Join 411’s Live Impact Wrestling Coverage

Tonight on IMPACT, Deonna Purrazzo defends the Knockouts World Championship in an open challenge, Wentz returns to the ring on IMPACT to face Chris Bey, Kevin Knight battles Mike Bailey in an Ultimate X preview, Rich Swann and Sami Callihan take on Moose and Brian Myers while Yuya Uemura and Joe Hendry face Kenny King and Sheldon Jean and so much more.

As a reminder, the GoFundMe for Larry’s daughters is still active and if you can make a donation, that would be awesome. Thank you so much to everyone who’s done so thus far.

IMPACT Wrestling

Date: July 13th, 2023

Location: Center Stage, Atlanta, Georgia

Commentators: Tom Hannifan, Matt Rehwoldt

Match 1: Zachary Wentz vs Chris Bey

Bey hits a running back elbow to Wentz in the corner, goes to the top rope and hits a lariat but Wentz kicks out. Bey and Wentz exchange kicks, before Bey hits the Code Red for two. Trey Miguel looks to distract Bey but Ace Austin comes to help and gets clotheslined by Trey. Wentz hits a front facelock DDT on Bey for the win.

Result: Zachary Wentz def. Chris Bey by pinfall

Rating: ***

Scott D’Amore is backstage with Santino Marella and The Rascalz walk up to him and asked if they were going to be added to the tag team match at Slammiversary. Marella said he saw them cheat and he’s not adding them to the match. Trey says he’ll regret it.

A video package aired about the Shelley and Nick Aldis feud. Shelley said he taught some of the things he knows, but he didn’t teach all of it. Shelley says at Slammiversary he’s doing it for his generation.

Match 2: Kevin Knight vs Mike Bailey