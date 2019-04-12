Join 411’s Live Impact Wrestling Coverage

Keep Refreshing For The Latest Results



Moose vs. Wentz : Trey & Dez are at ringside. Moose overpowers Wentz to begin, slaps him around and Wentz fights back with a RANA, and dumps him. Moose catches the moonsault but gets posted. Back in and Wentz hits running uppercuts until Moose hits dropkicks. He then lays in chops, and then strikes. Moose is in control, tossing Wentz across the ring. More chops from Moose, and he then steps on his face. Moose chokes out Wentz, and then dumps him. He follows, lays in more chops, and looks for an apron bomb but Wentz fights that off, and Moose trips him up. Moose rolls him back in but Wentz hits a dive and wipes him out. Back in and Wentz hits dropkicks, a knee strike, and follows with a flurry and tornillo for 1. The springboard knee follows, but Moose press slams him onto Trey & Dez. Back in and Wentz hits superkicks, but Moose hits the spear for the win. Moose defeated Wentz @ 8:35 via pin

– They hype RVD signing with Impact. This leads to comments from RVD.

– Madison Rayne talks about being back with Impact. She wasn’t happy losing to Grace, but praises the division. Tessa interrupts and runs her down for being entitled like Gail. Rayne reminds Tessa that she’s 2-0 against her and they set up a match for next week.

Su Yung vs. Rosemary : The undead bridesmaids are at ringside. Rosemary attacks as they brawl right away. Rosemary lays in mounted strikes, knocks Yung to the floor but the bridesmaids catch her. Rosemary works the tarantula, but then misses a charge and posts herself. Yung takes control, grounding things and working the bad knee of Rosemary. Yung gets her bloody glove, but Rosemary fights back and hits the reverse DDT. She follows with clotheslines, clubbing strikes, and a running knee strike for 2. Yung cuts her off, but Rosemary hits the German. Rosemary hits the spear and the bridesmaids distract her. Hogan arrives and attacks them, argues with Rosemary and they all brawl on the floor for the DQ. Rosemary vs. Su Yung went to a no contest @ 5:35

– Su lays out Rosemary & Hogan post match.

– We get highlights from United We Stand.

– Ace Austin talks about last week’s loss in a scramble match. He wants revenge on Aiden Prince.

– The GWF flashback is RVD vs. Joey Ryan from 2012.

– Killer Kross meets with Willie Mack, asking if he likes jazz. Kross then says that Swann is playing Mack for a fool, stirring the pot.

– The Deaners have signed with Impact. Jake Something is really good. They drink beer to train.