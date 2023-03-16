Join 411’s Live Impact Wrestling Coverage

Keep Refreshing For The Latest Results

Hey there, IMPACT fans! It’s Thursday and that means it’s time for another episode of IMPACT Wrestling. I’m Himanshu (you can follow me on @Himanshu_Doi) and you know how this works. Tonight, The Bullet Club’s KENTA and newly crowned IMPACT Tag Team Champions Ace Austin & Chris Bey join forces against the team of IMPACT World Champion Josh Alexander, Frankie Kazarian & Rich Swann, The Death Dollz defend the Knockouts Tag Team Titles against The Coven — the team of Taylor Wilde & KiLynn King, Steve Maclin is in action against Heath and the team of Jonathan Gresham & “Speedball” Mike Bailey battles Black Taurus & Crazzy Steve of Decay. So let’s jump right in!

As a reminder, the GoFundMe for Larry’s daughters is still active and if you can make a donation, that would be awesome. Thank you so much to everyone who’s done so thus far.

IMPACT Wrestling

PCO is seen in the desert screaming Eddie Edwards’ name.

Match 1: Jonathan Gresham and Mike Bailey vs Crazzy Steve and Black Taurus

Gresham and Steve lock up and Gresham pushes Steve against the ropes but Steve bites Gresham’s hand. Tag to Taurus and he hits a dropkick on Gresham for two. Tag to Steve and he bites Gresham’s arm. Taurus tags in but Gresham dropkicks him and tags to Bailey who hits combination kicks and a running shooting star press on Steve for two. Bailey goes for another kick but Steve catches his foot and bites it. Steve tags to Taurus who clears Gresham before hitting a backbreaker and a Samoan Drop before Gresham breaks up the pin. Bailey hits the tornado kick on Taurus in the corner followed by Ultima Weapon for the pin.

Result: Jonathan Gresham and Mike Bailey def. Crazzy Steve and Black Taurus by pinfall

Rating: ***½

Gia Miller is backstage with Josh Alexander, Rich Swann and Frankie Kazarian. Josh says they share 7 Tag Team Championship reigns, 7 X-Division Championship reigns and 3 World Championship reigns between them. Maclin comes in and says Josh has already beaten his partners and they aren’t threats to him. Swann takes offence to it and Maclin says he’s the no. 1 contender and he’ll prove it.

Gia Miller is backstage with Gisele Shaw who says she was close to beating Mickie James but Deonna Purrazzo was jealous of her because she beat Deonna. Johnny Swinger and Zicky Dice come in. Zicky suggests Swinger face Jai Vidal for his first win and Swinger says he can beat him in a minute or less.

Match 2: Steve Maclin vs Heath

Maclin and Heath lock up before Heath drops him. Maclin gets out of an armwringer and chops Heath. Maclin charges towards Heath in the corner who flips him out of the ring as we go to commercial.

Back from commercial and Maclin throws Heath out of the ring and into the guardrail. Maclin throws him back into the ring and covers him for two. Maclin hits a running knee on Heath on the ropes and covers him for two. Maclin heats a backbreaker on Heath for two. Maclin gets Heath in an Octopus Stretch before Heath gets out if it and hits a Leg Lariat followed by a powerslam for two. Heath hits a spinebuster for two. Heath rushes towards Maclin in the corner but Maclin catches him and sets him up on the turnbuckle and spears him. Maclin hits the KIA for the win.

Result: Steve Maclin def. Heath by pinfall

Rating: ***

The Death Dollz are backstage. Taya says magic is dangerous and they should stay from the Coven and Rosemary and Taya will fight them.

PCO is seen screaming Eddie’s name as we see a Las Vegas signboard.

Mike Bailey is backstage and Gresham walks up to him and said he knew what he was getting into but he didn’t know he would make such a good sidekick. Bailey says he hasn’t forgotten that Gresham beat him and he challenges Gresham to a match at Sacrifice.

Match 3: Johnny Swinger vs Jai Vidal