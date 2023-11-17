Join 411’s Live Impact Wrestling Coverage

Keep Refreshing For The Latest Results

Hey there, IMPACT fans! It’s Thursday and that means it’s time for another episode of IMPACT Wrestling. I’m Himanshu (you can follow me on Twitter @Himanshu_Doi) and you know how this works. Tonight on IMPACT, Will Ospreay faces Josh Alexander in a first time ever dream match, Sonny Kiss takes on Trinity, Steve Maclin and KiLynn King battle Bully Ray and Jordynne Grace, ABC defend the IMPACT World Tag Team Titles against Sheldon Jean and Kenny King, Moose vs. Heath, and The Rascalz battle the trio of Juventud Guerrera, Black Taurus and Laredo Kid. So let’s jump right in!

IMPACT Wrestling

Date: November 16th, 2023

Location: Cicero Stadium in Chicago, Illinois

Commentators: Tom Hannifan, Matt Rehwoldt

Match 1: ABC vs. Sheldon Jean and Kenny King the IMPACT World Tag Team Titles

Jean clotheslines Bey in the corner and elbows him and gets a two count. Tag to Kenny and they try to double team on Bey but Bey evades evades and tags to Ace who clears house. Ace hits a springboard enzugiri on King for two. Tag to Bey and they look for the One Two Sweet but Jean pulls out Ace and King hits the Tiger Driver on Bey for two. King tags to Jean who hits a neckbreaker on Bey but gets a two count. Kenny King goes for a somersault to Bey outside but misses and ABC hit the Art of Finesse followed by The Fold for the win.

Result: ABC def. King and Jean via pinfall

Rating: ***½

A vignette for MKUltra and Masha speaks in Russian. Kelly says let us take you on a journey into the depths of the mind. Kelly says pro-wrestling is all about control and MKUltra controls the Knockouts Tag Team division. She says MKUltra is here to shape your reality. She says they harness the power of the unknown and they are unstoppable. She says team after team bring pain and suffering.

Match 2: Moose vs Heath

Moose hits a pump kick on Heath and goes for a powerbomb but Heath gets out of it and hits a dropkick and hits a splash to Moose on the outside. Back in the ring and Heath hits a leg lariat on Moose. Heath hits a powerslam for two. Myers tries to get involved but Heath clotheslines him and Moose hits a uranage. Heath goes for a Wake Up Call but Moose hangs on to Myers and Moose hits the Spear for the win.

Result: Moose def. Heath via pinfall

Rating: **¾

After the match, Rhino shows up and Gores Myers.

Backstage, Moose is angry and says he’s going to end Rhino’s career at Final Resolution.

Match 3: The Rascalz vs. Juventud Guerrera, Black Taurus and Laredo Kid

Konnan is on commentary for this match. Match starts off and they all clear each other out of the ring one after another as it’s Lucha rules. Trey Miguel hits a senton to Black Taurus on the outside. Trey Miguel hits the Three Amigos on Laredo Kid for two. Kid, Taurus and Juventud triple team on Trey and Taurus pops up Juventud for a dropkick onto Trey for two. Tag to Wentz and he hits a running Shooting Star Press for two. Trey gets the tag and Trey goes for a superplex on Kid but Kid flips over for a powerbomb and tags to Juventud who hits a splash on Wentz and Myron. Juventud hits a hurrancanrana into a dropkick on Trey. Black Taurus hits a pop-up Samoan Drop onto Wentz. Wentz hits a superkick into Kid followed by a double stomp. The Rascalz hit a triple dropkick onto Kid for two. Myron Reed hits a flying diamond cutter onto Black Taurus on the apron. Juventud hits a Gory Special into the DDT. Reed hits a rebound lungblower onto Juventud. Black Taurus hits a spear onto Reed followed by Destination Hellhole onto Reed for the win.

Result: The Rascalz def. Juventud Guerrera, Black Taurus and Laredo Kid via pinfall

Rating: ****½

Backstage, we see Josh Alexander and Will Ospreay backstage preparing for their match later tonight.

Match 4: Steve Maclin and KiLynn King vs. Bully Ray and Jordynne Grace