eddie doesn’t care about the show and says Dreamer ruined it all. Dreamer says he stopped Eddie from making the biggest mistake of his life, but Edie says he wanted to kill him. Dreamer says it’s a different time and era. Eddie asks him if he’d change anything, but Dreamer says he knows new things now. He obsessed over a man and almost lost everything. Eddie wants to know why he wouldn’t let him end Sami, Dreamer says he has the talent to be champion again and needs to move on. Eddie says Alisha won’t talk to him and Dreamer says he knows, and Edie wants to know why he’s talking to his wife. Dreamer shoves Eddie down and tells him to stop and that they should deal with this in the back. Eddie then canes him in the head and bails.

– Tommy meets with D’Amore and is pissed. Tommy refuses to be disrespected and tells D’Amore to check his boy and is leaving.

Taya Valkyrie vs. Rebel : They lock up, Rebel counters out and looks to work the arm. They work back into a lock up, Rebel then gets a cradle for 2. Taya cuts her off with a double stomp, and then lays in chops. Taya works her over in the corner, and hits the double knees for 2. Taya slams her to the buckles, and hits shoulder blocks. Rebel cuts her off and gets a sunset flip for 2. Taya kicks her in the face and chokes her out in the ropes. Rebel avoids a kick, and then lays in rights. The boot follows and then hits a running knee strike. The split into a cover gets 2. Rebel climbs the ropes and Taya avoids the moonsault and hits a spear. The road to Valhalla finishes Rebel. Taya Valkyrie defeated Rebel @ 5:40 via pin

– Taya mockingly congratulates Rayne for being back, and says things have changed. This is her kingdom now. And next week, Taya will prove it when she beats her.

– We get a flashback to Joe vs. AJ vs. Daniels from 2005.

– Sydal cuts a promo on Cage ahead of their match tonight, and says he sees weakness in Cage. His path is the path to enlightenment.

– We get an oVe video, and Sami says he looks at last week as a win as Eddie is losing everything. Sami is sending Jake to take out Fantasma. They are taking over everything.