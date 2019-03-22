Join 411’s Live Impact Wrestling Coverage

Keep Refreshing For The Latest Results



Moose vs. Trey : Trey looks to pick up the pace right away, working into counters and dropkicks Moose to the floor. Moose cuts off the dive and poses, and eats another dropkick. Trey hits two suicide dives, but Moose catches the tope and hits an apron bomb. Trey fights off another buckle bomb and lays in kicks. The dropkick follows and Moose catches a RANA and slams Trey into the steps. Back in and Moose lays in strikes and covers with one foot for 2. He then lays in chops, forearms, and then runs into a boot. Trey looks for the RANA, but turns it into a code red for 2. Moose then kills him with a rolling lariat, takes him up top but Trey slips out and hits Cheeky nandos. The enziguri follows an then the missile dropkick. The step up tope connects, back in and the frog splash gets 1. Moose then hits the pop up powerbomb for 2. Trey fires back, hits a superkick and knee strike. The enziguri and reverse RANA follows for 2. Trey heads up top, meteora misses and Moose posts him twice. The spear finishes it. Moose defeated Trey @ 9:20 via pin

– Sami cuts a promo about tonight’s match with Rich Swann.

– Tessa cuts a promo on Gail Kim being suspended. She says she’s just getting started and threatens legal action against the company and has demands. She wants a public apology and for Kim to be fired.

– Cage vs. Impact will headline Rebellion.

Eddie Edwards & Eli Drake vs. KM & Fallah Bahh : Bahh and Drake begin. They lock up, and Bahh hits a shoulder tackle. Drake lays in strikes, but fails at slamming Bahh. Bahh grounds him, KM tags in and lays in kicks. Drake cuts him off and tags in Edwards. They work quick tags and double teams, taking control until Bahh tags in. Edwards follows with chops, but Bahh hits the side slam and KM hits the slingshot splash for 2. Edwards fights back, and Drake tags in and hits the neck breaker and double teams follow. KM cuts him off, but Drake takes him up top and follows him up. KM fights him off, enziguri by Edwards and Drake hits the superplex. Bahh wipes out Drake, but Edwards dumps him and hits the suicide dive. He gets Kenny, tosses it to Drake and he hits KM. The Boston knee party finishes it. Eddie Edwards & Eli Drake defeated KM & Fallah Bahh @ 5:12 via pin

– Impact & Taya arrive.

– The GWN Flashback is Cage vs. Fenix from 2018.

– The geek reporter tries to talk with Impact, but Taya arrives and shoves him away.