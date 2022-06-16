Join 411’s Live Impact Wrestling Coverage

Keep Refreshing For The Latest Results

Welcome back to another night of Impact Wrestling coverage with your boy! We’re just days away from Slammiversary and Impact has done all they can to bring back the TNA Nostalgia ahead of one of their biggest shows of the year. Tonight we’ll see the continued build to Slammiversary as Eric Young and Josh Alexander will partake in a traditional pro wrestling contract signing. We’ll also see Trey Miguel and Mike Bailey square off in singles action ahead of their Ultimate X match this Sunday. At Slammiversary we’ll see the debut of the Queen of the Mountain match and tonight we’ll have a tag match to get us prepped for that as Tasha Steelz and Savanah Evans will team up to take on Jordynne Grace and Mia Yim. All this and more on the go home edition of Impact Wrestling.

– We get a recap video to kick off the show featuring the issues between Josh Alexander and Eric Young. Tom Hannifan reminds us that this Sunday we are celebrating 20 years of Impact Wrestling.

Tasha Steelz & Savanah Evans vs. Mia Yim and Jordynne Grace

Three of these women will be in the first ever Queen of the Mountain match this Sunday at Slammiversary. It’s sure to be an interesting match and this should be a good tease of things to come.Yim and Evans kick this one off. Hannifan reminds us all of the rules of a Queen of the Mountain match. I’m glad I already understand the rules and don’t have to try to put this together for the first time ever. Evans with a splash on Yim in the corner, she charges Yim in the opposite corner, Yim ducks and dodges before nailing Evans with a dropkick. Steelz gets in the face of Yim allowing Evans to pull her to the mat by her hair. Evans with a powerbomb on Yim before laying into her with strikes. Evans with a spear in the corner and tags Steelz in. Evans tosses Steelz into Yim in the corner. Steelz chares Yim in the corner, she fights back with strikes but Steelz with a stiff chop before hitting Yim with an uppercut then a kick in the corner. Steelz with a tornado DDT and cover for two. Yim into the corner and Evans tags back in laying into Yim with chops across the chest in the process. Evans runs into two boots from Yim int he corner. Steelz tries to attack but she’s dumped outside. Yim sends Evans face first into the turnbuckle. Grace calls for the tag, Yim tags her in, Steelz tags in as well they exchange strikes but Grace with the upper hand, she tosses Steelz into the ropes and hits her with a spinebuster on the rebound. Grace with the running knees into the back of Steelz in the corner then a running elbow into the back. Grace with a splash onto Steelz and then locks in a crossface. Evans hops in and breaks it up, Yim tries to make a save but eats a big boot. Grace sends Steelz to the outside. Grace sends Steelz into the corner face first, Yim tags in and they hit a combination legdrop bodyslam. Grace dives to the outside and hits Evans with a forearm. Yim covers Steelz for a two count. Yim holds Steelz up, Grace attempts a forearm but she fights free and hits Yim with the double knees. Tasha looking for the tag but Evans is out. Grace tags in and hits Steelz with a boot to the back. Yim and Grace attempt a tag move but Steelz fights free and hits Grace with a series of strikes. Yim breaks it up and holds Steelz up but she moves and Grace hits Yim with a clothesline. Steelz with the roll up on Grace with a handful of tights and she steals the victory!

Rating: **3/4

Review: This was a solid tag opener between two solid women’s tag teams and a decent match to get us ready for the Queen of the Mountain match.

– Gia is backstage talking with Deonna and Chelsea Green, they explain that there are no teams in a Queen of the Mountain match but they’ll have eachothers back. Gia asks what if it comes down to only them? Deonna says they understand that only one can be the Queen of the Mountain. Chelsea says well she’s right and they walk off.

– After running down tonight’s card we see Aces & 8s backstage and they reminisce their legendary moments. Honor No More walk up and talk trash and things start to break down before D’Lo shows up to break stuff up. They ask D’Lo what happened to him, why he turned office on them. They say they want Honor No More tonight, D’Lo says the good thing about him being office is he can go ask for that match. Well i’ll be. Not exactly the ‘Aces’ of Aces & 8’s but i’ll take it for the fun anyways. I did see a guy wearing a Sons of Anarchy vest at work today, maybe it’s the right time for a comeback.

– We get a sick hype video for Eric Young vs. Josh Alexander, I wasn’t sold on this feud initially but given their options this was a solid choice and this hype video really helps solidify this. I am left wondering who could possibly be next for Josh but i’ve enjoyed how this feud has played out.

Trey Miguel vs. Mike Bailey

These two are great X-Division superstars and just had a triple threat match for the X-Division title where neither man walked out champion now we’re gonna get an exciting one on one match between the two. Fast paced action early on with both men exchanging holds, Bailey takes control with a submission stretch before transitioning into an arm submission but Trey gets the ropes and forces a break. Trey with a submission of his own transitioning Bailey into a roll up but Bailey lifts up at one and the referee stops the count. Bailey charges Trey on the apron and eats a boot for his effort. Trey with a dropkick and a kipup on Bailey and takes in the adulation from the crowd. Trey with a running kick to the face of Bailey and we have a loud dueling chant. Great to see this reaction for these two. Bailey charges Trey he leaps over and Bailey to the outside. Bailey with a kick to Trey as he hands on the ropes and he falls to the mat. Bailey with a kick to the back of Trey as we go to break. Bailey favoring his ankle as Tom says he thinks Bailey kicked the apron as well.

