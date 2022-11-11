wrestling / News
Join 411’s Live Impact Wrestling Coverage
November 10, 2022 | Posted by
Keep Refreshing For The Latest Results
Hey there, IMPACT fans! It’s Thursday and that means it’s time for another episode of IMPACT Wrestling. I’m Himanshu (@Himanshu_Doi) and you know how this works. Tonight on IMPACT, we will have Jordynne Grace vs. Gisele Shaw for the Knockouts Championship, Mike Bailey vs. Trey Miguel in a semifinal tournament match for the vacant X Division Title, Mickie James vs. Chelsea Green, Brian Myers vs. Joe Hendry for the Impact Digital Media Championship, Bully Ray vs. Zicky Dice and Bhupinder Gujjar vs. G Sharpe. So let’s jump right in!
As a reminder, the GoFundMe for Larry’s daughters is still active and if you can make a donation, that would be awesome. Thank you so much to everyone who’s done so thus far.
More Trending Stories
- Backstage Notes From Last Night’s AEW Dynamite: The Elite Backstage, Note On Postponed Rampage Match, More
- Conan O’Brien On How The Rock Ended Up Using One Of His Lines On WWE TV
- Chris Jericho on Altercation at AEW All Out: ‘Sometimes Guys Just Have To Leave’
- Torrie Wilson Reveals WWE Angle She Turned Down That ‘Didn’t Feel Right’