Join 411’s Live Impact Wrestling Coverage

Tonight on IMPACT, Nick Aldis and Eric Young face off, Trinity and Dani Luna battle The Coven, Time Splitters take on Moose and Brian Myers, the loser of Johnny Swinger vs. Zicky Dice leaves IMPACT, Gisele Shaw goes one-on-one with Masha Slamovich and so much more.

As a reminder, the GoFundMe for Larry’s daughters is still active and if you can make a donation, that would be awesome. Thank you so much to everyone who’s done so thus far.

IMPACT Wrestling

Date: July 27th, 2023

Location: St. Clair College Sportsplex, Windsor, Ontario

Commentators: Tom Hannifan, Matt Rehwoldt

Match 1: Trinity and Dani Luna vs The Coven

Taylor Gets goes for a crossbody but Dani Luna catches her and hits a fallaway slam. Wilde tags to King who hits a vertical suplex. King tags to Wilde who keeps Luna in her corner and tags to King. King goes for a vertical suplex but Luna fights out of it. King throws Luna in the corner and tags to Wilde who kicks her in the back. King hits two consecutive scoop slams in a row for two. King goes for a vertical suplex but it’s reversed and Luna tags to Trinity who hits a crossbody on Wilde but King breaks up the pin at two. Luna clotheslines King out of the ring. Trinity hits a full Nelson slam on Wilde for the win.

Result: Trinity and Dani Luna vs The Coven by pinfall

Rating: **¾

After the match, Deonna’s music hits and she comes out. Deonna tells her that she’s getting her rematch for her Knockouts World Championship at Emergence.

We see a replay from the ending of last week’s episode where Lio Rush didn’t join Bully Ray in attacking the faces.

We see Lio Rush backstage and Brian Myers and Moose walk up to him and Myers asks why he left them hanging. Lio Rush talks about them questioning his life choices, he questions their life choices by joining forces with Bully Ray. Bully Ray shows up and says he hasn’t been here long enough. Bully Ray says he wants an answer from Lio by the end of the night.

We see a vignette of Dirty Dango. Dango says he takes Santino as seriously as a MMA fighter as Bhupinder as a professional wrestler. He talks up Johnny Bravo and says he spent nearly a week in Vietnam and that he is Alpha Bravo.