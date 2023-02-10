Join 411’s Live Impact Wrestling Coverage

Keep Refreshing For The Latest Results

Hey there, IMPACT fans! It’s Thursday and that means it’s time for another episode of IMPACT Wrestling. I’m Himanshu (you can follow me on @Himanshu_Doi) and you know how this works. Tonight, Joe Hendry defends the Digital Media Championship against Matt Cardona, Brian Myers goes one-on-one with Dirty Dango in a qualifying match for the No. 1 Contender 4 Way at NO SURRENDER, “The Indian Lion” Shera battles the French-Canadian Frankenstein PCO in another qualifying match, newcomer Steph De Lander takes on former Champion Jordynne Grace, Taylor Wilde joins forces with Killer Kelly against Knockouts Tag Team Champions The Death Dollz and The Good Hands face off against the team of hardcore icon Tommy Dreamer & Knockouts Champion Mickie James. So let’s jump right in!

As a reminder, the GoFundMe for Larry’s daughters is still active and if you can make a donation, that would be awesome. Thank you so much to everyone who’s done so thus far.