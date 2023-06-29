Join 411’s Live Impact Wrestling Coverage

Hey there, IMPACT fans! It’s Thursday and that means it’s time for another episode of IMPACT Wrestling. I’m Himanshu (you can follow me on Twitter @Himanshu_Doi) and you know how this works. Tonight on IMPACT, Trinity faces Jai Vidal, Nick Aldis explains his actions to Alex Shelley, Chris Sabin vs. Trey Miguel for the X-Division Title kicks off the show, KiLynn King battles Masha Slamovich, Yuya Uemura goes one-on-one with Kenny King and more. So let’s jump right in!

As a reminder, the GoFundMe for Larry’s daughters is still active and if you can make a donation, that would be awesome. Thank you so much to everyone who’s done so thus far.

IMPACT Wrestling

Date: June 29, 2023

Location: Center Stage, Atlanta, Georgia

Commentators: Tom Hannifan, Matt Rehwoldt

Match 1: Chris Sabin vs. Trey Miguel for the X-Division Championship

Sabin runs towards Miguel on the apron and Miguel jumps out of the way as Sabin slides under him and drops him face first onto the apron. Back in the ring and Sabin flips Miguel over his head. Miguel hits a basement dropkick on Sabin and covers for two. Miguel unloads punches on Sabin and hits a Death Valley Driver for two. Miguel goes for a springboard moonsault but Sabin moves out of the way. Sabin kicks Miguel’s face in the corner and takes him to the top rope and hits a superplex for two. Sabin goes for the Cradle Shock but Miguel gets out of it and hits a stomp onto Sabin’s back for two. Miguel goes for the Lightning Spiral but Sabin drops him knee first and gets a STF but Miguel gets to the ropes. Miguel gets a hurrancanrana and goes to the top rope for a Meteora but Sabin counters it into a crossface and goes for a Cradle Shock but Zachary Wentz comes in and attacks Sabin. Referee calls for the bell.

Result: Chris Sabin def. Trey Miguel by disqualification to retain the X-Division Championship

Rating: ***

Trey Miguel seems shocked at first but then does the Rascalz handshake and they attack Sabin until Shelley runs in and the Rascalz retreat.

Backstage, Trey Miguel reintroduces Zachary Wentz. Wentz says he will always have his brother’s back.

Deonna Purrazzo joins the commentary team for the next match.

Match 2: Trinity vs. Jai Vidal

Trinity hits a dropkick on Jai Vidal. Vidal gets out of the ring. Trinity hits a basement dropkick. Trinity throws him into the ring but Savannah Evans catches her and Vidal pulls her down by the hair. Vidal drops an elbow for two. Vidal runs at Trinity in the corner but Trinity counters it into a pin for two. Trinity hits a springboard single-leg dropkick for two. Trinity goes to the top rope and hits a crossbody. Trinity grabs Vidal on the apron and spikes him and gets the Starstruck submission for the win.

Result: Trinity def. Jai Vidal by pinfall

Rating: ***

After the match, Gisele Shaw and Savannah Evans attack Trinity and Deonna leaves the announcers’ table and watches them at first before getting in the ring and throwing Gisele and Savannah out.

Myers walks in backstage with The Good Hands and finds Moose and Myers says he knew Moose would come to his senses and they will win the tag team championship. Moose tells Myers he’s right but looks at the Good Hands and advises him to lose the dead weight. Hotch says they just got jobbed.

We see footage of Johnny Swinger vs Bhupinder Gujjar from BTI where referee Zicky Dice did a fast count. Johnny Swinger and Zicky Dice are backstage and a referee walks up to them and says Swinger’s win on Gujjar has been overturned.

Match 3: Lio Rush vs. Jack Price

Jack Price runs into Rush in the corner but Rush flips him over and kicks him with a back heel. Jack tries to powerbomb him but Rush gets out of it and swings around the ring post. Lio Rush goes to the top rope and hits The Final Hour for the win.

Result: Lio Rush def. Jack Price by pinfall

Rating: ***

They show a promo from Dirty Dango who says Santino Marella got his break in the business when Jim Cornette slapped him in front of the boys. He asks if his daughter Bianca gets slapped around down there.

Santino Marella is pissed off and says he will kick Dango’s ass.

Kazarian finds Eddie Edwards backstage and says he can’t believe Eddie would lie on Killer Kowalski’s name. Eddie Edwards asks if Kazarian questions his judgment. He says he tried to team with Kazarian but maybe they’re better off as opponents.

Match 4: Kilynn King vs. Masha Slamovich

Kilynn goes for a basement dropkick on Masha but Masha counters with a kick and hits a basement dropkick of her own. Masha looks to hit the suicide dive but Kilynn catches her. Kilynn throws her into the corner. Taylor pulls her against the ropes when the referee isn’t looking. Kilynn hits a clothesline for two. Kilynn clothesline Masha in the corner and hit a back elbow. She hits a Death Valley Driver for two. Masha runs into Kilynn into the corner but Kilynn flips her over and Taylor throws Masha into the ring post. Kilynn goes for her finisher but Killer Kelly comes out and chokes Taylor with a chain. Masha hits the Snowplow for the win.

Result: Masha Slamovich def. Kilynn King by pinfall

Rating: ***

After the match, Masha and Killer Kelly face off. Masha takes Kelly’s chain and wraps it around her neck and they walk off together.

A promo airs for Scott D’Amore where Shelley, Sabin, Tommy Dreamer and Kushida talk about Scott’s impact on the industry and all the wrestlers he has trained.

Gia Miller is backstage with Scott D’Amore and she asks Scott if he is ready to step into the ring. Scott says he feels great and he has been training with the Guns. Gia Miller talks about Darren McCarthy as the Special Enforcer. Scott asks why that is even needed. The Good Hands come up and says their bad luck started with him. Scott says he doesn’t have the power anymore but he’ll talk to the higher ups about booking them in a 2-on-1 match against PCO.

Match 5: Yuya Uemura vs. Kenny King

Yuya goes for a bulldog but King pushes him off. King gets Yuya in a stretch and goes for a butterfly suplex but Yuya fights out of it. King hits a spinebuster for two. Yuya hits a dropkick and scoop slam followed by a bull dog for two. King goes for a stalling suplex but Yuya reverses it into a DDT as we go to commercial.

Back from commercial and Yuya drops King with forearms and goes to the top ropes but King catches him and goes for a superplex but Yuya pushes him off and goes for the crossbody but Kenny moves out of the way. Yuya hits forearms on Kenny but Kenny hits a kick and gets the Royal Flush for the win.

Result: Kenny King def. Yuya Uemura by pinfall

Rating: ***

After the match, Joe Hendry comes out and says he brought a gift and it’s time Kenny King got some respect around here and for that reason he has prepared a special music video for him. The music video says he has been wrestling for a long time and could have been champion but the most successful he has ever been was when he was a male stripper. Fans chant “Stripper Kenny”.