Join 411’s Live Impact Wrestling Coverage

Hello everyone and welcome to 411mania's LIVE coverage of Impact Wrestling. I'm Robert Winfree and I'm back, for one night only, to cover Impact. I'm back because it's WrestleMania weekend and that means that there are approximately 3.2 wrestling shows going on for each individual person on the planet at any point in time for the next few days and Larry Csonka can only cover so many of them. Tonight Impact is coming off of their United We Stand PPV event, if you missed it you can find a recap HERE to catch up.

As usual you can find Impact on either the Pursuit channel if you’ve got it, though at this point I tend to assume more people are watching via their twitch stream, which you can find HERE.

We open with some recap action, Scarlett Bordeaux’s in ring debut, the set up for Full Metal Mayhem between LAX and the Lucha Bros, and Gail Kim vs. Tessa Blanchard set up, the new oVe member and the ongoing Cage vs. Impact fiasco. Oh, and who could forget the on screen death of Allie as Kevin Sullivan showed up in the Dark World.

To get us officially underway Petey Williams makes his way down to the ring for our first match.

Match #1 6-Way X-Division Scramble match: Petey Williams vs. Trey vs. Idris Abraham vs. Jake Crist vs. Aiden Prince vs. Ace Austin

This should be a good bit of chaos. Everyone misses offense to start then find some. A series of roll ups then Austin eats super kicks from everyone that isn’t Petey Williams. Trey dives over the rope onto three opponents, then Austin kicks him in the face. Petey and Austin in the ring, Petey gets a head scissors then a drop kick to Austin. Apparently only 2 men at a time are legal and leaving the ring constitutes a tag of sorts. Petey with a diving hurricanran onto Crist and Prince is in with Austin. Prince gets a standing guillotine then a suplex/brain buster and Abraham breaks up the follow up pin. Abraham runs the ropes, avoids some attacks then hits a heavy shoulder block. Trey is in and takes out Abraham. Crist is in now and catches Trey with a death valley driver, sets for a fisherman buster but Abraham breaks that up then hits Crist with a blue thunder bomb. Price dives from way too far away onto Abraham but Austin breaks up the pin and then tries one of his own but can’t get it. Austin and Prince in the right, Austin hits a wrist clutch elevated neck breaker but can’t get the pin. Trey in now, kicks Austin and sets him in the corner for his kick series into a 619 in the turn buckles. Austin avoids a double stomp, Petey in and hits a side Russian leg sweep and calls for the Canadian Destroyer. Trey counters and gets a roll up for 2, Petey hits a power bomb and rolls through an escaped destroyer to lock up a sharpshooter. Crist breaks that up and Petey takes him out with a northern lights suplex. Petey ties up Crist in the tree of woe position, the classic “O Canada” spot follows but Austin is in with kicks to Petey and Crist. Austin catches Prince and drapes him over Crist on the top of the ropes. Abraham in now and we’re setting for a tower of doom spot. Crist is the one executing it as he basically German suplexs the pile. Trey climbs the buckles and takes out Crist with a double stomp, but he rolls into a Canadian Destroyer and Abraham and Austin have to break up the pin attempt. Austin clears the ring, sets for the The Fold on Crist but gets tied up and kicked, Prince then DDT’s Crist. Austin attacks Prince but Prince takes him out with chops and a chin kick then dives onto Austin and Abraham on the outside. Crist kicks Petey who’s hanging out on the top rope, then sets for a superplex. Petey counters with a top rope Canadian Destroyer for the win.

OFFICIAL RESULT: Petey Williams via pinfall on Jake Crist

Yeah, that was mostly chaotic but Petey getting a nostalgia win in Canada is kind of feel good.

Vignette from LAX now, Ortiz is drinking heavily and says he thinks stuff with the Lucha Bros are getting out of hand. Santana thinks they’ve got the Bros exactly where they want them, Konnan interrupts and says that Ortiz started this but things just escalated until the Bros disrespected Konnan. Konnan says the Bros aren’t LAX and hypes up the upcoming match tonight between LAX and the team of Edwards and Drake.

We come back to an interview with Knockout’s Champion Taya Valkyrie, she’s asked about the loss to Jordynne Grace last week and giving her another shot. Valkyrie isn’t interested, she saw what giving people opportunities cost her husband. Madison Rayne shows up, says she was somewhere worse than then under world and says that a count out loss is still a loss. Jordynne Grace shows up and they all screech at each other, but Valkyrie plays peace maker by setting up a match between Rayne and Grace for a shot at the title at Rebellion. Rayne says she doesn’t stand in lines, Grace is just looking forward to getting her in the ring.

There’s a more detailed recap of last weeks incident involving Killer Kross, Johnny Impact, and Brian Cage. Commentary then sets up the rest of the card.

Match #2 Tag Team Match: oVe (Sami Callihan and Mad Man Fulton) w/ Dave Crist vs. Willie Mack and X-Division champion Rich Swann

Swann jumps Callihan as they start, Swann lost the beard recently and is rocking the clean shaven look. Offense from Swann, Callihan tries to fire back but Swann is fired up and takes him down. Some rope running ends when Swann lands a drop kick and then drags Callihan to his corner and tags in Mack. Big leg drop from Mack, Callihan tries to get offense in but Mack cuts him off then runs into a knee from Fulton. Mack kicks him then hits a 619 and diving neck breaker to Callihan for a 2 count. Callihan runs into an enziguri then ties up the ref long enough for Fulton to distract Mack and Callihan takes Mack then tags in Fulton as we head to break.