Join 411’s Live Impact Wrestling Coverage

Welcome back to another night of Impact Wrestling on AXS TV. Tonight we are absolutely BLESSED with a stellar match in Alex Shelley vs. Chris Sabin for the #1 contenders shot at Josh Alexander’s Impact World Championship. Talk about a blockbuster matchup between one of the best tag teams in the world. I generally pull for Shelley, and will be doing that tonight but either guy can win for all I care.

That’s not all on tap as Chelsea Green and Deonna Purrazzo will team to face Mia Yim and Jordynne Grace. That’s not all for tag team action as Matt Taven and Mike Bennett will team up to represent Honor No More against The Bullet Club’s Chris Bey & Ace Austin. There’s championship action lined up as Mike Bailey looks to get revenge on Deaner for his surprise attack a few weeks back. Lastly we’ll see Masha Slamovich continue her run through the Knockouts Division as she takes on Madison Rayne in singles competition.