Back from break and Baileys in control, Bailey with a twisting splash onto Trey for a two count. This crowd is hot for these two, one of the louder matches recently great stuff to see these two really catching on. Bailey leaps up and drops the knees across the chest of Trey and covers again for two. Bailey with a half boston crab Bailey drops a kick right onto the chest of Trey, Bailey with a kick to Trey but he counters and hits Bailey with a combination of strikes and he sets Bailey up, Trey with a neck breaker and rolls through into a dragon sleeper on Bailey. Bailey crawls to the ropes and fights free. Both men to their feet and they exchange forearms in the center of the ring. Trey with a kick to the chest of Bailey he asks for another, Bailey says one more, Trey complies and Bailey immediately returns with a kick that sends Trey to the mat, another, Trey to his feet he asks for another and Trey stays standing for this one, Trey lays into Bailey with forearms but Bailey hits Trey with his series of kicks and finishes with a kick to the face sending Trey to the outside. Bailey through the ropes with a dropkick. Bailey sends Trey back into the ring, Trey rushes and returns with a tope, Bailey sent to the inside and counters hitting Trey with a moonsault to the outside. Trey send inside, Bailey heads up top and Trey sends him to the outside with a kick. Trey with a dive to the outside on Bailey, loud this is awesome chant. Strongly agree. Trey goes for meterora, Bailey dodges and goes to kick Trey in the face, Trey slides through to dodge, Bailey with a kick and then a moonsault with the knees to the ribs of Trey. Bailey sets up the kick and nails it right to Trey’s face. Bailey sets Trey up in the corner and goes for a roundhouse kick, Trey with a roll up to steal the victory.

Rating: ***3/4

Review: I kicked this one down a notch because that finish kind of stinks, I get roll ups but they usually suck unless both parties do a great job at selling it’s ‘surprise’ and ‘trapt’ factor. It wasn’t a lazy roll up, i’m just a hater on Roll ups. Otherwise this was a banger and I honestly thought they might get even more time than they did because it was going so damn well for so long. This delivered exactly what I expected I just wish we got a traditional finish. Hoping they run this back in a singles match again.

– We see images of Sami Callihan being packed into an ambulance, then of Moose discussing all the bad things he did while reigning as the greatest champion this company ever had. Sami tells Moose he wants him in Monsters Ball, we see scenes from last week when Sami smashed the baseball bat right into Moose’s head. Another really good hype package leading up to monsters ball. Lots of images of Abyss has me wondering if Moose is going to drag the TNA Legend back from the dead for help during Monster’s Ball.

Masha Slamovich vs. Alisha Edwards

Masha backs Alisha up and tells Lish to bring it. Lish with strikes but Masha eats them all and lays into Lish with a series of bodyslams. Masha lifts Alisha up and hits her with the snowplow picking up the victory in about a minute.

Rating: N/A

Review: I’ll tell ya what, I complained about her not having legit opponents, and Lish isn’t a dominant Knockout but she’s been around a lot so I appreciate this win here along with the Havok win, we’ve moved on from total squashes of unknown jobbers.

Post match: Masha threatens to attack Alisha after the match but Giselle tells her to get out of her and for some reason she complies and leaves it for another day.

– Rosemary is backstage with Taya Valkyrie and they discuss aligning to take out the Influence. Impact has a solid women’s roster but I do think they’re lacking a bit on tag teams and it hurts their Knockouts tag division. Taya says they’ll work together and save Havok. I had no idea she was in such trouble. I did enjoy this even though I think I’ve missed a lot of their history and thus the background stuff didn’t make much sense to me.

Jay White & Chris Bey vs. The Briscoes

Nice to see Bey being featured prominently even though Ace has joined the group. Commentary tells us Ace is at home healing up ahead of his title defense on Sunday. We have the good brothers on commentary and they tell us they made Slammiversary with their appearance at Slammiversary 2020. Jay White and Jay Briscoe kick this one off. White has Jay backed up in the corner and locks in a headlock. Jay fights free and tags in Mark tossing White into his own corner. Bey tags in. Locks up with Briscoe. Mark with a headlock Bey tosses him into the corner, Mark fights free, Bey on the apron he leaps into the ring and hits Mark with an enziguri. Bey sends Mark into the ropes Jay with the blind tag. Mark grabs Bey and sends him into a big boot from Jay. Briscoe with an uppercut to Bey and he sends him into the ropes, Jay with a dropkick on the return. Jay tags in Mark and he hits Bey with a shot to the midsection. Mark goes for a suplex but Bey counters and dropkicks him out of the ring. Bey teases a dive but Mark breaks it up. Bey on the outside and Mark pulls the rope down allowing Jay to hit a dive on Bey on the outside. Jay gets in the face of the Good Brothers before tossing Bey into the ring. Mark covers for a two count. Mark with a right hand to Bey Jay with some kicks from the outside. Mark with a chop to the chest of Bey and they both stomp away at Bey as Jay tags in. Doc and Karl are great on commentary they’re trying to get Tom fired they say. Jay on the outside he has Jay and Mark locked up, Bey with a dive onto the outside taking out just the Briscoes as Jay smartly moves to avoid the dive. Smart tag team work is good tag team work.