Join 411’s Live Impact Wrestling Coverage

Keep Refreshing For The Latest Results

Hey there, IMPACT fans! It’s Thursday and that means it’s time for another episode of IMPACT Wrestling. I’m Himanshu (you can follow me on Twitter @Himanshu_Doi) and you know how this works. Tonight on IMPACT, Mickie James and Trinity unite to face Gisele Shaw and Savannah Evans, Mike Bailey vs. Samuray Del Sol, PCO and Rhino battle Moose and Brian Myers, Crazzy Steve takes on Black Taurus in a No DQ match, Heath goes one-on-one with Kenny King and more!! So let’s jump right in!

As a reminder, the GoFundMe for Larry’s daughters is still active and if you can make a donation, that would be awesome. Thank you so much to everyone who’s done so thus far.

IMPACT Wrestling

Date: October 19th, 2023

Location: Graceland Live in Memphis, TN

Commentators: Tom Hannifan, Matt Rehwoldt

Match 1: Mike Bailey vs. Samuray Del Sol

Samuray and Bailey exchange kicks on the apron until Samuray drops Bailey with one. Samuray goes to the top rope but Bailey drops him with a kick of his own. Bailey springboards off the ropes to a splash to Samuray on the outside. Bailey goes to the top rope but Samuray catches him into a body scissors and drives him down. Samuray and Bailey exchange pins and Bailey catches Samuray with a Spanish Fly for two. Bailey hits Ultima Weapon for the win.

Result: Mike Bailey def. Samuray del Sol by pinfall

Rating: ***½

A vignette airs of Dirty Dango. Dango asks if Shannon Moore, Sonny Siaki and Evan Karagias were the Flying Elvises and says it was a stupid gimmick. He says in the 5-way match, Oleg Prudius comes in. He says he chose Prudius because he beat John Wick and now Keanu Reeves isn’t doing a movie until 2028. He says Prudius is a grenade.

A backstage promo with ABC and Ace says the Rascalz have been ducking them ever since Wentz came back. Bey says before they feast, they starve and for months they’ve been starving. He says this is personal because they stole their championships. He says they’re going to teach them a lesson.

Match 2: Kenny King vs. Heath

Heath drops Kenny King with a clothesline. Kenny goes to the outside and Heath follows him and throws him face first onto the apron. Kenny King throws him face first onto the apron and back into the ring. Heath hits a suplex and clothesline Kenny out of the ring. Heath sells an ankle injury. Heath hops back into the ring at 8 and Kenny kicks his foot. Kenny punches Heath in the corner. Kenny runs into Heath but Heath kicks him and drops him with a clothesline for two. Kenny hits a combination of kicks for two. Kenny and Heath hit each other with clotheslines and they’re both down. Heath hits punches on Kenny followed by a running knee and powerslam for two. Sheldon distracts the referee and Kenny gets a package on Heath with his feet on the ropes but the referee catches it. Heath hits a spinebuster for two. Kenny hits a kick on Heath followed by The Royal Flush for the win.

Result: Kenny King def. Heath via pinfall

Rating: ***

They show a backstage promo from Kazarian from last week and Kazarian says he loves Eddie Edwards and that he is a brother and they are equals and they will drive IMPACT to newer heights together and now he has no choice but to respect Kazarian.

Match 3: Crazzy Steve vs. Black Taurus in a no disqualification match