Join 411’s Live Impact Wrestling Coverage

Hey there, IMPACT fans! It's Thursday and that means it's time for another episode of IMPACT Wrestling. Tonight on IMPACT, Knockouts World Champion Trinity kicks off the show, The Rascalz battle Jonathan Gresham and Mike Bailey in the Tag Team Title number one contenders tournament, Kenny King defends the Digital Media Championship against Joe Hendry and Yuya Uemura, Alan Angels battles Heath and so much more.

IMPACT Wrestling

Date: August 3rd, 2023

Location: Cicero Stadium, Chicago, Illinois

Commentators: Tom Hannifan, Matt Rehwoldt

Knockouts World Champ Trinity comes out to open the champ. She says Chicago has a special place in her heart, because this is the very building where she made her IMPACT debut. She said not too long ago she was at her lowest and she contemplated giving up on her wrestling career and it was like going from her lowest to going to her highest and she said she would become Knockouts Champion.

Deonna Purrazzo’s music hits. Deonna says it’s only fitting that she comes out and interrupt her. The only difference is Trinity is the Champion and Deonna is the challenger. Deonna said she told her that she knows what it is like to win the title in her first opportunity. Deonna says the only difference between them is that she is not a quitter. Trinity says except when she tapped out at Slammiversary. Deonna says no one beats the Virtuosa twice. Trinity says she bets she can.

The Coven’s music hits. Kilynn says of course those two open the show. Kilynn says no one wants Trinity to talk and nobody wants to see Deonna’s stupid face. Kilynn asks Taylor who Trinity’s opponent was in Chicago and Taylor says it was Kilynn. The fans chant “You lost”. Kilynn says if things got different she would’ve been IMPACT Knockouts World Champion. Taylor says she hates that The Coven was beat by Trinity. Trinity asks her to do something about it. Kilynn asks Taylor to give them a card reading. They start to brawl and security keeps them way. Santino Marella comes out and books The Coven vs Deonna and Trinity.

Match 1: Deonna Purrazzo and Trinity vs The Coven