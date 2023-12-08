Join 411’s Live Impact Wrestling Coverage

Keep Refreshing For The Latest Results

Hey there, IMPACT fans! It’s Thursday and that means it’s time for another episode of IMPACT Wrestling. I’m Himanshu (you can follow me on Twitter @Himanshu_Doi) and you know how this works. Tonight on IMPACT, we head to Monterrey, Mexico for an inter-promotional showdown with Lucha Libre AAA! X-Division Champion Chris Sabin and Knockouts World Champion Trinity join forces for tag team action. Also, Moose and Toxin collide with Josh Alexander and Octagon Jr. Plus, the Motor City Machine Guns and El Hijo del Vikingo take on Trey Miguel and Los Vipers in a trios match, and more! So let’s jump right in!

As a reminder, the GoFundMe for Larry’s daughters is still active and if you can make a donation, that would be awesome. Thank you so much to everyone who’s done so thus far.

Match 1: Chris Sabin and Trinity vs. Dinamico and Chik Tormenta

Trinity takes down Chik with running back elbows and hits a split legged moonsault but Dinamica breaks up a pin. Dinamico hits a splash off the top rope onto Sabin on the outside. Sabin hits a penalty kick off the apron on Dinamico outside the ring. Chik hits a Fireman’s Carry Slam and goes for a double stomp off the top rope but Trinity moves out of the way and hits a superkick followed by the Full Nelson Bomb for the win.

Result: Chris Sabin and Trinity def. Dinamico and Chik Tormenta via pinfall

Rating: ***

Josh Alexander with a backstage promo and he says he lost at Bound For Glory and he says that’s okay because he gave his all. He congratulates Alex Shelley and says he had to go home and his son asked where the championship was. He says he needs to get back on track and found a partner. He says he’s going to team up with the greatest technician in the world against the Motor City Machine Guns. He says the standard is back.

Match 2: Eddie Edwards vs. Myzteziz Jr. vs. Latigo

Eddie Edwards goes for a clothesline but Myzteziz Jr. catches his hand and gets him down with an armdrag off the ropes. Myzteziz gets a headscissors on Latigo. Eddie Edwards pulls Myzteziz out of the ring but Latigo hits a Suicide Dive to take them both down. Latigo hits a frog splash onto Edwards but Myzteziz breaks up the pin. Latigo hits a Canadian Destroyer from the second rope on Myzteziz onto the ramp. Eddie Edwards hits a brainbuster on Latigo onto the ramp. Edwards throws Latigo back in the ring and hits a Tiger Driver for a two count. Myzteziz Jr. hits a crucifix bomb off the top rope onto Latigo. Eddie Edwards hits a powerbomb onto Myzteziz for two. Latigo hits a suplex onto Myzteziz for two. Myzteziz hits a powerslam followed by the shooting star press onto Eddie Edwards for the win.

Result: Myzteziz Jr. def. Eddie Edwards and Latigo via pinfall

Rating: ***½

Trey Miguel with a backstage promo and says Bailey has done nothing but be a thorn in his side with his feet. He says at Final Resolution he will get an orthopaedic boot and break it in Bailey’s ass.

Motor City Machine Guns with a backstage promo and Sabin says they’re two of the greatest wrestlers. Shelley says they’re 10 time tag team champions and he’s the current World Champion. He says if you’re thinking they’re going to go into 2024 with a loss, you’re not thinking hard enough enough that they’re the best tag team in the world.

Match 3: Jordynne Grace and Sexy Star vs. Deonna Purrazzo and Maravilla

Jordynne takes Deonna up onto her shoulders but Deonna gets out and tags to Maravilla who hits a spinebuster onto Grace. Grace tags to Sexy Star who hits a one winged angel for two. Sexy Star hits a Suicide Dive onto Deonna on the outside. Grace hits a Juggernaut Driver onto Maravilla for the win.

Result: Jordynne Grace and Sexy Star def. Deonna Purrazzo and Maravilla via pinfall

Rating: ***¼

We get comments from Scott D’Amore and the talent about wrestling in Monterrey, Mexico.

Match 4: Tommy Dreamer and Laredo Kid vs. Brian Myers and Black Taurus

Black Taurus hits a headbutt onto Dreamer and holds him against the ropes as Myers kicks him in the face. Tag to Myers who gets Dreamer in a headlock but Dreamer fights out of it and gets hit with a back elbow. Taurus gets the tag and gets Dreamer in an arm lock. Tag to Myers who hits a DDT for two. Laredo gets the tag and he hits a headscissors off the top rope followed by a poisonrana onto Taurus for two. Laredo hits a Canadian Destroyer followed by a Sunset Bomb for the win.

Result: Tommy Dreamer and Laredo Kid def. Brian Myers and Black Taurus via pinfall

Rating: ***

After the match, Dreamer puts Taurus through a table in the corner.

Backstage promo from Trinity and she talks about facing Jordynne Grace at Hard To Kill. Jordynne Grace walks in and talks about Final Resolution and says they need to be on the same page.

Match 5: Moose and Toxin vs. Josh Alexander and Octagon Jr.