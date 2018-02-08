Join 411’s LIVE Impact Wrestling Coverage

Keep Refreshing For The Latest Results

I will be doing the coverage in my regular review style; final ratings and extra thoughts will be in the final version of the review. Have a good time chatting, and thanks for joining 411 for your live coverage needs.

– Follow all of my reviews at this link.

– You can read a review of last week’s show at this link.

– Josh Mathews & Sonjay Dutt are on commentary (which was redone following Borash’s departure).

Rohit Raju & El Hijo del Fantasma vs. Taiji Ishimori & Matt Sydal : Raju was formerly known as global forged winner Hakim Zane. He’s part of the Desi Hit Squad (managed by Gama Singh) that will see more members debuting soon. Thank you Impact Wrestling for starting off again with a match. We get handshakes to begin. We get some solid back and forth to begin. Ishimori and Fantasma push and shove, Fantasma looks to take control, and we get tags to Raju & Fantasma. They pick up the pace a bit, and Sydal hits the standing moonsault, covering for 2. Ishimori back in and double teams follow on Raju. Quick tags follow and Sydal grounds Raju with a single leg crab. Ishimori back in, continuing to work over Raju. Wholesale changes to Fantasma & Sydal, Fantasma takes control and superkicks Ishimori and then gets a cover for 2 on Sydal. Post break, and Fantasma is in control, working a Romero special on Sydal. Ishimori makes the save, and takes out Raju. It breaks down and Raju hits a suicide dive on Sydal. Ishimori takes Fantasma to the floor and follows with the golden triangle moonsault to the floor. Back in and Ishimori works over Raju, but Raju locks on la mistica. Ishimori escapes, tags in Sydal and he lays in kicks on Raju. Double teams follow on Raju, but Fantasma makes the save. Sydal& Ishimori look to work over Fantasma, but Fantasma cuts them off with back breakers. Fantasma follows with chops, Raju tags in and they double-team Sydal, covering for 2. Sydal fights back, fighting off both men, Ishimori flies in to help and hits the modified dodon on Raju and Sydal follows with the shooting star press for he win. Taiji Ishimori & Matt Sydal defeated Rohit Raju & El Hijo del Fantasma @ 15:45 via pin

Austin Aries Comments on His Return : This is footage from the press conference after Aries won the title last week. Aries says it’s great to be back, and even he is shocked to be champion again. He says he hasn’t signed a contract and is traveling the world, winning titles. Eli Drake arrives and argues that he didn’t sign a contract for their match. Aries tells Drake to get ready for their rematch and he’ll drop him on his head again. They will face off next week.

Next week it's official – there will be no excuses as @TheEliDrake gets his rematch against @AustinAries in a BIG TIME title match. #IMPACTonPOP pic.twitter.com/6U2Mcpv3W0 — IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) February 9, 2018

– We get footage of Aries winning his first world title from Bobby Roode.

The @GWNApp Moment of the Week looks back at Austin Aries' first IMPACT World title win over Bobby Roode! #IMPACTonPOP pic.twitter.com/lg8QSX8pBb — IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) February 9, 2018

The Cult of Lee (Trevor Lee & Caleb Konley) vs. TECH (Monroe & Reed) : The Cult of Lee attacked LAX last week, stealing their bandanas. TECH takes early control, working over Konley. Lee districts Reed, tags in and takes over. Lee and Konley now work quick tags, taking the heat on Reed. Double teams continue and Konley covers for 2. Lee back in, but Reed runs Konley & Lee together. Lee takes out Monroe, and the spiked piledriver follows and finishes Reed. The Cult of Lee (Trevor Lee & Caleb Konley) defeated TECH (Monroe & Reed) @ 4:23 via pin

– Konnan cuts a promo on the screen, and promises that LAX incoming to take them out. LAX’s music hits and the Cult of Lee bails.

– Allie meets with Keira Hogan, praying for her win last week. Allie promises to watch her back. Allie then gets delivered a giant card, labeled top secret. It’s a Valentine’s Day card, from a secret admirer to meet next week.

– Moose cuts a promo about tonight’s #1 contender’s match. He’s never had a world title shot, and that changes tonight, because he’s the next #1 contender.

Knockouts Tike Match: Champion Laurel Van Ness vs. Keira Hogan : Hogan pinned Van Ness last week to earn this title shot. Van Ness attacks, but Hogan hits arm drags and a dropkick, covering for 2. Van Ness cuts her off, stunning her off the ropes and working her over in the corner. Van Ness now slams her around by the hair, and covers for 2. Van Ness now chokes her out in the ropes, and then mocks Hogan. Van Ness maintains control as she is completely dismissive of Hogan here. Hogan fights of the unprettier into a roll up for 2. Hogan continues to fight back, hits a high cross and superkick, covering for 2. Van Ness counters a suplex, stuns Hogan off the ropes, and hits the unprettier to pick up the win. Champion Laurel Van Ness vs. Keira Hogan @ 4:10 via pin

– Post match, LVN attacks and lays the boots to Hogan. Allie makes the save, hits the code breaker and LVN bails.

– Next week, CAGE will be unleashed.

– EC3 is interviewed about tonight’s #1 contender’s match. He’s the best guy here, there, and everywhere and doesn’t plan to leave until he becomes the EC3-time world champion.

– We get a video package on Aries vs. Drake to set up next week’s match.

– Jimmy Jacobs is with Kong Kong, and says he’s not a bad guy. He asked nicely for Joe Park to bring back Abyss. Since he refused, they will drag the monster from him.

– Sydal talks about his win with Ishimori, and reveals that Ishimori defends against Fantasma next week.

– oVe attacks Lashley in the parking lot, and locks them in the trunk of a car.

Hania vs. Amber Nova : Here is Hania, who no longer works here after reportedly being fired, but don’t say that to her, she’ll get mad and say she quit. Nova tries to fire up early, but Hania cuts her off and poses. She then chokes out Nova in the ropes, follows with a kick, and covers for 2. Nova counters a powerbomb into a sunset flip for 2. The enziguri, clothesline and dropkick connect. Nova then slams Hania to the buckles, but Hania catches her with a powerbomb and inverted DDT for the win. Hania defeated Amber Nova @ 3:30 via pin

– Post match, Rosemary attacks but Hania escapes.