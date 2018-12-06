Join 411’s Live Impact Wrestling Coverage

Keep Refreshing For The Latest Results

SET FOR TONIGHT

* Dark Allie vs. ???

* Ultimate X Qualifier: Ethan Page vs. Matt Sydal

* Ultimate X Qualifier: Willie Mack vs. Jake Crist

* Moose & Tessa Blanchard vs. Johnny Impact & Taya

Ultimate X Qualifier: Willie Mack vs. Jake Crist : Sami and Dave are at ringside. Jake attacks at the bell, but Mack hits a shoulder tackle and follows with a dropkick. Mack follows with uppercuts, Jake looks for a high cross, gets caught into a Samoan drop and standing moonsault as Mack covers for 2. Sami distracts Mack, allowing Jake to fire back with kicks. The dropkick follows for 2. Jake ground things, rakes the eyes, and chokes out Mack in the ropes. Sami chokes out Mack, and Jake then covers for 2. He grounds things again, Mack slowly powers up and eats a big boot and Jake covers for 2. He follows with clubbing strikes, but Mack lays into him with lariats and a rolling uppercut. The slam and leg drop follows, Jake fights off the stunner, but Mack catches him with a pop up punch. The code breaker follows for 2. Mack heads up top, Jake cuts him off and follows him up. They battle for position and Mack about kills him with a sunset bomb. Jake somehow fires back with kicks and a German for 2. Mack now hits an XPLODER to the buckles and covers for 2. Mack puts him in the tree of WHOA and heads up top and Sami and Dave cause distraction, allowing Jake to hit the super cutter for the win. Jake Crist defeated Willie Mack @ 8:40 via pin

Dark Allie vs. Heather Monroe : Su Yung is at ringside. Monroe attacks right away, runs wild with strikes and a corner elbow attack, She follows with kicks for 2. Allie cuts her off with a backstabber, and then lays in ground and pound. Allie then tosses her across the ring, lays the boots to Monroe. Knee strikes follow, and Allie chokes her out and covers for 2. Allie suplexes her to the buckles, but Monroe fires back with an enziguri for 2. Allie hits a neck breaker and senton for 2. Allie is mad, slaps herself, and hits a superkick for 2. The code breaker finally finishes it. Dark Allie defeated Heather Monroe @ 4:40 via pin

– Post match, Allie gets Su’s glove and applies the mandible claw. Kiera Hogan takes out Su and tries to connect with Allie. Not today, Allie lays her out and she and Su lay the boots to her. Allie then hits the code breaker to lay Hogan out.