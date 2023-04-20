Join 411’s Live Impact Wrestling Coverage

Keep Refreshing For The Latest Results

Hey there, IMPACT fans! It’s Thursday and that means it’s time for another episode of IMPACT Wrestling. I’m Himanshu (you can follow me on @Himanshu_Doi) and you know how this works. Tonight, new IMPACT World Champion Steve Maclin will participate in a Changing of the Guard Ceremony to celebrate his historic victory, the Digital Media Championship is on the line, as Joe Hendry defends against Sheldon Jean, Moose goes one-on-one with Yuya Uemura, The Good Hands battle Frankie Kazarian in a 2-on-1 match and Time Machine, the team of Kushida and The Motor City Machine Guns go against the trio of Mike Bailey, Jonathan Gresham and X-Division Champion Trey Miguel. So let’s jump right in!

As a reminder, the GoFundMe for Larry’s daughters is still active and if you can make a donation, that would be awesome. Thank you so much to everyone who’s done so thus far.

IMPACT Wrestling

Location: Rebel Entertainment Complex, Toronto, Ontario, Canada

Date: 20th April, 2023

Match 1: Kushida and The Motor City Machine Guns vs Mike Bailey, Jonathan Gresham and Trey Miguel

Gresham and Shelley start off and exchange arm wringers until they have a stand off. They tag out to Sabin and Bailey. Sabin takes down Bailey and tags to Kushida but Bailey pushes Kushida in his corner where Miguel tags himself in. Kushida gets Trey in an arm wringer and tags to Shelley and they all take turns wringing Trey’s arm until Trey breaks it up and tags to Bailey. Kushida and Shelley get Bailey in a Cobra Clutch/Boston Crab submission and Sabin hits a running basement dropkick on Bailey. Shelley distracts the referee and Sabin yanks Bailey’s arm against the top rope. Bailey whips Shelley into the ropes and hits a kick. Bailey looks for a tag but Kushida runs in kicks both of Bailey’s partners out. Sabin hits a Suicide Dive to the outside as we go to commercial.

Back from commercial and Bailey hits a combination of kicks on Shelley. Bailey gets the tag to Gresham and he exchanges shoulder blocks with Kushida. Gresham hits a moonsault and a jawbreaker followed by a bridging German Suplex for a near fall. Trey Miguel took out the Guns with a suicide dive. Bailey hit a springboard somersault onto everyone on the outside. Kushida gets a Hoverboard Lock on Trey but he gets his foot on the bottom rope. Sabin has a Boston Crab on Bailey while Shelley has a crossface on Gresham as we go to another commercial break.

Back from commercial and Kushida tags to Sabin who hits a Missile Dropkick on Trey who tags to Bailey. Sabin hits a running boot on Bailey in the corner. Sabin and Bailey exchange forearms. Bailey hits a Spanish Fly on Sabin for a near fall. Bailey hits a somersault double knees on Sabin. Bailey looks for the Tornado Kick but Sabin catches his leg and hits a German Suplex off the top rope. Trey fights Gresham for who gets the tag and Trey gets it but gets cleared with a clothesline. Sabin looks for a powerbomb but gets hit with an Ultima Weapon by Bailey. Sabin and Kushida hit Stereo Dropkicks on Trey and Sabin hits the Cradle Shock on Trey for the win.

Result: Kushida and The Motor City Machine Guns def. Mike Bailey, Jonathan Gresham and Trey Miguel by pinfall

Rating: ****