Join 411’s Live Impact Wrestling Coverage

– The show opens with a nicely done “catch us up” video package.

Pentagon & Fenix vs. Willie Mack & Rich Swann : Fenix and Swann to begin. They lock up, working into counters and work into a stand off. They pick up the pace, working into more counters and a stand off again. Pentagon & Mack tag in. They circle, Pentagon talks shit and Mack is amused by this. Pentagon takes of his glove, superkick by Fenix and then Swann as it breaks down and all four are down. Pentagon now lays in leg kicks on Mack, follows with forearms, but Mack hits a bicycle kick and runs into a superkick. He snaps off a RANA, leading to he and Swann working double teams. Fenix flies in, caught by Mack and Mack and Swann run wild and the cover gets 2. The Luchas fight back with kicks, double cutters by Fenix, sling blades by Pentagon. They isolate Swann, and Pentagon hits a top rope double stomp to the ass of Swann; taint good. They work over Mack with double teams and Pentagon covers for 2. Swann pulls Fenix to the floor, Pentagon works leg kicks on Mack but Mack hits the pounce. Mack follows with a tope on Pentagon. Swann hits a Phoenix splash onto the luchas on the floor. Fenix recovers and wipes out Swann & Mack with a springboard tornillo. Post break, and Mack is working over Fenix. They trade strikes, Fenix fires up but Mack takes him down. Mack hits a superman punch, but Fenix fires back with kicks and heads up top. Swann cuts him off and Pentagon takes out Swann. Reverse RANA by Fenix. The double stomp/fear factor combo on the apron kills Swann. The lucha then hit a series of double teams and finish off Mack. Pentagon & Fenix defeated Willie Mack & Rich Swann @ 15:45 via pin

– Post match, LAX arrives and say that they were impressed. LAX wonders who is next for them and the tag titles. They’ve beaten everyone so far, and then thought, who better than “familia,” and they want to give their brothers a shot at the titles. They want to do it at Homecoming. The luchas accept. Yes please.

– Ultimate X qualifying matches start next week.

– We get a video package of Cage preparing for his tile match at Homecoming.