Join 411’s Live Impact Wrestling Coverage

Hey there, IMPACT fans! It’s Thursday and that means it’s time for another episode of IMPACT Wrestling. I’m Himanshu (you can follow me on @Himanshu_Doi) and you know how this works. Tonight, X-Division Champion Trey Miguel defends his title against Decay’s Crazzy Steve, IMPACT Tag Team Champions The Motor City Machine Guns battle the team of Jonathan Gresham & “Speedball” Mike Bailey. Bully Ray and Tommy Dreamer take part in a Beat the Clock Challenge with Dreamer going one-on-one with Jason Hotch and selecting a yet-to-be-named opponent for his longtime friend-turned-bitter rival Bully Ray, Allysin Kay collides with Taya Valkyrie, a member of The Death Dollz and co-holder of the Knockouts Tag Team Championship and The Design leader Deaner joins forces with Sami Callihan against the team of Frankie Kazarian & Yuya Uemura. So let’s jump right in!

As a reminder, the GoFundMe for Larry’s daughters is still active and if you can make a donation, that would be awesome. Thank you so much to everyone who’s done so thus far.

IMPACT Wrestling

Match 1: The Motor City Machine Guns vs Jonathan Gresham & “Speedball” Mike Bailey

Jonathan Gresham exchange elbows with Chris Sabin. Sabin and Shelley double team for a Magic Killer on Gresham for two. Sabin tries a suplex but is blocked and reversed into a stalling suplex of his own by Gresham. Gresham tags to Bailey who hit a combination of kicks on Shelley. Bailey gets a deathlock on Shelley and simultaneously hits a suplex on Sabin. Shelley gets to the ropes. Gresham gets a Figure 4 Leglock on Shelley before Sabin tags him in to be legal. Gresham and Bailey hit suicide dives on the Motorcity Machine Guns on the outside. Gresham gets a Figure 4 Leglock on Shelley but Sabin powerbombs Bailey onto Gresham to break it up. Sabin and Shelley hit the Dirt Bomb on Gresham for the win.

Result: Motorcity Machine Guns beat Mike Bailey and Jonathan Gresham

Rating: ****¾

A promo package airs on Josh Alexander and Rich Swann. Josh Alexander says he thinks bell to bell nobody on this planet can beat him.

Deonna Purrazzo promo and she thanks Gisele for being honest. She says she does her talking in the ring. She says the best revenge isn’t a bowl of chili, but a broken arm.

Match 2: Jason Hotch vs Tommy Dreamer

Dreamer hits a hiptoss. Hotch hits a neckbreaker for two. Hotch goes to the top rope but Dreamer hits a DVD from the top for the win in 1:15.

Result: Tommy Dreamer def. Jason Hotch

Rating: **

A promo package on Joe Hendry with the fans before the show. He asks fans who think would win in the Dot Combat match. They sing Joe Hendry’s theme.

Match 3: Allysin Kay vs Taya Valkyrie

Taya charges into Allysin Kay to start. Taya hits a chest slap on Kay. Kay reverses a whip into the corner but Taya throws her back into the corner and hits the double knees for two as we go to commercial.

Back from commercial and Allysin Kay teases a Stink Face on Taya but says she wouldn’t do it for free. Taya gets her onto the bottom corner hits a Stink Face. Taya hits a Blue Thunder Bomb for two. Taya tries a powerbomb but Allysin Kay reverses into a Reverse Piledriver for two. Marti Belle distracts Taya and Allysin Kay hits the AK-47 for the win.

Backstage segment with Josh Alexander, Rich Swann and Santino Marella for a contract signing. Rich Swann wants to talk about last week but Alexander told him not to sweat it as they’re friends and Swann doesn’t have it in him. Swann takes offense to that and says he will bust his ass to get the title and when he regains the championship, it wasn’t Josh took his eye off the ball but Swann had it in him. Maclin comes in and says he’s going to win at No Surrender and calls Rich Swann a choke artist. Swann goes after Maclin before it is broken up by security.

Match 4: Deaner and Sami Callihan vs Frankie Kazarian and Yuya Uemura