Join 411’s Live Impact Wrestling Coverage

Ultimate X Qualifier: Rich Swann vs. Dave Crist : Jake and Sami are at ringside. Dave stalls to begin as Swann plays to the crowd. Dave finally attacks with a bicycle kick and follows with strikes and dumps him so that Sami can attack. Back in and Dave covers for 2 and then grounds things. Dave follows with chops and then chokes out Swann. Swann fires back with an enziguri and he then wipes out oVe with a tope. Back in and Swann lays in jabs, and then a flurry of strikes and kicks. The lethal injection follows for 2. Swann heads up top and misses the Phoenix splash. Swann counters the DDT into a cradle and wins. Rich Swann defeated Dave Crist @ 4:07 via pin

– They beat down Swann post match until Mack makes the save. Sami had pulled the Crists off of Swann, and then Swann pulls Mack off of Sami. Sami sends the Crists to the back and they leave. Hmmmmmmmmmmmm.

– Swann joins Jake Crist & Ethan Page in Ultimate X at Homecoming.

– Moose is interviewed, and says he got McKenzie a gift but one of his other girls stole it. He isn’t worried about Eddie as he is focused on Cage. Machines can die, but legends live on forever.

– Josh Mathews is in the ring putting over the history of the knockouts championship. He brings out Taya and then Tessa. Josh asks Taya about the rivalry, and upcoming title match. Taya says teas has been creative in retaining her championship, and that Tessa felt the championship slipping away and Tessa isn’t a real champion. At Homecoming, she will be all over her. Tessa says Taya only knows how a champion acts is by watching her husband and he’s not even all that good. Taya liked to chase dreams, but she’s only a challenger, and a loser. Tessa does what she does to stay champion and will continue doing so. At Homecoming, Taya will have to take this title from her, and no one has been able to do that. Josh says due to the situation, there will be an added stipulation, a guest referee. Gail Kim. Kim arrives and Tessa loses her shit. Taya is pleased.

– Post break, Tessa says they are stacking the odds against her. She respects Kim, but she’ll run through her as well if she has to.

Ultimate X Qualifier: Trey Miguel vs. Trevor Lee : They lock up, working into some back and forth, with Miguel controlling early. They work into counters, Miguel back flips out of a German; Miguel picks up the pace and follows with a RANA. The dropkick takes Lee to the floor, and Miguel follows with another RANA. Back in and Miguel heads up top, leaps over Lee and Lee cuts him off with kicks and a back breaker for 2. Lee follows with chops, and then tosses him across the ring. Miguel fires back with kicks, but Lee hits another back breaker and puts a stop to that. Lee slaps him around; Miguel picks up the pace, hits a PELE, and then a neck breaker for 2. Miguel heads up top, Lee cuts him off but Miguel slips out into a 619. The RANA into a cradle connects and Miguel picks up the win. Trey Miguel defeated Trevor Lee @ 6:40 via pin

– Miguel joins Rich Swann, Jake Crist, & Ethan Page in Ultimate X at Homecoming.

– The Lucha bros cut a promo about tonight’s Santana vs. Fenix match.