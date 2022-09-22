Join 411’s Live Impact Wrestling Coverage

Keep Refreshing For The Latest Results

Hello, everyone and welcome to our live Impact Wrestling coverage on 411! I’m Jeremy Thomas, stepping in this week as Ethan has had to step away for work reasons. We’ll have a new regular coverage person next week, but in the meantime I’m back on the Impact beat for tonight! Tonight we have the Motor City Machine Guns, fresh off their win over the Good Brothers last week, taking on Aussie Open with a World Tag Team Championship match on the line at Bound For Glory. In addition Brian Myers and Bhupinder Gujjar will battle (again) for the Digital Media Title and Sami Callihan, Moose and Steve Maclin will have their contract signing for Barbed Wire Massacre and much more. It’s a busy night ahead of Victory Road tomorrow, and we’re gonna have a lot to cover tonight so let’s hop right in.

As a reminder, the GoFundMe for Larry’s daughters is still active and if you can make a donation, that would be awesome. Thank you so much to everyone who’s done so thus far.