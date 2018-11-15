Join 411’s Live Impact Wrestling Coverage

Keep Refreshing For The Latest Results

Non-Title Match: Knockouts Champion Tessa Blanchard vs. Ray Lyn : They lock up and Tessa immediately overpowers Lyn. Tessa follows with clubbing strikes and après slam into a gut buster. The cutter follows and then the running kick. Lyn fights out of a back breaker, hits running knees and a RANA. The dropkick connects, but Tessa cuts her off and chokes her out in the ropes and follows with a buckle bomb. The buzz saw DDT finishes it. Knockouts Champion Tessa Blanchard defeated Ray Lyn @ 3:10 via pin

– Post match, Tessa runs down Taya for not being in her league. Tessa’s been dying to know how it feels to be nothing more than Johnny Impact’s wife. Taya runs off Tessa and they talk trash. She is proud to be Johnny’s wife, and says if Tessa thinks she’s the best, she gets to prove it on January 6th at Homecoming.

– Fallah Bahh & KM are here, and they face LAX tonight in a non-title match.

– Dezmond Xavier meets with Zachary Werntz and Trey Miguel. They are doing a That 70s Show pot smoking parody, complete with laugh track. They have a match in two weeks.

Non-Title Match: Tag Team Champions LAX vs. Fallah Bahh & KM : Konnan is out with LAX. Santana and Bahh to begin. Santana looks to pick up the pace right away, and they work into some counters with Bahh. Bahh now starts to overpower him, Santana fires up but Bahh take shim down with a shoulder tackle. Santana now hits arm drags, but Bahh then hits one and then hits Japanese arm drags. Bahh misses the sit-down splash, and they work into a standoff. They shake hands, enziguri by Santana and Ortiz tags in for double teams. They dump Bahh, but Bahh cuts off Ortiz, and tags in KM. The slam and elbow drop follows and Bahh hits a steamroller and then one from KM. They work quick tags, and isolate Ortiz as KM tags back in and Ortiz runs Bahh into KM and tags in Santana KM catches the high cross, but Santana escapes and hits the senton for 2. Ortiz back in and KM cuts them off with a double suplex. Bahh tags in with a running cross body to both, hits corner splashes, and then hits ass attacks. KM back in and Bahh hits the Samoan drop for 2. Bahh looks for a banzai drop, but Santana sends KM into Bahh’s ass. LAX now runs wild on KM, hitting double teams and the lionsault finishes KM. Tag Team Champions LAX defeated Fallah Bahh & KM @ 7:30 via pin

– Su Yung’s next victim (Heather Monroe) talks and is very confident, but Kiera Hogan arrives to warm her about Yung.