Join 411’s Live Impact Wrestling Coverage

Hello, everyone and welcome to our live Impact Wrestling coverage on 411! I’m Jeremy Thomas, stepping in for Himanshu tonight as he has some personal things taking his time tonight. Impact is just a day away from their Over Drive Impact! Plus event, and we have a big show tonight as Sami Callihan vs. Eric Young will try to make each other bleed in a Double Jeopardy Match! Plus, PJ Black battles Black Taurus in a semifinal match for the X-Division Championship tournament and Tommy Dreamer and Steve Maclin fight under Old School Rules.

In addition, a four-team match will pit The Motor City Machine Guns, Aussie Open, Bullet Club, and Mahabali Shera & Raj Singh against each other, while and Rich Swann takes on Laredo Kid and Jessicka fights Tasha Steelz. That’s a stacked card, so let’s hop right in.

